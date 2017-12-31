Trevor Davis | Wide Receiver | #11 Team: Green Bay Packers Age / DOB: (24) / 7/4/1993 Ht / Wt: 6'1' / 188 College: California Drafted: 2016 / Rd. 5 (163) / GB Contract: view contract details [x] 5/5/2016: Signed a four-year, $2.5 million contract. The deal included a $227,176 signing bonus. 2018: $630,000, 2019: $720,000, 2020: Free Agent Share: Tweet

TMZ Sports reports Packers WR Trevor Davis was arrested for joking about smuggling a bomb into LAX on Sunday morning. While checking in for a flight to Hawaii, Davis allegedly made a joke about a bomb being in his bag. "Did you remember to pack the explosives," Davis allegedly asked his travel companion while being asked standard security questions by the check-in attendant. TMZ reports he was booked for misdemeanor criminal threats. Hopefully, this is the last we hear of the absurd situation. Source: TMZ Sports

Packers WR Trevor Davis caught all three of his targets for 56 yards in the Week 17 loss to the Lions. The 56 yards led the team Sunday. Last year's fifth-rounder, Davis mainly played special teams in 2017 and caught just five balls for 70 scoreless yards.

Rookie WR Trevor Davis caught 1-of-4 targets for nine yards in Friday night's third preseason game. The fifth-round pick out of Cal saw a handful of snaps with the first-team offense, but was behind Randall Cobb, Davante Adams, and Jared Abbrederis. Davis did play ahead of 2015 third-round pick Ty Montgomery. Davis' lowlight occurred when he dropped a pass for a would-be long gain delivered by Joe Callahan.