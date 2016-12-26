Tyreek Hill | Wide Receiver | #10 Team: Kansas City Chiefs Age / DOB: (22) / 3/1/1994 Ht / Wt: 5'10' / 185 College: West Alabama Drafted: 2016 / Rd. 5 (165) / KC Contract: view contract details [x] 5/16/2016: Signed a four-year, $2.58 million contract. The deal contains $100,000 guaranteed, including a $70,000 signing bonus. 2016: $450,000 (+ $30,000 roster bonus), 2017: $540,000 (+ $19,760 roster bonus + $9,000 workout bonus), 2018: $630,000 (+ $50,464 roster bonus + $9,000 workout bonus), 2019: $720,000 (+ $9,500 workout bonus), 2020: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Tyreek Hill caught 5-of-7 targets for 46 yards, rushed three times for 15 yards, and returned a punt 95 yards for a touchdown Week 17 against the Chargers. Hill had a relatively quiet day on offense, but he basically ended the game when he caught a punt in front of two Chargers at his own five-yard line and streaked down the sideline for a 95-yard score. The touchdown was his 12th visit to the end zone this season, and according to the MMQB's Katie Sharp, he is the first player in NFL history with at least two punt return touchdowns, two receiving touchdowns, two rushing touchdowns, and one kick return touchdown in a single season. Hill will need to remain explosive for the Chiefs to make a deep playoff run. Source: Katie Sharp on Twitter

Tyreek Hill rushed six times for 95 yards and one touchdown in the Chiefs' Week 16 win over the Broncos. For the second straight week, Hill failed to catch any of his targets, missing out on five of them this time after failing to snag any of his three looks in Week 15. But Hill continues to make somethings out of nothings. His touchdown was a 70-yard scamper around left edge after it looked like he was bottled up for minimal gain. The run was designed to go inside, but there was no running room, and Hill bounced it out wide and out-ran everyone to the end zone. Hill will be a big play-dependent WR3/4 next week against the Chargers.

Tyreek Hill failed to catch any of his three targets in the Chiefs' Week 15 loss to the Titans, but added one carry for a 68-yard rushing touchdown. Hill had been a steady presence in the passing game for weeks coming into this one, but Jeremy Maclin was finally back to looking 100 percent after the 10-day layoff and ended up leading the Chiefs with a 6-82 line on seven targets. Hill was still able to make a big impact on the game, taking a carry when he was lined up in the backfield 68 yards to the house. Hill has blazing speed and looked to have rockets on his feet on the play. With Maclin back, however, it'll be really hard to trust Hill as anything more than a WR4 next week against Denver.