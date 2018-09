Joe Haeg | Tackle | #73 Team: Indianapolis Colts Age / DOB: (25) / 3/11/1993 Ht / Wt: 6'6' / 305 College: North Dakota State Drafted: 2016 / Rd. 5 (155) / IND Contract: view contract details [x] 5/5/2016: Signed a four-year, $2.582 million contract. The deal included a $242,412 signing bonus. 2018: $630,000, 2019: $720,000, 2020: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Colts RT Joe Haeg is out for a "few weeks" with an ankle injury. As J'Marcus Webb was already lost for the season, this puts the Colts down to their third-string right tackle. It sounds like Haeg is dealing with a high ankle sprain. J.J. Watt should be licking his chops for Sunday's game. Source: Mike Chappell on Twitter

Colts RT Joe Haeg is out for the remainder of Sunday's Week 3 game versus the Eagles with an ankle injury. Haeg had his ankle rolled on from behind early in the 2nd quarter. He tried to play through the injury, but was forced to leave during the second half. Denzelle Good has replaced Haeg at right tackle. Source: Mike Wells on Twitter