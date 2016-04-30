Player Page

Nate Sudfeld | Quarterback | #2

Team: Unsigned Free Agent
Age / DOB:  (23) / 10/7/1993
Ht / Wt:  6'6' / 227
College: Indiana
Drafted: 2016 / Rd. 6 (187) / WAS
Contract: view contract details
Redskins waived QB Nate Sudfeld.
Sudfeld was a sixth-rounder out of Indiana last year and spent his rookie season on the 53-man roster as the No. 3 quarterback. The Redskins will likely try to sneak him to the practice squad. Sudfeld has good size at 6'6/227 and arm strength, but that's about all he has going for him. Sep 2 - 12:13 PM
Career Stats
YearPassingRushingFumb.
YearTeamGCompAtt % YdsY/GY/A300+TDIntRushYdsY/GAvgTD100+Lost
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
GamePassingRushingFumb.
WeekDateOppCompAtt % YdsY/ATDIntRushYdsAvgTDLost

