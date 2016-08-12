Mike Thomas | Wide Receiver | #88

Sidelined

Rams coach Sean McVay said he projects Tavon Austin "to be a big part of our offense."

Austin is still recovering from wrist surgery, but he is expected to be ready for training camp. McVay said he will not be able to truly gauge how they will use Austin until he sees him on the field, but the Rams reportedly want to use him as more of a deep threat, which has not been an area of expertise for Austin to this point in his career. McVay has a much better chance to get something out of Austin than the previous regime, but we are still not projecting a breakout.