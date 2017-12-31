Player Page

Trevor Davis | Wide Receiver | #11

Team: Green Bay Packers
Age / DOB:  (24) / 7/4/1993
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 188
College: California
Drafted: 2016 / Rd. 5 (163) / GB
Contract: view contract details
TMZ Sports reports Packers WR Trevor Davis was arrested for joking about smuggling a bomb into LAX on Sunday morning.
While checking in for a flight to Hawaii, Davis allegedly made a joke about a bomb being in his bag. "Did you remember to pack the explosives," Davis allegedly asked his travel companion while being asked standard security questions by the check-in attendant. TMZ reports he was booked for misdemeanor criminal threats. Hopefully, this is the last we hear of the absurd situation. Apr 9 - 10:02 AM
Source: TMZ Sports
Current Season Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2017GB165704.414.000213.86.500070702890
Career Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2016GB113242.28.00100.0.00016401150
2017GB165704.414.000213.86.500070702890
Game Log
GameReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRecYdsAvgTDRushYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 10SEA00.0000.0000000
2Sep 17@ATL199.0000.0000000
3Sep 24CIN00.0000.00000700
4Sep 28CHI00.0000.0000050
5Oct 8@DAL00.0000.0000000
6Oct 15@MIN00.0000.00055080
7Oct 22NO00.0000.00052000
9Nov 6DET155.00199.000140000
10Nov 12@CHI00.0000.000510420
11Nov 19BAL00.0000.00048090
12Nov 26@PIT00.00144.00059000
13Dec 3TB00.0000.000121020
14Dec 10@CLE00.0000.000750630
15Dec 17@CAR00.0000.00000150
16Dec 23MIN00.0000.000700290
17Dec 31@DET35618.7000.000360460

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Aaron Rodgers
2Brett Hundley
3DeShone Kizer
4Joe Callahan
RB1Jamaal Williams
2Aaron Jones
3Ty Montgomery
4Devante Mays
5Joel Bouagnon
GLB1Jamaal Williams
2Aaron Jones
3RB1Jamaal Williams
2Aaron Jones
FB1Aaron Ripkowski
2Joe Kerridge
WR11Davante Adams
2Geronimo Allison
3DeAngelo Yancey
4Jake Kumerow
WR21Randall Cobb
2Trevor Davis
3Michael Clark
4Colby Pearson
WR31Geronimo Allison
TE1Jimmy Graham
2Lance Kendricks
3Emanuel Byrd
4Robert Tonyan Jr.
LT1David Bakhtiari
2Kyle Murphy
LG1Lane Taylor
2Adam Pankey
3Kofi Amichia
C1Corey Linsley
2Dillon Day
RG1Justin McCray
2Lucas Patrick
RT1Bryan Bulaga
2Jason Spriggs
K1Mason Crosby
 

 