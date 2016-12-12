Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
COLUMNS
Dose: No Tooth? No Problem
May 1
Mailbag: Clippers on the Clock
May 1
Preview: Cavaliers vs Raptors
Apr 30
Dose: Sunday Previews
Apr 30
NBA DFS Podcast for Apr. 30
Apr 29
Playoff Previews: Wiz vs. C's
Apr 29
Dose: Wall the Wizard
Apr 29
Previews: Rockets vs. Spurs
Apr 28
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Paul Pierce's storied NBA career ends Sunday
Gordon Hayward scores 26 points in Game 7 win
Derrick Favors double-doubles in Game 7 win
Chris Paul held to 13 points in Game 7 loss
Markieff Morris says he’ll play in Game 2
John Wall double-doubles in Game 1 loss
Isaiah Thomas nets 33 points in Game 1 win
Rudy Gobert (ankle) will play in Game 7
Gerald Green will remain in starting lineup
Chris Paul scores 29, forces Game 7 on Sunday
Avery Bradley shines again, scores 23 in win
Jimmy Butler scores 23 points in loss to BOS
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Nelson Agholor
(WR)
Corey Clement
(RB)
Mack Hollins
(WR)
Matt McGloin
(QB)
Bryce Treggs
(WR)
Rasheed Bailey
(WR)
Anthony Denham
(TE)
Alshon Jeffery
(WR)
Donnel Pumphrey
(RB)
Paul Turner
(WR)
Andrew Bonnet
(RB)
Zach Ertz
(TE)
Marcus Johnson
(WR)
Wendell Smallwood
(RB)
David Watford
(WR)
Billy Brown
(WR)
Nick Foles
(QB)
Byron Marshall
(RB)
Torrey Smith
(WR)
Terrell Watson
(RB)
Trey Burton
(TE)
Shelton Gibson
(WR)
Ryan Mathews
(RB)
Darren Sproles
(RB)
Carson Wentz
(QB)
Brent Celek
(TE)
Dorial Green-Beckham
(WR)
Jordan Matthews
(WR)
Caleb Sturgis
(K)
Dom Williams
(WR)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Wendell Smallwood | Running Back | #28
Team:
Philadelphia Eagles
Age / DOB:
(
23
) / 1/20/1994
Ht / Wt:
5'10' / 208
College:
West Virginia
Drafted:
2016 / Rd. 5 (153) / PHI
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
5/4/2016: Signed a four-year, $2.811 million contract. The deal included a $244,580 signing bonus. 2017: $540,000, 2018: $630,000, 2019: $720,000, 2020: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
The Philadelphia Inquirer anticipates the Eagles using a committee backfield of Wendell Smallwood, Darren Sproles, and rookie Donnel Pumphrey.
"I don't want to say running back-by-committee," coach Doug Pederson said after the draft. "But at the same time, I think we have enough to get the job done, especially with our offensive line and tight ends, too." This projects as an ugly 2017 fantasy situation, with Sproles likely leading the backfield in snaps barring a trade before the season. The Eagles wanted Dalvin Cook in round two, but they got leapfrogged by the Vikings and settled for injured CB Sidney Jones instead.
May 1 - 2:20 AM
Source:
Philadelphia Inquirer
Coach Doug Pederson said Wendell Smallwood is "in the mix" at running back.
With Ryan Mathews a candidate for release, the Eagles have a wide open backfield. Smallwood will be given a chance to compete but isn't going to be counted on after an uneven rookie year. The Eagles have been linked to Florida State RB Dalvin Cook with the No. 14 overall pick.
Mar 4 - 4:21 PM
Source:
Philadelphia Inquirer & Daily News
Eagles placed RB Wendell Smallwood on injured reserve with a sprained MCL, ending his season.
With only three weeks to go in the season, Smallwood wasn't going to be healthy in time to play again as a rookie. The fifth-rounder rushed 77 times for 312 yards and one touchdown, adding six catches for 55 scoreless yards. He'll be fine for a normal offseason and should compete for the starting job, or at least a prominent role in the Eagles backfield next summer.
Mon, Dec 12, 2016 07:39:00 PM
Wendell Smallwood suffered an MCL sprain Week 14 against the Redskins.
Coach Doug Pederson said Smallwood is dealing with a "lengthy injury." He could end up on injured reserve with just three weeks left in the season. With Darren Sproles in the concussion protocol, the backfield could come down to Ryan Mathews and Kenjon Barner against the Ravens.
Mon, Dec 12, 2016 12:07:00 PM
Source:
Zach Berman on Twitter
Eagles expected to use RBBC in backfield
May 1 - 2:20 AM
Wendell Smallwood 'in the mix' to start
Mar 4 - 4:21 PM
Eagles send rookie RB Smallwood (knee) to IR
Mon, Dec 12, 2016 07:39:00 PM
Wendell Smallwood dealing with MCL sprain
Mon, Dec 12, 2016 12:07:00 PM
More Wendell Smallwood Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Philadelphia Eagles Tickets
Career Stats
Year
Rushing
Receiving
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
PHI
13
77
312
24.0
4.1
0
1
6
55
4.2
9.2
0
0
1
261
1
0
0
Wendell Smallwood's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Wendell Smallwood's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Wendell Smallwood's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
-
Go to
Wendell Smallwood's player profile.
Game Log
Game
Rushing
Receiving
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Rec
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 11
CLE
1
1
1.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
23
0
0
0
2
Sep 19
@CHI
2
16
8.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
30
0
0
0
3
Sep 25
PIT
17
79
4.6
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
Oct 9
@DET
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 16
@WAS
4
6
1.5
0
1
14
14.0
0
0
86
1
0
0
7
Oct 23
MIN
4
13
3.3
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
8
Oct 30
@DAL
1
-5
-5.0
0
0
0
.0
0
1
0
0
0
0
9
Nov 6
@NYG
2
25
12.5
0
0
0
.0
0
0
50
0
0
0
10
Nov 13
ATL
13
70
5.4
0
0
0
.0
0
0
32
0
0
0
11
Nov 20
@SEA
13
48
3.7
0
4
31
7.8
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 28
GB
9
37
4.1
0
1
10
10.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 4
@CIN
8
19
2.4
0
0
0
.0
0
0
13
0
0
0
14
Dec 11
WAS
3
3
1.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
27
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Carson Wentz
2
Nick Foles
3
Matt McGloin
RB
1
Darren Sproles
2
Ryan Mathews
Sidelined
Ryan Mathews (neck surgery) has been cleared to resume working out.
Mathews has been considered a candidate for release, but the Eagles weren't overly aggressive at running back in the draft, adding only fourth-rounder Donnel Pumphrey. Mathews' roster spot appears safe for the time being. The oft-injured back will be babied through the offseason program, but seems like he will be ready for camp.
Apr 29
3
Wendell Smallwood
4
Donnel Pumphrey
5
Byron Marshall
GLB
1
Ryan Mathews
2
Darren Sproles
3RB
1
Darren Sproles
2
Wendell Smallwood
FB
1
Andrew Bonnet
WR1
1
Alshon Jeffery
2
Torrey Smith
3
Paul Turner
4
Bryce Treggs
5
Rasheed Bailey
WR2
1
Jordan Matthews
2
Dorial Green-Beckham
3
Nelson Agholor
4
Mack Hollins
5
Shelton Gibson
WR3
1
Torrey Smith
TE
1
Zach Ertz
2
Brent Celek
3
Trey Burton
4
Anthony Denham
LT
1
Jason Peters
2
Matt Tobin
3
Dillon Gordon
LG
1
Allen Barbre
2
Isaac Seumalo
3
Josh LeRibeus
C
1
Jason Kelce
2
Stefen Wisniewski
3
Josh Andrews
4
Aaron Neary
RG
1
Brandon Brooks
2
Chance Warmack
3
Darrell Greene
4
Dallas Thomas
RT
1
Lane Johnson
2
Halapoulivaati Vaitai
3
Taylor Hart
K
1
Caleb Sturgis
