Player Page

Weather | Roster

Moritz Bohringer | Wide Receiver | #81

Team: Cincinnati Bengals
Age / DOB:  (24) / 10/16/1993
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 225
College: Germany
Drafted: 2016 / Rd. 6 (180) / MIN
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

NFL expanded the International Player Pathway program to eight teams for the 2018 season.
The program gives teams an extra practice squad slot for an international player. The four teams in the NFC South participated in the program last season, and they will be joined by the four teams in the AFC North this year. The biggest name on the list is WR Moritz Bohringer, who was selected by the Vikings in the sixth round of the 2016 draft. He will spend the year with the Bengals. The other seven players are FB Christopher Ezeala (Ravens), DB Tigie Sankoh (Browns), TE Christian Scotland-Williamson (Steelers), TE Alex Gray (Falcons), DE Alex Jenkins (Saints), LB Eric Nzeocha (Bucs), and DE Efe Obada (Panthers). May 1 - 11:05 AM
More Moritz Bohringer Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Career Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
Career stats are currently unavailable
Moritz Bohringer's 2018 Draft Rank and Projections
View Moritz Bohringer's 2018 Draft Rank and Projections. View Moritz Bohringer's complete fantasy player profile, which has..

  • - Complete stat projections
  • - Outlooks
  • - Tiered rankings
  • - Fantasy point values
  • -

Go to Moritz Bohringer's player profile.
Game Log
GameReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRecYdsAvgTDRushYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Andy Dalton
2Matt Barkley
3Jeff Driskel
4Logan Woodside
RB1Joe Mixon
2Giovani Bernard
3Mark Walton
4Brian Hill
5Tra Carson
GLB1Joe Mixon
2Giovani Bernard
3RB1Giovani Bernard
2Joe Mixon
FB1Ryan Hewitt
WR11A.J. Green
2Josh Malone
3Cody Core
4John Ross
WR21Brandon LaFell
2Tyler Boyd
3Alex Erickson
4Kermit Whitfield
5Auden Tate
6Moritz Bohringer
WR31Tyler Boyd
TE1Tyler Eifert
2Tyler Kroft
3C.J. Uzomah
4Cethan Carter
5Mason Schreck
LT1Cordy Glenn
2Cedric Ogbuehi
3Justin Murray
4Javarius Leamon
LG1Clint Boling
2Christian Westerman
3Rod Taylor
C1Billy Price
2T.J. Johnson
RG1Trey Hopkins
2Alex Redmond
3Oni Omoile
RT1Jake Fisher
2Kent Perkins
3Bobby Hart
K1Randy Bullock
2Jonathan Brown
 

 