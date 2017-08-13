Player Page

Jake Rudock | Quarterback | #14

Team: Unsigned Free Agent
Age / DOB:  (25) / 1/21/1993
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 212
College: Michigan
Drafted: 2016 / Rd. 6 (191) / DET
Contract: view contract details
Lions waived QB Jake Rudock.
It means Matt Cassel has "won" the Lions' No. 2 job. Cassel should not be an NFL backup, but neither should Rudock. The Michigan product simply does not have an NFL-caliber arm. Ultimately, it did not matter whom the Lions chose. If Matthew Stafford goes down, their season will be over. Sep 1 - 1:20 PM
Source: Ian Rapoport on Twitter
Career Stats
YearPassingRushingFumb.
YearTeamGCompAtt % YdsY/GY/A300+TDIntRushYdsY/GAvgTD100+Lost
2017DET33560.0248.04.800100.0.0000
Game Log
GamePassingRushingFumb.
WeekDateOppCompAtt % YdsY/ATDIntRushYdsAvgTDLost
1Sep 10ARZ00.00.00000.000
12Nov 23MIN00.00.00000.000
13Dec 3@BAL3560.0244.80100.000

