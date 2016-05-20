Rico Gathers | Tight End | #80

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Draft
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
Scores
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
The Week Ahead: Justin Time
Aug 12
Week That Was: Dozier Derby
Aug 12
Daily Dose: Making a Bid
Aug 12
Dose: Smith to the Majors
Aug 11
Waiver Wired: Adding Aaron
Aug 10
FanDuel MLB Plays: Thursday
Aug 10
Daily Dose: Buyer Beware?
Aug 10
The Stretch Run Beckons
Aug 9
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Stanton homers in third straight, Marlins win
Shaw in walking boot after Saturday's game
Nola wins, fans eight in seven one-run frames
Grichuk homers as Cards win eighth straight
Brewers officially acquire Walker from Mets
Abreu goes deep twice in loss to Royals
Upton hits two-run walk-off bomb vs Twins
Bryce Harper carried off with knee injury
Red Sox hang 10 runs on Severino Saturday
Benintendi hammers two homers in win over NYY
Pomeranz runs unbeaten streak to 11 starts
Haniger to begin rehab assignment Saturday
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Podcast: Zeke & Sammy Shakeup
Aug 11
Dose: Preseason Heating Up
Aug 11
Quarterback Notebook
Aug 10
Podcast: The Winning Formula
Aug 10
Dose: Andrew Luck in Limbo
Aug 10
Dose: Depth Chart Drama
Aug 9
Dose: Injury Woes
Aug 8
Good Backs on 'Bad' Teams
Aug 8
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Rico Gathers scores for second straight game
Hackenberg generates 127 yards on 25 attempts
Report: NFL done looking into Zeke bar brawl
Rook WR Carlos Henderson needs thumb surgery
NFL could pursue further discipline vs. Zeke
Ajayi (concussion) has missed 2 weeks of camp
Jordan Reed gets special orthotics for cleat
Wolfe's injury 'not as serious' as appeared
Bucs give up on failed 2nd-round K Aguayo
Steelers interested in CB Trumaine Johnson?
GM: No 'movement' on Aaron Donald deal
Schefter: Elliott 'ready for a long battle'
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
NBA News Roundup
Aug 11
Free Agency Winners and Losers
Aug 9
Is Karl-Anthony Towns No. 1?
Aug 8
August 6 Fantasy Hoops Pod
Aug 6
Fantasy Hoops Mock Draft Two
Aug 1
2017 Draft Class Ranks Part 3
Jul 30
Rookie and Allen Crabbe Pod
Jul 26
Top Five for 2017 Draft Class
Jul 25
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Van Gundy determined to give Boban more time
Woj: Knicks, Rockets re-engage on Melo talks
Patrick Patterson undergoes knee surgery
Tony Parker says he'll be back in 4-5 months
Knicks ask Carmelo to expand his 'wish list'
Zach Randolph arrested for drug possession
Cuban: Yogi and Smith will push each other
Dennis Smith will have to win starting PG job
Willie Reed's wife will not press charges
Jahlil Okafor acknowledges trade rumors
Knicks sign Michael Beasley
Ben McLemore (foot) to miss 12 weeks
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
2017-18 Preview: Part 3
Aug 9
2017-18 Preview: Part 2
Aug 2
2017-18 Preview: Part 1
Jul 26
What Went Wrong: NYI, TBL
Jul 17
UFA Frenzy: What's Left?
Jul 10
Pod: Free Agent Frenzy Recap
Jul 6
UFA Frenzy Winners, Losers
Jul 3
Free Agency Primer
Jun 28
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Former GM, coach Bryan Murray passes away
Anders Bjork could make Boston's roster
Sedins want to prove themselves this year
Oilers sign prospect Kailer Yamamoto to ELC
Henrik Lundqvist (knee) ready for camp
RFA Wennberg still waiting for new contract
Matt Murray feels he is just getting started
Jaromir Jagr remains hopeful for NHL deal
Zach Parise hopes for rebound performance
Eddie Olczyk has a form of colon cancer
Crosby has plenty of 'years left at his peak'
Ovechkin still hopes to play in 2018 Olympics
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Pure Michigan 400 Stats
Aug 12
DFS: Michigan (Summer)
Aug 11
Chasing Michigan (Summer)
Aug 10
Caps After Michigan (Summer)
Aug 8
Wrapup: Watkins Glen
Aug 6
Update: Watkins Glen
Aug 6
I Love New York 355 Stats
Aug 4
DFS: Watkins Glen
Aug 3
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Ranger earns fourth pole at Trois-Rivières
Eggleston on pole for K&N West at Evergreen
Sam Hornish Jr. wins Mid-Ohio Challenge
Wallace Jr wins LTi Printing 200 in Michigan
Alex Tagliani leads lone Pinty's practice
Sam Hornish on pole for Mid-Ohio Challenge
Keselowski survives final practice fastest
Alex Tagliani: Le 50 Tours Can-Am stats
Andrew Ranger: Le 50 Tours Can-Am stats
Adam Martin: Le 50 Tours Can-Am stats
Matt Crafton on pole for Michigan truck race
Kasey Kahne latest into wall at MIS
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Expert Picks: PGA Championship
Aug 8
99th PGA Championship Preview
Aug 8
Matsuyama romps to WGC win
Aug 7
PGA Championship Preview
Aug 7
Expert Picks: WGC-Bridgestone
Aug 1
WGC-Bridgestone Preview
Aug 1
Vegas back-to-back in Canada
Jul 31
Expert Picks: Canadian Open
Jul 25
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Oosthuizen bumps to T4 with even-par 71
Matsuyama dips to T2 after 2-over 73 in R3
Kisner takes 1-shot lead at PGA w/ 1-over 72
Thomas climbs to T4 with third-round 69
Stroud nudges to T2 w/ even-par 71 in R3
Stroud T3 w/ R2 68; leads PGA in SG: Putting
Garcia among notable MCs at 99th PGA
Jason Day two back after R2 of the 99th PGA
Darkness strands afternoon wave at the PGA
F. Molinari big move with R2 bogey-free 64
Matsuyama co-leads PGA after bogey-free 64
Fox spins 66 on Day 2 at Quail Hollow Club
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Tiered CFB WR rankings
Aug 11
Tiered CFB Fantasy RB rankings
Aug 9
Tiered CFB Fantasy QB rankings
Aug 8
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 74-62
Aug 3
Deep Diving for CFB Sleepers
Aug 1
Top-300 Overall CFB Fantasy
Jul 30
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 94-75
Jul 25
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 114-95
Jul 21
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Oft-injured RB Warren suffers concussion
Memphis WR Sam Craft suffers torn ACL
Michigan reinstates WR Grant Perry
Vols QB Guarantano takes personal leave
Jared Cornelius (back) off 105-man roster
Joel Klatt predicts Heisman for Mason Rudolph
Washington (hernia) hoping to avoid surgery
Texas RT Rodriguez out indefinitely (ankle)
Spartans AD Mark Hollis backs HC Dantonio
Cardinal QB Keller Chryst (knee) to start
Mad Hatter to serve as CFB analyst in 2017
Early hype builds for USC frosh RB Carr
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Team News - Week 1
Aug 12
Clash Across the Pond - WK1
Aug 11
Late Fitness Check GW1
Aug 11
Crystal Palace Season Preview
Aug 11
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW1
Aug 10
Sean's Super Subs GW1
Aug 10
Stag's Take - Gameweek 1
Aug 10
Sit/Start for PL Draft - WK1
Aug 9
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Aguero leads Manchester City over Brighton
Begovic strong in season-opening loss
Southampton throw away chance to win
Vokes strikes twice as Clarets beat PL champs
Ward own goal dooms Palace from the start
JRod impresses but Hegazi the hero of WBA win
Rooney on the mark in Everton opener
Evans injury hands Hegazi his WBA debut
Mounie scores two in Huddersfield's PL debut
Palace without midfield duo for opener
Mendy won't make City debut in opener
Britos header late rescues point for Hornets
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Football
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Dan Bailey
(K)
Zac Dysert
(QB)
Ronnie Hillman
(RB)
Kellen Moore
(QB)
Rod Smith
(RB)
Cole Beasley
(WR)
Ezekiel Elliott
(RB)
Blake Jarwin
(TE)
Alfred Morris
(RB)
Geoff Swaim
(TE)
Brian Brown
(WR)
Rico Gathers
(TE)
Andy Jones
(WR)
Uzoma Nwachukwu
(WR)
Ryan Switzer
(WR)
Noah Brown
(WR)
Connor Hamlett
(TE)
Lance Lenoir
(WR)
Dak Prescott
(QB)
Jahad Thomas
(RB)
Dez Bryant
(WR)
James Hanna
(TE)
Luke McCown
(QB)
Cooper Rush
(QB)
Terrance Williams
(WR)
Brice Butler
(WR)
Javontee Herndon
(WR)
Darren McFadden
(RB)
Keith Smith
(RB)
Jason Witten
(TE)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Rico Gathers | Tight End | #80
Team:
Dallas Cowboys
Age / DOB:
(
23
) / 1/7/1994
Ht / Wt:
6'6' / 290
College:
Baylor
Drafted:
2016 / Rd. 6 (217) / DAL
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
1/4/2017: Signed a reserve/future contract.
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Cowboys TE Rico Gathers caught 4-of-6 targets for 47 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's preseason game.
It was the converted basketball player's second straight preseason game with a score. He's now up to 7/106/2 on the summer, and increasingly looking like someone who is going to force himself onto the 53-man roster. Gathers doesn't have a legitimate 2017 path to re-draft value behind Jason Witten, but is absolutely someone who needs to be scooped up in Dynasty leagues.
Aug 12 - 11:45 PM
The Cowboys want to get a long look at second-year TE Rico Gathers this summer.
"He's going to play a lot of snaps over the next four weeks," coach Jason Garrett said. A basketball player who didn't play a single down of football at Baylor, Gathers redshirted as a rookie. He flashed in last week's Hall-of-Fame game, posting a 3/59/1 line. His touchdown was an acrobatic 26-yard grab. Gathers won't make a 2017 fantasy impact, but is a name to file away in Dynasty leagues.
Aug 8 - 4:11 PM
Source:
David Helman on Twitter
Cowboys second-year TE Rico Gathers says he feels his game is "a thousand times better" than during his rookie offseason.
A power forward at Baylor, Gathers flashed during his rookie preseason and then on the scout-team offense with Tony Romo in late-season practices. Inside the locker room, 6-foot-6, 290-pound Gathers has earned the nickname "Zeus," while ex-TEs coach Mike Pope reportedly told Gathers he would "one day become a Pro Bowl tight end." As Jason Witten is now 35 years old, Gathers is a deep Dynasty league prospect worth monitoring.
May 12 - 10:40 PM
Source:
Dallas Morning News
Cowboys signed No. 217 overall pick TE Rico Gathers to a four-year contract.
At Baylor, Gathers was a First Team All-Big 12 selection in basketball. He hasn't played football since middle school but his size and athleticism intrigued the Cowboys enough to spend a late-round flier on him. The Cowboys have now signed six of their nine draft picks.
Fri, May 20, 2016 01:31:00 PM
Source:
Profootballtalk on NBC Sports
Rico Gathers scores for second straight game
Aug 12 - 11:45 PM
Cowboys want Gathers to get summer snaps
Aug 8 - 4:11 PM
Rico Gathers making strides in TE conversion
May 12 - 10:40 PM
Cowboys ink Rico Gathers to four-year deal
Fri, May 20, 2016 01:31:00 PM
More Rico Gathers Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
E. Elliott
DAL
(5575)
2
S. Watkins
LAR
(4471)
3
M. Bryant
PIT
(3857)
4
A. Luck
IND
(3855)
5
J. Mixon
CIN
(3594)
6
J. Matthews
BUF
(3589)
7
D. Martin
TB
(3568)
8
K. Hunt
KC
(3512)
9
L. Bell
PIT
(3449)
10
D. Cook
MIN
(3343)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Dallas Cowboys Tickets
Career Stats
Year
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Career stats are currently unavailable
Rico Gathers's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Rico Gathers's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Rico Gathers's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
-
Go to
Rico Gathers's player profile.
Game Log
Game
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Rec
Yds
Avg
TD
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Dak Prescott
2
Kellen Moore
3
Luke McCown
4
Cooper Rush
RB
1
Ezekiel Elliott
Suspended
PFT's Mike Florio reports the NFL's investigation into suspended RB Ezekiel Elliott's involvement in a July 16 bar brawl is closed.
Elliott was subject to the league's personal conduct policy for allegedly breaking the nose of a DJ at a Dallas nightclub. The NFL looked into the case, but couldn't come to any conclusions. For now, it sounds like Elliott has avoided further suspension. Elliott is still facing potential discipline for his St. Patrick's Day incident.
Aug 12
2
Darren McFadden
3
Alfred Morris
4
Rod Smith
5
Ronnie Hillman
GLB
1
Ezekiel Elliott
2
Darren McFadden
3RB
1
Ezekiel Elliott
2
Darren McFadden
FB
1
Keith Smith
WR1
1
Dez Bryant
2
Cole Beasley
3
Ryan Switzer
4
Uzoma Nwachukwu
5
Javontee Herndon
WR2
1
Terrance Williams
2
Brice Butler
Sidelined
Cowboys WR Brice Butler has a sprained foot.
The team is seeking a second opinion. The speed demon was the team's No. 4 receiver last season, and is slated for a similar role in 2017.
Aug 10
3
Andy Jones
4
Noah Brown
5
Lance Lenoir
WR3
1
Cole Beasley
TE
1
Jason Witten
2
Geoff Swaim
Sidelined
Cowboys TE Geoff Swaim underwent foot surgery this week and will be sidelined until training camp.
Swaim injured his foot in informal workouts at the Cowboys' facility this week. A blocking tight end, Swaim's 2016 was cut short with a pectoral injury.
Mar 16
3
Rico Gathers
4
Connor Hamlett
5
Blake Jarwin
LT
1
Tyron Smith
2
Emmett Cleary
3
Kadeem Edwards
LG
1
Jonathan Cooper
2
Chaz Green
Sidelined
Cowboys LG Chaz Green is week to week with a shoulder injury.
It sounds like an AC joint sprain. The Dallas Morning News' Brandon George reports Green could be sidelined for two weeks. With Ronald Leary gone to Denver, the Cowboys were hoping Green would lock down their left guard vacancy. Jonathan Cooper and Joe Looney will now get longer looks for the job.
Jul 30
3
Nate Theaker
C
1
Travis Frederick
2
Joe Looney
3
Ross Burbank
RG
1
Zack Martin
2
Clay DeBord
3
Ruben Carter
RT
1
La'el Collins
2
Byron Bell
3
Dan Skipper
K
1
Dan Bailey
Headlines
Podcast: Zeke & Sammy Shakeup
Aug 11
Josh Norris and Ray Summerlin explains this bananas Friday, including Ezekiel Elliott and Sammy Watkins fallout.
More NFL Columns
»
Podcast: Zeke & Sammy Shakeup
Aug 11
»
Dose: Preseason Heating Up
Aug 11
»
Quarterback Notebook
Aug 10
»
Podcast: The Winning Formula
Aug 10
»
Dose: Andrew Luck in Limbo
Aug 10
»
Dose: Depth Chart Drama
Aug 9
»
Dose: Injury Woes
Aug 8
»
Good Backs on 'Bad' Teams
Aug 8
NFL Headlines
»
Rico Gathers scores for second straight game
»
Hackenberg generates 127 yards on 25 attempts
»
Report: NFL done looking into Zeke bar brawl
»
Rook WR Carlos Henderson needs thumb surgery
»
NFL could pursue further discipline vs. Zeke
»
Ajayi (concussion) has missed 2 weeks of camp
»
Jordan Reed gets special orthotics for cleat
»
Wolfe's injury 'not as serious' as appeared
»
Bucs give up on failed 2nd-round K Aguayo
»
Steelers interested in CB Trumaine Johnson?
»
GM: No 'movement' on Aaron Donald deal
»
Schefter: Elliott 'ready for a long battle'
NFL Links
»
Free NFL Draft Guide for new FanDuel users
»
Your 24/7 place to talk DFS - RotoGrinders Chat!
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
FanDuel MLB Premium Content
»
NFL Depth Charts
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Football Season Pass
»
Week 15: Watch Rotoworld's DFS Pick Six
»
Switching from FanDuel NFL to NBA
»
Do your own mock draft
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved