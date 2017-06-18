Player Page

Keenan Reynolds | Wide Receiver | #14

Team: Unsigned Free Agent
Age / DOB:  (23) / 12/13/1993
Ht / Wt:  5'10' / 185
College: Navy
Drafted: 2016 / Rd. 6 (182) / BAL
Contract: view contract details
Latest News

Recent News

Ravens released/waived WR Keenan Reynolds, K Kenny Allen, LB Randy Allen, WR C.J. Board, OG Jarell Broxton, S Otha Foster, OT Roubbens Joseph, C Derrick Nelson, C Taybor Pepper, OG Jarrod Pughsley, OT D'Ondre Wesley, CB Trevin Wade, and WR Griff Whalen.
Reynolds is the most notable name here after entering the league as the Ravens' sixth-round pick in the 2016 draft. He failed to successfully transition from college running quarterback to slot receiver and also struggled on returns. Sep 1 - 2:52 PM
Career Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
GameReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRecYdsAvgTDRushYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD

