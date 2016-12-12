Player Page

Wendell Smallwood | Running Back | #28

Team: Philadelphia Eagles
Age / DOB:  (23) / 1/20/1994
Ht / Wt:  5'10' / 208
College: West Virginia
Drafted: 2016 / Rd. 5 (153) / PHI
Contract: view contract details
The Philadelphia Inquirer anticipates the Eagles using a committee backfield of Wendell Smallwood, Darren Sproles, and rookie Donnel Pumphrey.
"I don't want to say running back-by-committee," coach Doug Pederson said after the draft. "But at the same time, I think we have enough to get the job done, especially with our offensive line and tight ends, too." This projects as an ugly 2017 fantasy situation, with Sproles likely leading the backfield in snaps barring a trade before the season. The Eagles wanted Dalvin Cook in round two, but they got leapfrogged by the Vikings and settled for injured CB Sidney Jones instead. May 1 - 2:20 AM
Source: Philadelphia Inquirer
Career Stats
YearRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2016PHI137731224.04.1016554.29.2001261100
Game Log
GameRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRushYdsAvgTDRecYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11CLE111.0000.00023000
2Sep 19@CHI2168.0000.00030000
3Sep 25PIT17794.6100.0000000
5Oct 9@DET00.0000.0000000
6Oct 16@WAS461.5011414.00086100
7Oct 23MIN4133.3000.0000000
8Oct 30@DAL1-5-5.0000.0010000
9Nov 6@NYG22512.5000.00050000
10Nov 13ATL13705.4000.00032000
11Nov 20@SEA13483.704317.8000000
12Nov 28GB9374.1011010.0000000
13Dec 4@CIN8192.4000.00013000
14Dec 11WAS331.0000.00027000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Carson Wentz
2Nick Foles
3Matt McGloin
RB1Darren Sproles
2Ryan Mathews
3Wendell Smallwood
4Donnel Pumphrey
5Byron Marshall
GLB1Ryan Mathews
2Darren Sproles
3RB1Darren Sproles
2Wendell Smallwood
FB1Andrew Bonnet
WR11Alshon Jeffery
2Torrey Smith
3Paul Turner
4Bryce Treggs
5Rasheed Bailey
WR21Jordan Matthews
2Dorial Green-Beckham
3Nelson Agholor
4Mack Hollins
5Shelton Gibson
WR31Torrey Smith
TE1Zach Ertz
2Brent Celek
3Trey Burton
4Anthony Denham
LT1Jason Peters
2Matt Tobin
3Dillon Gordon
LG1Allen Barbre
2Isaac Seumalo
3Josh LeRibeus
C1Jason Kelce
2Stefen Wisniewski
3Josh Andrews
4Aaron Neary
RG1Brandon Brooks
2Chance Warmack
3Darrell Greene
4Dallas Thomas
RT1Lane Johnson
2Halapoulivaati Vaitai
3Taylor Hart
K1Caleb Sturgis
 

 