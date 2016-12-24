DeAndre Washington | Running Back | #33 Team: Oakland Raiders Age / DOB: (24) / 2/22/1993 Ht / Wt: 5'8' / 205 College: Texas Tech Drafted: 2016 / Rd. 5 (143) / OAK Contract: view contract details [x] 5/10/2016: Signed a four-year, $2.6 million contract. The deal included a $269,195 signing bonus. 2017: $540,000, 2018: $630,000, 2019: $720,000, 2020: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

DeAndre Washington has been getting "all second-team running back reps" over Jalen Richard at Raiders camp. It's notable because Richard out-targeted and averaged more yards per touch than Washington last year. Washington is a better stylistic complement to early-down bruiser Marshawn Lynch, though, and is likely being markered in as the Raiders' passing-down specialist. Were 31-year-old Lynch to break down again like he did in 2015, we'd expect a near-even Washington-Richard split. Source: Vic Tafur on Twitter

DeAndre Washington rushed four times for 16 yards in the Raiders' Wild Card loss to the Texans. He dropped his lone target. Washington had seen 24 carries in the previous three games, scoring a pair of touchdowns, but the Raiders leaned heavily on Latavius Murray in the first half before being forced to abandon the run after the break. Washington, a fifth-rounder in 2016, finishes his rookie year with 91 carries for 483 yards and a pair of scores. He caught 17 balls for 115 scoreless yards. With Murray set to be a free agent, Washington and UDFA Jalen Richard could form a formidable timeshare in 2017 if Murray goes elsewhere.

DeAndre Washington rushed seven times for 43 yards and caught both of his targets for 14 yards Week 17 against the Broncos. Washington's 20-yard run was about the only thing the Raiders got going on the ground as the Broncos keyed on the run without Derek Carr in the game. The approach was successful as the Raiders managed just six points, and it is something they should expect to see again in Houston next week. Washington appears to be in a true timeshare with Latavius Murray and Jalen Richard heading into the postseason.