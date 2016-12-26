Tyreek Hill | Wide Receiver | #10

Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Blue Jays not in active talks with Bautista
Rangers still seen as the favorite for Napoli
Jason Hammel only getting one-year offers
Twins want best and final offers for Dozier
Diamondbacks inquire on Vazquez, Swihart
Posey and 10 others confirmed for Team USA
Murphy, Goldschmidt on Team USA for WBC
Red Sox not concerned about E-Rod's knee
Tigers ink Edward Mujica to minors contract
Nationals interested in catcher Matt Wieters
Rangers closing in on deal with Mike Napoli?
Rockies have checked in on Greg Holland
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Michael Thomas ends rookie year at 92-1,136-9
Ingram has first 1,000-yard year with 5.1 YPC
Carson Palmer slings 3 TDs in season finale
Devonta Freeman totals 177 yards, TD in win
Tyreek Hill scores his 12th touchdown Week 17
Fitzgerald reaches 1,000 yards for eighth time
Chargers fire Mike McCoy after 5-11 campaign
Jared Goff falls to 0-7 as Rams' starter
Crowder finishes breakout year at 67/847/7
Vernon Davis revives career with 583 yards
Contract year: Garcon comes alive for 1,041
Matt Ryan throws for 331 yards, 4 TDs in win
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Jeff Teague OK after left ankle injury Sunday
Aron Baynes (sprained ankle) in walking boot
Jeff Teague (ankle) starts 2nd half Sunday
Alec Burks (ankle) questionable for Monday
George Hill, Dante Exum out Monday vs. BKN
Patrick Beverley (wrist) questionable Monday
Report: ATL 'listening' to offers for Millsap
Goran Dragic (back) targeting Tuesday vs. PHX
Jeremy Lin (hamstring) won't play on Monday
Damian Lillard (ankle) ruled out for Sunday
Kawhi Leonard (gastroenteritis) will play Sun
Ellington, Reed starting Sunday vs. Detroit
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
DeAngelo gets three games for official abuse
Matthews lands winner for Leafs in Centennial
Mantha with huge game in Centennial Classic
Wings tab Jared Coreau for Centennial Classic
Flyers get Matt Read back Sunday vs Ducks
Jets waive Alexander Burmistrov
Subban won't play Tuesday v Habs
Centennial Classic pushed back 30 minutes
Granlund white hot for Wild
Cam Atkinson has 29 points in last 23 games
Jeff Carter becomes second player to hit 20G
Brian Elliott wins his fourth game in a row
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Pinty's (Honorable Mention): Alex Tagliani
Pinty's Top Driver: Cayden Lapcevich
K&N East Breakthrough Driver: Spencer Davis
K&N West Top Breakthrough Driver: Landauer
K&N West (Honorable Mention): Ryan Partridge
NKNPS-West Top Driver: Todd Gilliland
Mike Basham: 10th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
K&N East (Honorable Mention): Kyle Benjamin
NKNPS-East Top Driver: Justin Haley
A.J. Fike: 9th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Sargeant: 8th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Weatherman: 7th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Willett one (of six) to opt out of SBS TOC
Loupe (thumb) targets Palm Springs for return
Van Pelt (labrum) remains quiet ahead of 2017
Mickelson (hernia) recovers over the holidays
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Penn lands four-star 2018 S Isaiah Humphries
Davon Godchaux leaving LSU for the NFL
Clemson intercepts Barrett twice as OSU falls
Clemson into title tilt behind Watson's 3 TD
Myles Garrett opts to enter 2017 NFL Draft
Report: Jake Butt needs surgery to repair ACL
Jake Browning picked twice in Peach Bowl loss
Bama rolls to title game behind Bo's 180 yrds
Boom Williams to join loaded '17 class of RBs
Reports: UM DC Brown receives five-year ext.
Lamar Jackson completely shut down by LSU
Guice scores twice in bowl win over L-Ville
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Olivier Giroud may have sealed goal of 2017
Sam Allardyce has a lot of work to do
Coutinho, Matip ruled out for GW20
Henderson to be assessed following injury
West Brom locks down winger McClean
Spurs open 2017 in superb fashion, win 1-4
Hornets make a bad start to the New Year, 1-4
Wijnaldum heads Liverpool to big victory
Willian scores a brace for 13th straight
Sweet end to 2016 for Cherries with 0-3 win
Crouch scores but Stoke fall to Blues
Martial's magic decisive in Utd late comeback
Weather |
Weather |
Roster
Jason Avant
(WR)
Knile Davis
(RB)
Jeremy Maclin
(WR)
Anthony Sherman
(RB)
Spencer Ware
(RB)
Tyler Bray
(QB)
Nick Foles
(QB)
James O'Shaughnessy
(TE)
Alex Smith
(QB)
Charcandrick West
(RB)
Jamaal Charles
(RB)
Demetrius Harris
(TE)
Demarcus Robinson
(WR)
De'Anthony Thomas
(WR)
Albert Wilson
(WR)
Chris Conley
(WR)
Tyreek Hill
(WR)
Cairo Santos
(K)
Ross Travis
(TE)
James Winchester
(TE)
Kenny Cook
(WR)
Travis Kelce
(TE)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Tyreek Hill | Wide Receiver | #10
Team:
Kansas City Chiefs
Age / DOB:
(
22
) / 3/1/1994
Ht / Wt:
5'10' / 185
College:
West Alabama
Drafted:
2016 / Rd. 5 (165) / KC
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
5/16/2016: Signed a four-year, $2.58 million contract. The deal contains $100,000 guaranteed, including a $70,000 signing bonus. 2016: $450,000 (+ $30,000 roster bonus), 2017: $540,000 (+ $19,760 roster bonus + $9,000 workout bonus), 2018: $630,000 (+ $50,464 roster bonus + $9,000 workout bonus), 2019: $720,000 (+ $9,500 workout bonus), 2020: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Tyreek Hill caught 5-of-7 targets for 46 yards, rushed three times for 15 yards, and returned a punt 95 yards for a touchdown Week 17 against the Chargers.
Hill had a relatively quiet day on offense, but he basically ended the game when he caught a punt in front of two Chargers at his own five-yard line and streaked down the sideline for a 95-yard score. The touchdown was his 12th visit to the end zone this season, and according to the MMQB's Katie Sharp, he is the first player in NFL history with at least two punt return touchdowns, two receiving touchdowns, two rushing touchdowns, and one kick return touchdown in a single season. Hill will need to remain explosive for the Chiefs to make a deep playoff run.
Jan 1 - 8:43 PM
Source:
Katie Sharp on Twitter
Tyreek Hill rushed six times for 95 yards and one touchdown in the Chiefs' Week 16 win over the Broncos.
For the second straight week, Hill failed to catch any of his targets, missing out on five of them this time after failing to snag any of his three looks in Week 15. But Hill continues to make somethings out of nothings. His touchdown was a 70-yard scamper around left edge after it looked like he was bottled up for minimal gain. The run was designed to go inside, but there was no running room, and Hill bounced it out wide and out-ran everyone to the end zone. Hill will be a big play-dependent WR3/4 next week against the Chargers.
Mon, Dec 26, 2016 09:57:00 AM
Tyreek Hill failed to catch any of his three targets in the Chiefs' Week 15 loss to the Titans, but added one carry for a 68-yard rushing touchdown.
Hill had been a steady presence in the passing game for weeks coming into this one, but Jeremy Maclin was finally back to looking 100 percent after the 10-day layoff and ended up leading the Chiefs with a 6-82 line on seven targets. Hill was still able to make a big impact on the game, taking a carry when he was lined up in the backfield 68 yards to the house. Hill has blazing speed and looked to have rockets on his feet on the play. With Maclin back, however, it'll be really hard to trust Hill as anything more than a WR4 next week against Denver.
Sun, Dec 18, 2016 05:16:00 PM
Tyreek Hill caught 6-of-6 targets for 66 yards and a touchdown in the Chiefs' Week 14 win over the Raiders, adding a 78-yard punt return score.
Hill also had a two-yard rush. Hill is turning into one of the most dangerous players in the league with the ball in his hands. He scorched David Amerson on his 36-yard touchdown reception in the second quarter. He was shot out of not one, but two cannons on his special teams score. The big night came even with Jeremy Maclin back in the lineup. Hill should maintain WR3 value down the stretch.
