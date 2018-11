Skill Players

Pos Role Name

QB 1 Ryan Tannehill Sidelined

Coach Adam Gase said the Dolphins are targeting Week 12 for Ryan Tannehill's (shoulder) return. Tannehill was already ruled out for Sunday. The Dolphins are on bye next week, so there's hope he'll be back after that. Tannehill has resumed throwing with trainers, but there hasn't been much progress with his capsule injury. This is the first real timetable the Dolphins have given on Tannehill since he's been sidelined. It's far from a lock Tannehill's ready to return in Week 12.

2 Brock Osweiler

3 David Fales

4 Luke Falk

RB 1 Kenyan Drake Questionable

Kenyan Drake (shoulder) is questionable to return for Week 10 against the Packers. Drake was listed with a shoulder injury earlier in the week despite practicing in full. It eventually caught up with him after he lowered his shoulder on impact in the second quarter. He was getting out-touched 10-4 by Frank Gore at the time of his exit.

2 Frank Gore

3 Kalen Ballage

4 Senorise Perry

5 Brandon Bolden

GLB 1 Frank Gore

2 Kenyan Drake

3RB 1 Kenyan Drake

2 Frank Gore

WR1 1 Kenny Stills

2 Danny Amendola

WR2 1 Danny Amendola

2 DeVante Parker Questionable

DeVante Parker (shoulder) is questionable to return for Week 10 against the Packers. To make matters worse, Jakeem Grant (leg) was carted off at the end of the third quarter. With the Packers holding on to a commanding 28-12 lead in the fourth, it wouldn't be shocking if Parker's day is done.

3 Jakeem Grant Sidelined

Jakeem Grant (Achilles) was carted off the field in Week 10 against the Packers. Grant was limited throughout the week with an Achilles injury, and it seemed to be re-aggravated late into the third quarter Sunday. If it's as serious as a cart usually entails, Grant's season is likely done.

WR3 1 DeVante Parker

2 Jakeem Grant

3 Albert Wilson I.L.

Dolphins placed WR Albert Wilson (hip) on injured reserve. This was fully expected. The Dolphins already designated two players to return this season, so Wilson won't be back this year. The good news is he doesn't need surgery. Wilson should be 100 percent for the start of OTAs.

TE 1 Mike Gesicki

3 AJ Derby Questionable

Dolphins TE AJ Derby (foot) is questionable for Week 10 against the Packers. Derby has a chance to return after missing the last six weeks. Even if active, he shouldn't have much of a role behind Mike Gesicki.

4 Durham Smythe

5 MarQueis Gray I.L.

Dolphins placed TE MarQueis Gray on injured reserve. Gray reportedly suffered a torn Achilles' during Wednesday's practice. Gray was not going to be a fantasy factor, but he was expected to play big snaps for Miami. Gavin Escobar was signed to replace him.

LT 1 Laremy Tunsil Sidelined

Dolphins declared LT Laremy Tunsil, RT Ja'Wuan James, LG Ted Larsen, QB Ryan Tannehill, TE Durham Smythe, and DE Charles Harris inactive for Week 10 against the Packers. The Dolphins will be forced to fend off Clay Matthews and Nick Perry without both starting tackles and their starting left guard. WR Jakeem Grant is active (as expected), as well. Miami should continue mixing in DeVante Parker, Danny Amendola, Kenny Stills and Grant at receiver Sunday.

2 Zach Sterup

LG 1 Ted Larsen

2 Josh Sitton I.L.

Dolphins LG Josh Sitton will miss the remainder of the season with a torn rotator cuff in his left shoulder. Signed to a two-year deal after he was released by the Bears, 32-year-old Sitton lasts one game with his new squad. Sitton had previously dealt with right shoulder issues. Miami will replace Sitton in the lineup with veteran Ted Larsen. It's a significant downgrade for an already-weak offensive line.

C 1 Travis Swanson

2 Wesley Johnson

3 Daniel Kilgore I.L.

Dolphins C Daniel Kilgore is out for the season with a torn triceps. You never want to dig into your depth, but Kilgore was abjectly terrible through the Dolphins' first four games. Travis Swanson is the next man up. The difference between the two players should not be large, although Miami's offensive line issues are building after already losing LG Josh Sitton to I.R.

RG 1 Jesse Davis

RT 1 Ja'Wuan James Sidelined

Dolphins RT Ja'Wuan James has been diagnosed with a strained patellar tendon. It sounds ominous, but James has not been ruled out for Week 10. He played through the injury against the Jets. We tentatively expect him to be out there against the Packers.

2 Sam Young