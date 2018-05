Moritz Bohringer | Wide Receiver | #81

Sidelined

Bengals first-round C Billy Price said he is "way ahead of schedule" in his recovery from a torn pectoral muscle.

He suffered the injury while bench-pressing at the NFL Combine. Price didn't give a timeline for his recovery but said he recently met with a doctor who was "amazed" at how quickly he was healing. The 23-year-old should step in as the Bengals' starting center when healthy.