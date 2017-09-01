Moritz Bohringer | Wide Receiver | #81

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DFS
DRAFT
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Draft
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
Scores
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Daily Dose: Seager Sidelined
May 1
Hot Hitter Rundown
Apr 30
Top 10 Prospects: April 30
Apr 30
Daily Dose: Spectacular Debut
Apr 30
Trading Tips: April 29
Apr 29
Daily Dose: From Head To Toe
Apr 29
Gregorius Ascends
Apr 28
Dose: Can I Get An Encore?
Apr 28
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Daily Dose Signup
Daily Lineups
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Braves call up prospect RHP Mike Soroka
Hundley hits walk-off single to beat Padres
Pollock socks three homers in win over LAD
David Peralta leaves after HBP on hand
Brian Anderson finishes 3-for-4 with four RBI
Brewers' Hader strikes out eight in save
Trevor Bauer fans 11 as Indians top Rangers
Trea Turner goes 3-for-4 as Nats top Pirates
MadBum (finger) could be two weeks from mound
X-rays on Mike Moustakas' forearm are clean
Joe Panik out six weeks after thumb surgery
Corey Seager to have Tommy John surgery
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Draft Drama
May 1
Dynasty Rookie Rankings
May 1
Available Targets & Air Yards
Apr 30
NFL Draft Impact for Vets
Apr 30
2018 AFC Draft Grades
Apr 29
2018 NFC Draft Grades
Apr 29
NFL Draft: Day 3 Recap
Apr 28
2018 NFL Draft Tracker
Apr 28
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Daily Dose Signup
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
International Player Pathway program expanded
Colts move on from Matt Jones, 6 others
Cody Latimer could earn a starting job
Hunter Henry says he is 'ready to step up'
Report: Giants not planning to cut Flowers
NFL not getting rid of kickoff, will modify
Report: Bruce Allen 'hopes to return' to OAK
Browns: Mayfield's intangibles separated him
Elway: We're not giving up on Paxton Lynch
G-Men couldn't get mid-round pick for Flowers
Seahawks see Rashaad Penny as 3-down back
Jaguars part ways with injured Jaelen Strong
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Daily Dose: High C's
May 1
NBA Conference Semifinal Pod
Apr 30
Daily Dose: Close Call
Apr 30
The Specialists: Smart Start
Apr 30
Dose: Scary Terry Carries C's
Apr 29
Victory Oladipo: Game 7 Sunday
Apr 28
NBA DFS Podcast for Apr. 27
Apr 27
Dose: Giannis Forces Game 7
Apr 27
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Daily Dose Signup
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Joel Embiid's 31 points not enough in Game 1
Terry Rozier scores 29 w/ seven 3-pointers
Jayson Tatum scores 28 in Game 1 win
Jaylen Brown (right hamstring) officially out
Stephen Curry (knee) probable for Game 2
Wesley Matthews exercises option for 2018-19
Donovan Mitchell scores 21 points in G1 loss
Clint Capela racks up double-double in Game 1
James Harden drops 41, Rockets cruise in G1
Victor Oladipo drops 30 points in Game 7 loss
Tristan Thompson has double-double in G7 win
LeBron dominates, Cavs advance to Round 2
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Brayden makes his Point(s)
May 1
Fiala a Hero for the Predators
Apr 30
Daily Dose: Bearing Down
Apr 29
Hellebuyck Steals Show
Apr 28
Vegas takes bite out of Sharks
Apr 27
Pod: 2018 Second Round Preview
Apr 26
East Second Round Preview
Apr 26
Dose: Bruins off to 2nd Round
Apr 26
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Daily Dose Signup
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Evgeni Malkin (LBI) will be a game-time call
Brian Dumoulin hopeful to play in Game 3
Hertl ties game late, but Sharks lose in OT
William Karlsson nets OT winner vs SJ in GM 3
McAvoy scores first career playoff goal
Brayden Point nets 4 pts in GM 2 win over BOS
Tomas Tatar will play in GM 3 vs. Sharks
Joe Thornton (knee) not ready for Game 3
Joonas Donskoi won't play in Game 3 Monday
Malkin skates Monday, will be a GTD Tuesday
Brian Dumoulin doesn't want to rush back
Lou Lamoriello won't return as GM of Leafs
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Power Ranking After: Geico 500
Apr 30
Wrap-up: Talladega
Apr 29
Weekend Update: Talladega
Apr 28
Start or Park: Geico 500
Apr 27
Geico 500 Cheat Sheet
Apr 25
Fantasy Live: Geico 500
Apr 24
Power Ranking After: Richmond
Apr 23
Wrap-up: Richmond Raceway
Apr 22
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Tyler Ankrum takes over KNPSE points lead
Bassett Jr. 11th at Langley; 3rd in points
Creed maintains lead after 4th at Talladega
Herbst: 17th in Talladega, 3rd in ARCA points
Chase Purdy: DNF in General Tire 200
Alfredo: Lap-leader in Visit Hampton VA 150
Bassett: 4th in Langley; 7th in KNPSE points
DNF for Calvin Carroll in Spring Sizzler 200
Solomito 9th at Stafford, 6th in NWMT points
Natalie Decker out early in General Tire 200
Garcia: 10th at Langley; 8th in KNPSE points
Pennink third in Stafford Spring Sizzler 200
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Horschel, Piercy win at Zurich
Apr 30
Wells Fargo Champ Preview
Apr 30
GolfSixes Preview
Apr 30
Expert Picks: Volvo China Open
Apr 24
Landry breaks through at VTO
Apr 23
Zurich Classic Preview
Apr 23
Volvo China Open Preview
Apr 23
DFS Dish: Valero Texas Open
Apr 18
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Lanto Griffin celebrates Monday ace with fans
Harman changes venues for WFC title defense
Camilo Villegas WDs ahead of Wells Fargo
Kisner, Brown crater to T15 after 5-over 77
Garnett, Hadley Round 4 71 for T4 at Zurich
Paisley, Fleetwood finish T4 at TPC Louisiana
Schwartzel, Oosthuizen solo 3rd at Zurich
Dufner, Perez runners-up at Zurich Classic
Horschel, Piercy win the Zurich Classic by 1
Bjork makes Euro Tour breakthrough in China
Michael Kim and Andrew Putnam dip after R3 66
Finau, Summerhays R3 63 in NOLA; trail by one
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Podcast: Day Two Recap
Apr 30
Podcast: Day One Recap
Apr 30
2019 NFL mock draft
Apr 30
Nystrom’s Snap Draft Grades
Apr 28
Best available UDFAs
Apr 28
2018 NFL Draft Tracker
Apr 28
Nystrom's Day 3 best available
Apr 27
Nystrom's Day 2 best available
Apr 27
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Hines transferring from Wake Forest to Oregon
Wisconsin awards DC Leonhard hefty raise
Justin Jackson goes late on Day 3 to Chargers
Equanimeous St. Brown slides to sixth round
Titans take late-round flyer on QB Luke Falk
Deon Cain slips to the Colts in Round 6
Jets draft star Tulane CB Parry Nickerson
Steelers get depth in hybrid DB Marcus Allen
UCF's Shaquem Griffin makes draft history
Maurice Hurst falls to Raiders in Round 5
Witten replacement? Dallas drafts TE Schultz
Fordham RB Chase Edmonds lands with Cardinals
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Team News - Week 36
Apr 28
Late Fitness Check GW36
Apr 27
Stag's Take - Gameweek 36
Apr 26
Sean's Super Subs - Week 36
Apr 26
The Bargain Hunter - Week 36
Apr 26
AM's Perfect XI - Week 36
Apr 26
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW36
Apr 26
Team News - Week 35
Apr 21
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Spurs cruise past Watford thanks to Alli/Kane
United lose Romelu Lukaku to injury
Liverpool hopeful over injured quartet
Arsenal defeat compounded by injuries
Fellaini nets stoppage time winner vs ARS
Granit Xhaka again proves unfit for purpose
Sterling burns West Ham with three assists
West Ham brushed aside by Man City
Fabregas keeps Chelsea in the hunt for 4th
Swansea come up short against Chelsea
Defeat stalls Terriers' survival push
Tosun scores his fifth as Everton cruise
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Football
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Matt Barkley
(QB)
Cethan Carter
(TE)
A.J. Green
(WR)
Josh Malone
(WR)
Auden Tate
(WR)
Giovani Bernard
(RB)
Cody Core
(WR)
Clark Harris
(TE)
Joe Mixon
(RB)
C.J. Uzomah
(TE)
Tyler Boyd
(WR)
Andy Dalton
(QB)
Ryan Hewitt
(RB)
Scott Orndoff
(TE)
Mark Walton
(RB)
Jonathan Brown
(K)
Jeff Driskel
(QB)
Brian Hill
(RB)
Cedric Peerman
(RB)
Kermit Whitfield
(WR)
Randy Bullock
(K)
Tyler Eifert
(TE)
Tyler Kroft
(TE)
John Ross
(WR)
Jarveon Williams
(RB)
Tra Carson
(RB)
Alex Erickson
(WR)
Brandon LaFell
(WR)
Mason Schreck
(TE)
Logan Woodside
(QB)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Moritz Bohringer | Wide Receiver | #81
Team:
Cincinnati Bengals
Age / DOB:
(
24
) / 10/16/1993
Ht / Wt:
6'4' / 225
College:
Germany
Drafted:
2016 / Rd. 6 (180) / MIN
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
NFL expanded the International Player Pathway program to eight teams for the 2018 season.
