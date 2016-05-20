Rico Gathers | Tight End | #80 Team: Dallas Cowboys Age / DOB: (23) / 1/7/1994 Ht / Wt: 6'6' / 290 College: Baylor Drafted: 2016 / Rd. 6 (217) / DAL Contract: view contract details [x] 1/4/2017: Signed a reserve/future contract. Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Cowboys TE Rico Gathers caught 4-of-6 targets for 47 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's preseason game. It was the converted basketball player's second straight preseason game with a score. He's now up to 7/106/2 on the summer, and increasingly looking like someone who is going to force himself onto the 53-man roster. Gathers doesn't have a legitimate 2017 path to re-draft value behind Jason Witten, but is absolutely someone who needs to be scooped up in Dynasty leagues.

The Cowboys want to get a long look at second-year TE Rico Gathers this summer. "He's going to play a lot of snaps over the next four weeks," coach Jason Garrett said. A basketball player who didn't play a single down of football at Baylor, Gathers redshirted as a rookie. He flashed in last week's Hall-of-Fame game, posting a 3/59/1 line. His touchdown was an acrobatic 26-yard grab. Gathers won't make a 2017 fantasy impact, but is a name to file away in Dynasty leagues. Source: David Helman on Twitter

Cowboys second-year TE Rico Gathers says he feels his game is "a thousand times better" than during his rookie offseason. A power forward at Baylor, Gathers flashed during his rookie preseason and then on the scout-team offense with Tony Romo in late-season practices. Inside the locker room, 6-foot-6, 290-pound Gathers has earned the nickname "Zeus," while ex-TEs coach Mike Pope reportedly told Gathers he would "one day become a Pro Bowl tight end." As Jason Witten is now 35 years old, Gathers is a deep Dynasty league prospect worth monitoring. Source: Dallas Morning News