Moritz Bohringer | Wide Receiver | #81 Team: Cincinnati Bengals Age / DOB: (24) / 10/16/1993 Ht / Wt: 6'4' / 225 College: Germany Drafted: 2016 / Rd. 6 (180) / MIN Share: Tweet

NFL expanded the International Player Pathway program to eight teams for the 2018 season. The program gives teams an extra practice squad slot for an international player. The four teams in the NFC South participated in the program last season, and they will be joined by the four teams in the AFC North this year. The biggest name on the list is WR Moritz Bohringer, who was selected by the Vikings in the sixth round of the 2016 draft. He will spend the year with the Bengals. The other seven players are FB Christopher Ezeala (Ravens), DB Tigie Sankoh (Browns), TE Christian Scotland-Williamson (Steelers), TE Alex Gray (Falcons), DE Alex Jenkins (Saints), LB Eric Nzeocha (Bucs), and DE Efe Obada (Panthers).

Vikings waived WR Moritz Bohringer. A sixth-round pick last year, Bohringer spent his rookie season on the practice squad, but the Vikings are not expected to stash him again this year. A great athlete at 6-foot-4, 225 pounds, it is likely someone lets him occupy a practice squad slot. Source: Chris Tomasson on Twitter

Coach Mike Zimmer said second-year WR Moritz Bohringer has "improved a lot" from his rookie season. Last year's sixth-rounder out of Germany, Bohringer spent all of 2016 on the practice squad. He remains a project after not playing college ball, but Zimmer says Bohringer's "routes are much better, he’s catching the ball better and has a better understanding of the offense." Zimmer admits Bohringer remains "a ways away" as a soon-to-be 24-year-old. He may need another year on the taxi squad. Source: ESPN.com