The program gives teams an extra practice squad slot for an international player. The four teams in the NFC South participated in the program last season, and they will be joined by the four teams in the AFC North this year. The biggest name on the list is WR Moritz Bohringer, who was selected by the Vikings in the sixth round of the 2016 draft. He will spend the year with the Bengals. The other seven players are FB Christopher Ezeala (Ravens), DB Tigie Sankoh (Browns), TE Christian Scotland-Williamson (Steelers), TE Alex Gray (Falcons), DE Alex Jenkins (Saints), LB Eric Nzeocha (Bucs), and DE Efe Obada (Panthers).
May 1 - 11:05 AM
Vikings waived WR Moritz Bohringer.
A sixth-round pick last year, Bohringer spent his rookie season on the practice squad, but the Vikings are not expected to stash him again this year. A great athlete at 6-foot-4, 225 pounds, it is likely someone lets him occupy a practice squad slot.
Fri, Sep 1, 2017 04:42:00 PM
Source:
Chris Tomasson on Twitter
Coach Mike Zimmer said second-year WR Moritz Bohringer has "improved a lot" from his rookie season.
Last year's sixth-rounder out of Germany, Bohringer spent all of 2016 on the practice squad. He remains a project after not playing college ball, but Zimmer says Bohringer's "routes are much better, he’s catching the ball better and has a better understanding of the offense." Zimmer admits Bohringer remains "a ways away" as a soon-to-be 24-year-old. He may need another year on the taxi squad.
Wed, Jul 26, 2017 09:39:00 AM
Source:
ESPN.com
Vikings signed Moritz Bohringer, Bishop Sankey, DT Sterling Bailey, TE Kyle Carter, WR Cayleb Jones, OT Marquis Lucas, CB Tre Roberson, S Cedric Thompson, and OT Austin Shepherd to reserve/future contracts.
Bohringer and Sankey are the big names here, but MoBo might actually be a better Dynasty asset than the 2014 second-rounder, although both are dart-throws at best. A size/speed freak, Bohringer has a long way to go to become an NFL receiver.
Mon, Jan 2, 2017 01:47:00 PM
Source:
vikings.com
International Player Pathway program expanded
May 1 - 11:05 AM
Vikings waive WR Moritz Bohringer
Fri, Sep 1, 2017 04:42:00 PM
Moritz Bohringer has 'improved a lot' in '17
Wed, Jul 26, 2017 09:39:00 AM
Vikes sign Moritz Bohringer to futures deal
Mon, Jan 2, 2017 01:47:00 PM
More Moritz Bohringer Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
B. Mayfield
CLE
(3674)
2
D. Bryant
FA
(3660)
3
S. Darnold
NYJ
(2783)
4
J. Rosen
ARZ
(2602)
5
L. Jackson
BAL
(2514)
6
E. Thomas
SEA
(2513)
7
M. Bryant
OAK
(2513)
8
D. Guice
WAS
(2412)
9
A. Luck
IND
(2404)
10
S. Michel
NE
(2204)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Cincinnati Bengals Tickets
Career Stats
Year
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Career stats are currently unavailable
Moritz Bohringer's 2018 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Moritz Bohringer's
2018 Draft Rank and Projections. View Moritz Bohringer's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
-
Go to
Moritz Bohringer's player profile.
