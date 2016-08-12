Mike Thomas | Wide Receiver | #88

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Draft
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
Scores
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
The Week Ahead: Long Ball Jon
Jul 14
Podcast: Let the Trades Begin
Jul 14
2018 Top 300 Overall
Jul 14
2018 Starter Rankings
Jul 14
Dose: Cubs Land Quintana
Jul 14
2018 Reliever Rankings
Jul 14
2018 Outfielder Rankings
Jul 14
2018 Shortstop Rankings
Jul 14
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Dallas Keuchel (neck) throws simulated game
Ian Desmond (calf) expected back Saturday
Jayson Werth's (foot) recovery has stalled
Strained neck sends Hunter Renfroe to DL
Ryan Braun (calf) back in Brewers' lineup
Orioles activate slugger Chris Davis from DL
Matt Holliday activated from disabled list
Andrew Triggs has season-ending hip surgery
'Multiple teams' talking to O's about Britton
Francisco Rodriguez released by Nationals
Cubs have interest in Athletics' Sonny Gray
Yanks' Pineda diagnosed with partial UCL tear
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Patriots Fantasy Preview
Jul 13
Red Zone Notebook
Jul 13
Second-Year Leap WR Candidates
Jul 13
Vikings Fantasy Preview
Jul 12
Best Case/Worst Case 2017: QBs
Jul 12
2-Quarterback Mock Draft
Jul 12
Silva's Team Fantasy Previews
Jul 12
Dolphins Fantasy Preview
Jul 11
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Michael Floyd hit with four-game suspension
Rams WR Thomas suspended 4 games for PEDs
Steelers still hoping for deal with Le'Veon
Ezekiel Elliott bracing for short suspension
Teams could steal Cousins with big 2018 bonus
Lewis: Mixon is 'off the charts talent-wise'
Dolphins still haven't made Landry an offer
Zimmer to Floyd: You're cut if you're lying
Only 'subtle changes' for Bills' running game
Report: Oher will report for training camp
Arians: I will coach as long as I'm healthy
Teddy Bridgewater working out without brace
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Summer League Podcast for 7/13
Jul 13
Fantasy Basketball Mock Draft
Jul 11
Friday Summer League Recap Pod
Jul 8
League Pass Ranks & News Talk
Jul 4
Free Agency Podcast
Jul 3
NBA Free Agency: Report Cards
Jul 3
Free Agency Round Up Part 2
Jul 2
NBA Free Agency Round Up
Jul 1
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Pacers waive Georges Niang on Friday
Rockets agree to terms with Tarik Black
Bulls claim David Nwaba off waivers
Jonathon Simmons agrees to deal with Magic
Bembry, Prince, Dorsey out Friday vs. Rockets
Lonzo Ball posts his 2nd Vegas triple-double
Kyle Kuzma puts up 20 points in win vs. Cavs
Dennis Smith Jr. puts on a show, scores 25
Dragan Bender scores 20 points in loss to MEM
De'Aaron Fox out with right ankle stiffness
ESPN: Bucks, Rose looking to schedule meeting
ESPN: Knicks have paused Carmelo trade talks
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
UFA Frenzy: What's Left?
Jul 10
Pod: Free Agent Frenzy Recap
Jul 6
UFA Frenzy Winners, Losers
Jul 3
Free Agency Primer
Jun 28
Draft Grades - East
Jun 25
Draft Grades - West
Jun 25
Podcast: Draft Weekend Recap
Jun 24
2017 NHL Draft Tracker
Jun 23
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Tampa Bay locks up Ondrej Palat for 5 years
Report: Tomas Tatar wants $6-7 million AAV
Canes confirm offer to buy team has been made
Andrew Ference, 38, hangs up his skates
Report: Chuck Greenberg might buy Hurricanes
Rangers ink first-round pick Lias Andersson
Wings stay in touch with UFA Thomas Vanek
Jaccob Slavin agrees to seven-year extension
Coyotes hire Rick Tocchet as head coach
Lightning lock up Tyler Johnson for 7 years
Dallas inks Radek Faksa to 3-year extension
Kovalchuk: Olympics factor in staying in KHL
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
DFS: New Hampshire
Jul 13
Chasing New Hampshire (Summer)
Jul 12
Caps After Kentucky
Jul 11
Wrapup: Kentucky Speedway
Jul 9
Update: Kentucky
Jul 8
DFS: Kentucky
Jul 7
Chasing Kentucky
Jul 5
Caps After Daytona (Summer)
Jul 4
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Kyle Busch tops XFINITY Final Practice
Ryan Preece wins Whelen All-Star Shootout
Ben Kennedy: best 10-laps in 1st NXS practice
Kyle Busch paces Loudon XFINITY Practice 1
Alex Tagliani leads lone Pinty's practice
Preece leads lone Whelen Modified practice
Kyle Larson: Loudon Double Duty
Brennan Poole: Overton's 200 advance
Max Zachem: Eastern Propane & Oil 100 stats
Davis replaces Baize in KNPSE Loudon event
Schrader joins Bolen for Eldora Dirt Derby
Harrison Rhodes: Overton's 200 advance
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Expert Picks: John Deere
Jul 11
John Deere Classic: Preview
Jul 10
Schauffele wins the Greenbrier
Jul 10
Scottish Open Preview
Jul 10
Expert Picks: Greenbrier
Jul 4
Stanley ends drought at QLN
Jul 3
Irish Open Preview
Jul 3
Expert Picks: QL National
Jun 27
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Lindheim moves into fray at JDC; R2 66
Stallings big move on Day 2; bogey-free 64
McIlroy's struggles continue; MC at Scottish
Chad Campbell co-leading early at the JDC
Kisner (69-65); bogey-free thru 36 holes
Alt. Hadley posts -9; career-tying-low 64
Past champ Byrd pushes into the top 10
Schniederjans backpedals after career round
Shinkwin R2 co-leader in the Scottish Open
Knappe joins Harrington; T1 in Scottish Open
Links king Harrington leads Scottish after 36
Hole-in-one helps Horsey make Scottish surge
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Top-25 CFB Fantasy Ds, Kickers
Jul 14
Top-40 CFB Fantasy TEs
Jul 13
Top-150 CFB Fantasy WRs
Jul 11
Top-130 CFB Fantasy RBs
Jul 6
Top-75 CFB Fantasy QBs
Jul 3
Press Conference: Cowboys
Jun 19
Fantasy CFB expert mock draft
Jun 16
2018 NFL Mock Draft
Jun 2
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Finebaum leaves L-Jax off his Heisman board
Miami DT Willis will not play CFB in 2017
Georgia lands four-star TE John FitzPatrick
Samuels: I could be like Ty Montgomery in NFL
HC Smart comps LB Smith to C.J. Mosley
Bo Scarbrough (leg) a full-go for August camp
Starting KSU LT Frantz comes out as gay
RB Chubb eyes the top-10 of the NFL Draft
A&M loses CB Harvey (knee) for the season
T Yarbrough retires due to concussions
Report: WVU LB Long out through September
Saban: Tua will not redshirt, will see field
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
FPL 101 - Welcome New Students
Jul 14
FPL Prices Review - Part 1
Jul 13
Stag’s Take - FPL Prices
Jul 12
The Transfer Hub-July 11
Jul 12
Impact of Lukaku and Rooney
Jul 10
Lacazette and PL Draft Fantasy
Jul 6
The Transfer Hub-July 3
Jul 3
The Transfer Hub-June 26
Jun 27
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Palace beats Stoke City to Martins Indi
Kyle Walker: the most expensive defender ever
Hector Bellerin looks like he'll be staying
Capt hoping to put his injury woes behind him
Watford sign Nathaniel Chalobah from Blues
Setback could see Everton dip into the market
Enner Valencia completes return to Mexico
Shaw will stay at United and get chance
Could Trippier succeed Walker at RB?
Spurs and City agree on Kyle Walker fee
Alex Lacazette scores on pre-season debut
Loftus-Cheek makes Palace switch
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Tavon Austin
(WR)
Jared Goff
(QB)
Cooper Kupp
(WR)
Josh Reynolds
(WR)
Mike Thomas
(WR)
Malcolm Brown
(RB)
Aaron Green
(RB)
Zach Laskey
(RB)
Sam Rogers
(RB)
Lenard Tillery
(RB)
Pharoh Cooper
(WR)
Todd Gurley
(RB)
Sean Mannion
(QB)
Shakeir Ryan
(WR)
Travis Wilson
(TE)
Justin Davis
(RB)
Cory Harkey
(RB)
Bradley Marquez
(WR)
Brandon Shippen
(WR)
Robert Woods
(WR)
Lance Dunbar
(RB)
Temarrick Hemingway
(TE)
Paul McRoberts
(WR)
Nelson Spruce
(WR)
Greg Zuerlein
(K)
Gerald Everett
(TE)
Tyler Higbee
(TE)
Johnny Mundt
(TE)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Mike Thomas | Wide Receiver | #88
Team:
Los Angeles Rams
Age / DOB:
(
22
) / 8/16/1994
Ht / Wt:
6'1' / 195
College:
Southern Miss
Drafted:
2016 / Rd. 6 (206) / LAR
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
6/9/2016: Signed a four-year, $2.45 million contract. The deal included a $116,070 signing bonus. 2017: $540,000, 2018: $630,000, 2019: $720,000, 2020: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
NFL suspended Rams WR Mike Thomas four games for violating the league's policy on PEDs.
Not to be confused with New Orleans wideout and consensus second-round fantasy pick Michael Thomas. The 22-year-old Rams receiver reeled in just 3-of-9 targets for 37 yards over 102 offensive snaps in 2016. Thomas will be eligible to return against Seattle in Week 5. The suspension may hurt Thomas' chances of making the Rams' 53-man roster after Los Angeles drafted Cooper Kupp and Josh Reynolds in the third and fourth rounds.
Jul 14 - 4:12 PM
Source:
Adam Caplan on Twitter
According to ESPN Rams reporter Steve Dilbeck, sixth-round WR Mike Thomas "has more drops than any player in camp."
Thomas has strictly been working with the second- and third-team offenses at training camp. There's been some buzz that he's developed a chemistry with fellow rookie Jared Goff in practices, but it doesn't sound like Thomas is making a strong impression. He's no higher than fifth on the depth chart.
Fri, Aug 12, 2016 10:19:00 AM
Source:
ESPN.com
Rams signed No. 206 overall pick Mike Thomas to a four-year contract.
As has become their tradition, the Rams signed all of their rookies on the same day. Despite his sixth-round pedigree, Thomas has a chance to contribute right away in a weak receiving corps.
Thu, Jun 9, 2016 04:29:00 PM
ESPN Rams reporter Nick Wagoner believes sixth-round WR Mike Thomas could contribute as a rookie.
The Rams own the most uninspiring receiving corps in the league, and Thomas is more talented than his sixth-round pedigree suggests. It is likely he earns snaps at some point this season, and it would not be surprising if he comes out of training camp with a role. Tavon Austin and Kenny Britt are currently the projected starters.
Tue, May 10, 2016 11:14:00 AM
Source:
ESPN
Rams WR Thomas suspended 4 games for PEDs
Jul 14 - 4:12 PM
Rams rook WR Mike Thomas struggling to catch
Fri, Aug 12, 2016 10:19:00 AM
Rams sign sixth-rounder Mike Thomas
Thu, Jun 9, 2016 04:29:00 PM
Mike Thomas could contribute as a rookie
Tue, May 10, 2016 11:14:00 AM
More Mike Thomas Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
K. Cousins
WAS
(2914)
2
L. Bell
PIT
(2724)
3
A. Peterson
NO
(2323)
4
C. Hyde
SF
(2167)
5
J. Mixon
CIN
(2166)
6
D. Thomas
DEN
(2085)
7
T. Gurley
LAR
(2049)
8
C. Newton
CAR
(2001)
9
A. Luck
IND
(1955)
10
E. Ebron
DET
(1905)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Los Angeles Rams Tickets
Career Stats
Year
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
LAR
15
3
37
2.5
12.3
0
0
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
1
180
0
0
0
Mike Thomas's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Mike Thomas's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Mike Thomas's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
-
Go to
Mike Thomas's player profile.
Game Log
Game
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Rec
Yds
Avg
TD
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 12
@SF
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 18
SEA
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 25
@TB
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 2
@ARZ
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
Oct 9
BUF
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
62
0
0
0
6
Oct 16
@DET
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 23
NYG
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
Nov 6
CAR
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
Nov 13
@NYJ
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
Nov 20
MIA
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 27
@NO
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 4
@NE
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 11
ATL
1
16
16.0
0
0
0
.0
0
1
118
0
0
0
15
Dec 15
@SEA
1
6
6.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
17
Jan 1
ARZ
1
15
15.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Jared Goff
2
Sean Mannion
RB
1
Todd Gurley
2
Lance Dunbar
3
Malcolm Brown
4
Aaron Green
5
Justin Davis
GLB
1
Todd Gurley
2
Malcolm Brown
3RB
1
Todd Gurley
2
Lance Dunbar
FB
1
Cory Harkey
2
Sam Rogers
3
Zach Laskey
WR1
1
Robert Woods
2
Cooper Kupp
3
Pharoh Cooper
4
Nelson Spruce
5
Brandon Shippen
WR2
1
Tavon Austin
Sidelined
Rams coach Sean McVay said he projects Tavon Austin "to be a big part of our offense."
Austin is still recovering from wrist surgery, but he is expected to be ready for training camp. McVay said he will not be able to truly gauge how they will use Austin until he sees him on the field, but the Rams reportedly want to use him as more of a deep threat, which has not been an area of expertise for Austin to this point in his career. McVay has a much better chance to get something out of Austin than the previous regime, but we are still not projecting a breakout.
Jun 15
2
Josh Reynolds
3
Mike Thomas
Suspended
NFL suspended Rams WR Mike Thomas four games for violating the league's policy on PEDs.
Not to be confused with New Orleans wideout and consensus second-round fantasy pick Michael Thomas. The 22-year-old Rams receiver reeled in just 3-of-9 targets for 37 yards over 102 offensive snaps in 2016. Thomas will be eligible to return against Seattle in Week 5. The suspension may hurt Thomas' chances of making the Rams' 53-man roster after Los Angeles drafted Cooper Kupp and Josh Reynolds in the third and fourth rounds.
Jul 14
4
Bradley Marquez
5
Paul McRoberts
WR3
1
Cooper Kupp
TE
1
Gerald Everett
2
Tyler Higbee
3
Temarrick Hemingway
4
Johnny Mundt
5
Travis Wilson
LT
1
Andrew Whitworth
2
Pace Murphy
3
Michael Dunn
LG
1
Rodger Saffold
2
Jake Eldrenkamp
C
1
John Sullivan
2
Austin Blythe
RG
1
Rob Havenstein
2
Cody Wichmann
3
Alex Kozan
RT
1
Jamon Brown
2
Darrell Williams
3
Andrew Donnal
K
1
Greg Zuerlein
Headlines
Patriots Fantasy Preview
Jul 13
Evan Silva breaks down this year's Patriots in his Team Fantasy Preview series.
More NFL Columns
»
Patriots Fantasy Preview
Jul 13
»
Red Zone Notebook
Jul 13
»
Second-Year Leap WR Candidates
Jul 13
»
Vikings Fantasy Preview
Jul 12
»
Best Case/Worst Case 2017: QBs
Jul 12
»
2-Quarterback Mock Draft
Jul 12
»
Silva's Team Fantasy Previews
Jul 12
»
Dolphins Fantasy Preview
Jul 11
NFL Headlines
»
Michael Floyd hit with four-game suspension
»
Rams WR Thomas suspended 4 games for PEDs
»
Steelers still hoping for deal with Le'Veon
»
Ezekiel Elliott bracing for short suspension
»
Teams could steal Cousins with big 2018 bonus
»
Lewis: Mixon is 'off the charts talent-wise'
»
Dolphins still haven't made Landry an offer
»
Zimmer to Floyd: You're cut if you're lying
»
Only 'subtle changes' for Bills' running game
»
Report: Oher will report for training camp
»
Arians: I will coach as long as I'm healthy
»
Teddy Bridgewater working out without brace
NFL Links
»
Play FanDuel Golf for $4, win up to $50,000!
»
Introducing RotoGrinders Newest MLB Tool - PlateIQ!
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
FanDuel MLB Premium Content
»
NFL Depth Charts
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Football Season Pass
»
Week 15: Watch Rotoworld's DFS Pick Six
»
Do your own mock draft
»
Switching from FanDuel NFL to NBA
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved