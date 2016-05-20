Player Page

Rico Gathers | Tight End | #80

Team: Dallas Cowboys
Age / DOB:  (23) / 1/7/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'6' / 290
College: Baylor
Drafted: 2016 / Rd. 6 (217) / DAL
Cowboys TE Rico Gathers caught 4-of-6 targets for 47 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's preseason game.
It was the converted basketball player's second straight preseason game with a score. He's now up to 7/106/2 on the summer, and increasingly looking like someone who is going to force himself onto the 53-man roster. Gathers doesn't have a legitimate 2017 path to re-draft value behind Jason Witten, but is absolutely someone who needs to be scooped up in Dynasty leagues. Aug 12 - 11:45 PM
Career Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
GameReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRecYdsAvgTDRushYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Dak Prescott
2Kellen Moore
3Luke McCown
4Cooper Rush
RB1Ezekiel Elliott
2Darren McFadden
3Alfred Morris
4Rod Smith
5Ronnie Hillman
GLB1Ezekiel Elliott
2Darren McFadden
3RB1Ezekiel Elliott
2Darren McFadden
FB1Keith Smith
WR11Dez Bryant
2Cole Beasley
3Ryan Switzer
4Uzoma Nwachukwu
5Javontee Herndon
WR21Terrance Williams
2Brice Butler
3Andy Jones
4Noah Brown
5Lance Lenoir
WR31Cole Beasley
TE1Jason Witten
2Geoff Swaim
3Rico Gathers
4Connor Hamlett
5Blake Jarwin
LT1Tyron Smith
2Emmett Cleary
3Kadeem Edwards
LG1Jonathan Cooper
2Chaz Green
3Nate Theaker
C1Travis Frederick
2Joe Looney
3Ross Burbank
RG1Zack Martin
2Clay DeBord
3Ruben Carter
RT1La'el Collins
2Byron Bell
3Dan Skipper
K1Dan Bailey
 

 