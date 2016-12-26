Player Page

Weather | Roster

Tyreek Hill | Wide Receiver | #10

Team: Kansas City Chiefs
Age / DOB:  (22) / 3/1/1994
Ht / Wt:  5'10' / 185
College: West Alabama
Drafted: 2016 / Rd. 5 (165) / KC
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Tyreek Hill caught 5-of-7 targets for 46 yards, rushed three times for 15 yards, and returned a punt 95 yards for a touchdown Week 17 against the Chargers.
Hill had a relatively quiet day on offense, but he basically ended the game when he caught a punt in front of two Chargers at his own five-yard line and streaked down the sideline for a 95-yard score. The touchdown was his 12th visit to the end zone this season, and according to the MMQB's Katie Sharp, he is the first player in NFL history with at least two punt return touchdowns, two receiving touchdowns, two rushing touchdowns, and one kick return touchdown in a single season. Hill will need to remain explosive for the Chiefs to make a deep playoff run. Jan 1 - 8:43 PM
Source: Katie Sharp on Twitter
More Tyreek Hill Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Current Season Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2016KC155654736.59.8062125216.812.003138414971
Career Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
GameReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRecYdsAvgTDRushYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11SD199.0100.00000350
2Sep 18@HOU284.001-1-1.000830630
3Sep 25NYJ3268.701-3-3.000210290
4Oct 2@PIT5244.811-2-2.000540200
6Oct 16@OAK22010.0000.000300500
7Oct 23NO13838.0122311.5000000
8Oct 30@IND59819.61177.000210570
9Nov 6JAC3113.7022110.500260460
10Nov 13@CAR10898.9011212.00000270
11Nov 20TB45313.30188.000210200
12Nov 27@DEN9525.81133.010861280
13Dec 4@ATL55310.602199.50000-10
14Dec 8OAK66611.01122.001250991
15Dec 18TEN00.0016868.0100030
16Dec 25DEN00.0069515.810170210
17Jan 1@SD5469.203155.00000951

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Alex Smith
2Nick Foles
3Tyler Bray
RB1Spencer Ware
2Charcandrick West
3Knile Davis
GLB1Spencer Ware
2Knile Davis
3RB1Charcandrick West
2Spencer Ware
FB1Anthony Sherman
WR11Jeremy Maclin
2Tyreek Hill
3Demarcus Robinson
WR21Chris Conley
2Albert Wilson
3De'Anthony Thomas
WR31Albert Wilson
TE1Travis Kelce
2Demetrius Harris
3James O'Shaughnessy
4Ross Travis
LT1Eric Fisher
2Bryan Witzmann
LG1Zach Fulton
C1Mitch Morse
2Mike Person
RG1Laurent Duvernay-Tardif
RT1Mitchell Schwartz
2Jah Reid
K1Cairo Santos
 

 