Fri, Dec 9, 2016 12:32:00 AM
Tyreek Hill scores his 12th touchdown Week 17
Jan 1 - 8:43 PM
Tureek Hill runs for 95 yards, TD in victory
Mon, Dec 26, 2016 09:57:00 AM
Tyreek doesn't catch pass, scores rushing TD
Sun, Dec 18, 2016 05:16:00 PM
Tyreek Hill scores two more TDs vs. Raiders
Fri, Dec 9, 2016 12:32:00 AM
More Tyreek Hill Player News
Recent News
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Kansas City Chiefs Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
KC
15
56
547
36.5
9.8
0
6
21
252
16.8
12.0
0
3
1
384
1
497
1
Career Stats
Year
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
Game
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Rec
Yds
Avg
TD
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 11
SD
1
9
9.0
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
35
0
2
Sep 18
@HOU
2
8
4.0
0
1
-1
-1.0
0
0
83
0
63
0
3
Sep 25
NYJ
3
26
8.7
0
1
-3
-3.0
0
0
21
0
29
0
4
Oct 2
@PIT
5
24
4.8
1
1
-2
-2.0
0
0
54
0
20
0
6
Oct 16
@OAK
2
20
10.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
30
0
50
0
7
Oct 23
NO
1
38
38.0
1
2
23
11.5
0
0
0
0
0
0
8
Oct 30
@IND
5
98
19.6
1
1
7
7.0
0
0
21
0
57
0
9
Nov 6
JAC
3
11
3.7
0
2
21
10.5
0
0
26
0
46
0
10
Nov 13
@CAR
10
89
8.9
0
1
12
12.0
0
0
0
0
27
0
11
Nov 20
TB
4
53
13.3
0
1
8
8.0
0
0
21
0
20
0
12
Nov 27
@DEN
9
52
5.8
1
1
3
3.0
1
0
86
1
28
0
13
Dec 4
@ATL
5
53
10.6
0
2
19
9.5
0
0
0
0
-1
0
14
Dec 8
OAK
6
66
11.0
1
1
2
2.0
0
1
25
0
99
1
15
Dec 18
TEN
0
0
.0
0
1
68
68.0
1
0
0
0
3
0
16
Dec 25
DEN
0
0
.0
0
6
95
15.8
1
0
17
0
21
0
17
Jan 1
@SD
5
46
9.2
0
3
15
5.0
0
0
0
0
95
1
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Alex Smith
2
Nick Foles
Questionable
Nick Foles (elbow) was limited in Wednesday's practice.
The injury is to his right (throwing) arm. With Alex Smith returning this week, Foles' status isn't a Week 10 concern.
Nov 9
3
Tyler Bray
RB
1
Spencer Ware
Questionable
Chiefs declared Spencer Ware (ribs) inactive for Week 17 against the Chargers.
Ware looked likely to play late in the week, but the Chiefs are playing it safe. Charcandrick West will get the start and the lion's share of the work. He is a solid replacement option. Ware should be ready for the playoffs even if the Chiefs have to play next week. Kansas City also declared OLB Justin Houston (knee), QB Tyler Bray, OL Mike Person, TE Ross Travis, LB Justin March-Lillard, and CB D.J. White inactive for Week 17.
Jan 1
2
Charcandrick West
3
Knile Davis
GLB
1
Spencer Ware
2
Knile Davis
3RB
1
Charcandrick West
2
Spencer Ware
FB
1
Anthony Sherman
WR1
1
Jeremy Maclin
2
Tyreek Hill
3
Demarcus Robinson
WR2
1
Chris Conley
2
Albert Wilson
3
De'Anthony Thomas
WR3
1
Albert Wilson
TE
1
Travis Kelce
2
Demetrius Harris
3
James O'Shaughnessy
4
Ross Travis
LT
1
Eric Fisher
2
Bryan Witzmann
LG
1
Zach Fulton
C
1
Mitch Morse
2
Mike Person
RG
1
Laurent Duvernay-Tardif
RT
1
Mitchell Schwartz
2
Jah Reid
K
1
Cairo Santos
