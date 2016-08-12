Player Page

Mike Thomas | Wide Receiver | #88

Team: Los Angeles Rams
Age / DOB:  (22) / 8/16/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 195
College: Southern Miss
Drafted: 2016 / Rd. 6 (206) / LAR
Contract: view contract details
NFL suspended Rams WR Mike Thomas four games for violating the league's policy on PEDs.
Not to be confused with New Orleans wideout and consensus second-round fantasy pick Michael Thomas. The 22-year-old Rams receiver reeled in just 3-of-9 targets for 37 yards over 102 offensive snaps in 2016. Thomas will be eligible to return against Seattle in Week 5. The suspension may hurt Thomas' chances of making the Rams' 53-man roster after Los Angeles drafted Cooper Kupp and Josh Reynolds in the third and fourth rounds. Jul 14 - 4:12 PM
Source: Adam Caplan on Twitter
Career Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2016LAR153372.512.30000.0.0001180000
Game Log
GameReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRecYdsAvgTDRushYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 12@SF00.0000.0000000
2Sep 18SEA00.0000.0000000
3Sep 25@TB00.0000.0000000
4Oct 2@ARZ00.0000.0000000
5Oct 9BUF00.0000.00062000
6Oct 16@DET00.0000.0000000
7Oct 23NYG00.0000.0000000
9Nov 6CAR00.0000.0000000
10Nov 13@NYJ00.0000.0000000
11Nov 20MIA00.0000.0000000
12Nov 27@NO00.0000.0000000
13Dec 4@NE00.0000.0000000
14Dec 11ATL11616.0000.001118000
15Dec 15@SEA166.0000.0000000
17Jan 1ARZ11515.0000.0000000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Jared Goff
2Sean Mannion
RB1Todd Gurley
2Lance Dunbar
3Malcolm Brown
4Aaron Green
5Justin Davis
GLB1Todd Gurley
2Malcolm Brown
3RB1Todd Gurley
2Lance Dunbar
FB1Cory Harkey
2Sam Rogers
3Zach Laskey
WR11Robert Woods
2Cooper Kupp
3Pharoh Cooper
4Nelson Spruce
5Brandon Shippen
WR21Tavon Austin
2Josh Reynolds
3Mike Thomas
4Bradley Marquez
5Paul McRoberts
WR31Cooper Kupp
TE1Gerald Everett
2Tyler Higbee
3Temarrick Hemingway
4Johnny Mundt
5Travis Wilson
LT1Andrew Whitworth
2Pace Murphy
3Michael Dunn
LG1Rodger Saffold
2Jake Eldrenkamp
C1John Sullivan
2Austin Blythe
RG1Rob Havenstein
2Cody Wichmann
3Alex Kozan
RT1Jamon Brown
2Darrell Williams
3Andrew Donnal
K1Greg Zuerlein
 

 