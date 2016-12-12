Wendell Smallwood | Running Back | #28 Team: Philadelphia Eagles Age / DOB: (23) / 1/20/1994 Ht / Wt: 5'10' / 208 College: West Virginia Drafted: 2016 / Rd. 5 (153) / PHI Contract: view contract details [x] 5/4/2016: Signed a four-year, $2.811 million contract. The deal included a $244,580 signing bonus. 2017: $540,000, 2018: $630,000, 2019: $720,000, 2020: Free Agent Share: Tweet

The Philadelphia Inquirer anticipates the Eagles using a committee backfield of Wendell Smallwood, Darren Sproles, and rookie Donnel Pumphrey. "I don't want to say running back-by-committee," coach Doug Pederson said after the draft. "But at the same time, I think we have enough to get the job done, especially with our offensive line and tight ends, too." This projects as an ugly 2017 fantasy situation, with Sproles likely leading the backfield in snaps barring a trade before the season. The Eagles wanted Dalvin Cook in round two, but they got leapfrogged by the Vikings and settled for injured CB Sidney Jones instead. Source: Philadelphia Inquirer

Coach Doug Pederson said Wendell Smallwood is "in the mix" at running back. With Ryan Mathews a candidate for release, the Eagles have a wide open backfield. Smallwood will be given a chance to compete but isn't going to be counted on after an uneven rookie year. The Eagles have been linked to Florida State RB Dalvin Cook with the No. 14 overall pick. Source: Philadelphia Inquirer & Daily News

Eagles placed RB Wendell Smallwood on injured reserve with a sprained MCL, ending his season. With only three weeks to go in the season, Smallwood wasn't going to be healthy in time to play again as a rookie. The fifth-rounder rushed 77 times for 312 yards and one touchdown, adding six catches for 55 scoreless yards. He'll be fine for a normal offseason and should compete for the starting job, or at least a prominent role in the Eagles backfield next summer.