DeAndre Washington | Running Back | #33

Team: Oakland Raiders
Age / DOB:  (24) / 2/22/1993
Ht / Wt:  5'8' / 205
College: Texas Tech
Drafted: 2016 / Rd. 5 (143) / OAK
Contract: view contract details
Latest News

DeAndre Washington has been getting "all second-team running back reps" over Jalen Richard at Raiders camp.
It's notable because Richard out-targeted and averaged more yards per touch than Washington last year. Washington is a better stylistic complement to early-down bruiser Marshawn Lynch, though, and is likely being markered in as the Raiders' passing-down specialist. Were 31-year-old Lynch to break down again like he did in 2015, we'd expect a near-even Washington-Richard split. Aug 4 - 3:17 PM
Source: Vic Tafur on Twitter
Career Stats
YearRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2016OAK148746733.45.402171158.26.800120000
Game Log
GameRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRushYdsAvgTDRecYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11@NO5142.8011010.0000000
2Sep 18ATL7466.60166.0000000
3Sep 25@TEN6579.50155.0000000
4Oct 2@BAL5306.003165.3010000
5Oct 9LAC9232.605295.8000000
6Oct 16KC10494.9000.0000000
7Oct 23@JAC5163.20166.0000000
8Oct 30@TB5326.4000.0000000
9Nov 6DEN10353.5010.0000000
11Nov 21HOU10.0000.0000000
14Dec 8@KC00.0000.0000000
15Dec 18@LAC5234.6011111.00020000
16Dec 24IND12998.3211818.0000000
17Jan 1@DEN7436.102147.0000000
 

 