Game Log
Game
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Rec
Yds
Avg
TD
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Andy Dalton
2
Matt Barkley
3
Jeff Driskel
4
Logan Woodside
RB
1
Joe Mixon
2
Giovani Bernard
3
Mark Walton
4
Brian Hill
5
Tra Carson
GLB
1
Joe Mixon
2
Giovani Bernard
3RB
1
Giovani Bernard
2
Joe Mixon
FB
1
Ryan Hewitt
WR1
1
A.J. Green
2
Josh Malone
3
Cody Core
4
John Ross
WR2
1
Brandon LaFell
2
Tyler Boyd
3
Alex Erickson
4
Kermit Whitfield
5
Auden Tate
6
Moritz Bohringer
Out of FB
NFL expanded the International Player Pathway program to eight teams for the 2018 season.
The program gives teams an extra practice squad slot for an international player. The four teams in the NFC South participated in the program last season, and they will be joined by the four teams in the AFC North this year. The biggest name on the list is WR Moritz Bohringer, who was selected by the Vikings in the sixth round of the 2016 draft. He will spend the year with the Bengals. The other seven players are FB Christopher Ezeala (Ravens), DB Tigie Sankoh (Browns), TE Christian Scotland-Williamson (Steelers), TE Alex Gray (Falcons), DE Alex Jenkins (Saints), LB Eric Nzeocha (Bucs), and DE Efe Obada (Panthers).
May 1
WR3
1
Tyler Boyd
TE
1
Tyler Eifert
2
Tyler Kroft
3
C.J. Uzomah
4
Cethan Carter
5
Mason Schreck
LT
1
Cordy Glenn
Sidelined
Bengals LT Cordy Glenn (foot) expects to be ready for OTAs.
Glenn spent the final five weeks on IR, but the Bengals are confident he's over his foot/ankle issues. He's being counted on him to improve an offensive line that's struggled to protect Andy Dalton. After missing 16 games the last two years, Glenn could be in line for a rebound 2018 if he stays healthy.
Mar 14
2
Cedric Ogbuehi
3
Justin Murray
4
Javarius Leamon
LG
1
Clint Boling
2
Christian Westerman
3
Rod Taylor
C
1
Billy Price
Sidelined
Bengals first-round C Billy Price said he is "way ahead of schedule" in his recovery from a torn pectoral muscle.
He suffered the injury while bench-pressing at the NFL Combine. Price didn't give a timeline for his recovery but said he recently met with a doctor who was "amazed" at how quickly he was healing. The 23-year-old should step in as the Bengals' starting center when healthy.
Apr 27
2
T.J. Johnson
RG
1
Trey Hopkins
2
Alex Redmond
3
Oni Omoile
RT
1
Jake Fisher
2
Kent Perkins
3
Bobby Hart
K
1
Randy Bullock
2
Jonathan Brown
Headlines
Draft Drama
May 1
Did the Browns make the right call taking Baker Mayfield No. 1? Jesse Pantuosco gives his take in this week's Bump and Run.
More NFL Columns
»
Draft Drama
May 1
»
Dynasty Rookie Rankings
May 1
»
Available Targets & Air Yards
Apr 30
»
NFL Draft Impact for Vets
Apr 30
»
2018 AFC Draft Grades
Apr 29
»
2018 NFC Draft Grades
Apr 29
»
NFL Draft: Day 3 Recap
Apr 28
»
2018 NFL Draft Tracker
Apr 28
NFL Headlines
»
International Player Pathway program expanded
»
Colts move on from Matt Jones, 6 others
»
Cody Latimer could earn a starting job
»
Hunter Henry says he is 'ready to step up'
»
Report: Giants not planning to cut Flowers
»
NFL not getting rid of kickoff, will modify
»
Report: Bruce Allen 'hopes to return' to OAK
»
Browns: Mayfield's intangibles separated him
»
Elway: We're not giving up on Paxton Lynch
»
G-Men couldn't get mid-round pick for Flowers
»
Seahawks see Rashaad Penny as 3-down back
»
Jaguars part ways with injured Jaelen Strong
NFL Links
»
Play Best Ball fantasy football over at DRAFT
»
Get the MLB Season Pass
»
The Single Entry Series returns to FanDuel!
»
NFL Depth Charts
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Football Season Pass
»
Week 15: Watch Rotoworld's DFS Pick Six
»
Switching from FanDuel NFL to NBA
»
Do your own mock draft
»
Play these 2 WRs in your FanDuel lineups this week.
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2018 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved