Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
ProBasketballTalk
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Davante Adams
(WR)
Michael Clark
(WR)
Brett Hundley
(QB)
Jake Kumerow
(WR)
Aaron Rodgers
(QB)
Geronimo Allison
(WR)
Randall Cobb
(WR)
Aaron Jones
(RB)
Devante Mays
(RB)
Robert Tonyan Jr.
(TE)
Joel Bouagnon
(RB)
Mason Crosby
(K)
Lance Kendricks
(TE)
Ty Montgomery
(RB)
Jamaal Williams
(RB)
Emanuel Byrd
(TE)
Trevor Davis
(WR)
Joe Kerridge
(RB)
Colby Pearson
(WR)
DeAngelo Yancey
(WR)
Joe Callahan
(QB)
Jimmy Graham
(TE)
DeShone Kizer
(QB)
Aaron Ripkowski
(RB)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Trevor Davis | Wide Receiver | #11
Team:
Green Bay Packers
Age / DOB:
(
24
) / 7/4/1993
Ht / Wt:
6'1' / 188
College:
California
Drafted:
2016 / Rd. 5 (163) / GB
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
5/5/2016: Signed a four-year, $2.5 million contract. The deal included a $227,176 signing bonus. 2018: $630,000, 2019: $720,000, 2020: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
TMZ Sports reports Packers WR Trevor Davis was arrested for joking about smuggling a bomb into LAX on Sunday morning.
While checking in for a flight to Hawaii, Davis allegedly made a joke about a bomb being in his bag. "Did you remember to pack the explosives," Davis allegedly asked his travel companion while being asked standard security questions by the check-in attendant. TMZ reports he was booked for misdemeanor criminal threats. Hopefully, this is the last we hear of the absurd situation.
Apr 9 - 10:02 AM
Source:
TMZ Sports
Packers WR Trevor Davis caught all three of his targets for 56 yards in the Week 17 loss to the Lions.
The 56 yards led the team Sunday. Last year's fifth-rounder, Davis mainly played special teams in 2017 and caught just five balls for 70 scoreless yards.
Sun, Dec 31, 2017 05:58:00 PM
Rookie WR Trevor Davis caught 1-of-4 targets for nine yards in Friday night's third preseason game.
The fifth-round pick out of Cal saw a handful of snaps with the first-team offense, but was behind Randall Cobb, Davante Adams, and Jared Abbrederis. Davis did play ahead of 2015 third-round pick Ty Montgomery. Davis' lowlight occurred when he dropped a pass for a would-be long gain delivered by Joe Callahan.
Sat, Aug 27, 2016 01:35:00 AM
The Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel's Pete Dougherty reports Packers fifth-round WR Trevor Davis had an "uneventful" training camp.
Once the pads came on, Davis' play slipped. He has blazing speed (4.42 forty) at 6'1/188, but Davis seems destined for either the practice squad or the weekly gameday inactive list as the No. 6 receiver. Davis is a developmental prospect whose ceiling may be a deep threat and special teams ace.
Wed, Aug 24, 2016 10:37:00 AM
Source:
Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel
Packers WR Trevor Davis booked for bomb joke
Apr 9 - 10:02 AM
Trevor Davis catches three passes in Week 17
Sun, Dec 31, 2017 05:58:00 PM
Trevor Davis sees some first-team action
Sat, Aug 27, 2016 01:35:00 AM
Packers rookie WR Davis had 'uneventful' camp
Wed, Aug 24, 2016 10:37:00 AM
More Trevor Davis Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Green Bay Packers Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2017
GB
16
5
70
4.4
14.0
0
0
2
13
.8
6.5
0
0
0
707
0
289
0
Career Stats
Year
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
GB
11
3
24
2.2
8.0
0
1
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
1
64
0
115
0
2017
GB
16
5
70
4.4
14.0
0
0
2
13
.8
6.5
0
0
0
707
0
289
0
Game Log
Game
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Rec
Yds
Avg
TD
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 10
SEA
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 17
@ATL
1
9
9.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 24
CIN
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
70
0
4
Sep 28
CHI
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
5
0
5
Oct 8
@DAL
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 15
@MIN
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
55
0
8
0
7
Oct 22
NO
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
52
0
0
0
9
Nov 6
DET
1
5
5.0
0
1
9
9.0
0
0
140
0
0
0
10
Nov 12
@CHI
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
51
0
42
0
11
Nov 19
BAL
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
48
0
9
0
12
Nov 26
@PIT
0
0
.0
0
1
4
4.0
0
0
59
0
0
0
13
Dec 3
TB
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
121
0
2
0
14
Dec 10
@CLE
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
75
0
63
0
15
Dec 17
@CAR
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
15
0
16
Dec 23
MIN
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
70
0
29
0
17
Dec 31
@DET
3
56
18.7
0
0
0
.0
0
0
36
0
46
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Aaron Rodgers
2
Brett Hundley
3
DeShone Kizer
4
Joe Callahan
RB
1
Jamaal Williams
2
Aaron Jones
3
Ty Montgomery
4
Devante Mays
5
Joel Bouagnon
GLB
1
Jamaal Williams
2
Aaron Jones
3RB
1
Jamaal Williams
2
Aaron Jones
FB
1
Aaron Ripkowski
2
Joe Kerridge
WR1
1
Davante Adams
2
Geronimo Allison
3
DeAngelo Yancey
4
Jake Kumerow
WR2
1
Randall Cobb
2
Trevor Davis
3
Michael Clark
4
Colby Pearson
WR3
1
Geronimo Allison
TE
1
Jimmy Graham
2
Lance Kendricks
3
Emanuel Byrd
4
Robert Tonyan Jr.
LT
1
David Bakhtiari
2
Kyle Murphy
LG
1
Lane Taylor
2
Adam Pankey
3
Kofi Amichia
C
1
Corey Linsley
2
Dillon Day
RG
1
Justin McCray
2
Lucas Patrick
RT
1
Bryan Bulaga
Sidelined
Packers RT Bryan Bulaga (ACL) said he does not expect to be cut.
Set to count $7.9 million against the cap and coming off an ACL tear, there were rumors Bulaga would be let go, but the tackle expects to stick around. "My agents were in Indy last week and we haven't heard anything," Bulaga said on
Wilde and Tausch
. "I'm getting ready to help the Green Bay Packers win football games next year." Bulaga might not be ready for training camp, but he should be good to go by Week 1.
Mar 8
2
Jason Spriggs
K
1
Mason Crosby
