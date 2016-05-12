Will Parks | Defensive Back | #34

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Draft
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
Scores
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Waiver Wired: Go Go, Domingo
Jun 1
Dose: Astros Trounce Twins
Jun 1
June Top 300 Overall
Jun 1
June Reliever Rankings
Jun 1
June Outfielder Rankings
Jun 1
June Starter Rankings
Jun 1
June Shortstop Rankings
Jun 1
June Third Baseman Rankings
Jun 1
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Cameron Maybin (oblique) lands on 10-day DL
Parra stays hot with four hits Thursday
Sano (illness) back after two-game absence
Halos activate Escobar (hamstring) Thursday
Farrell won't use Mookie Betts at second base
Nelson Cruz leaves after getting hit by pitch
Jean Segura exits with right ankle injury
Phillies won't send down Franco or Herrera
Jon Gray (foot) to 'ramp up' rehab next week
Blister limits McCarthy to four innings Thur.
Wainwright homers, combines on shutout
Tom Murphy to begin rehab assignment Sat.
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
NFL's Best QB Situations 2017
May 31
Mark Your Calendar
May 31
Fantasy Breakout Candidates
May 29
Bust a Move
May 24
Podcast: Silva's Top 150
May 22
2017 PPR Start-Up Draft
May 17
Ben’s Last Stand
May 17
Silva's May Top 150
May 14
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Broncos S Parks facing harassment charges
Corey Coleman dealing with a 'sore hamstring'
Cameron Meredith dealing with thumb injury
Ravens' Tavon Young diagnosed with torn ACL
Elvis Dumervil working out for the 49ers
Colts take flier on 26-YO Christine Michael
Abdullah reveals foot injury was Lisfranc
Latavius Murray ready 'at some point' in camp
OC promises to use both Murray and Henry
Russell Wilson 'looks great moving around'
Trumaine Johnson skipped Tuesday's practice
Rob Kelley leaner entering sophomore season
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
NBA Podcast for May 31
May 31
Stats: Warriors Finals Preview
May 30
Mailbag: LeBron's Proper Place
May 29
Stats: Cavs Finals Preview
May 28
Dose: Finals Facts and Stats
May 28
Risers & Fallers: PF Edition
May 27
Dose: Week in Review
May 27
Dose: LeBron, Cavs crush BOS
May 26
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Lue suggests LeBron will guard Kevin Durant
Iguodala, Pachulia 'ready to go' for Game 1
Woj: Kings waive Anthony Tolliver on Thursday
Willie Reed to decline his player option
Lakers open to trading Jordan Clarkson?
Emeka Okafor attempting an NBA comeback?
Report: Gallinari will decline player option
Dewayne Dedmon will decline player option
David Lee (left knee) doesn't need surgery
LeBron James scores 35 points in blowout win
Kyrie Irving scores 24 points in win vs. BOS
Jaylen Brown (hip) is good to go for Game 5
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
What Went Wrong: Avs, Canucks
Jun 1
Pod: Are the Preds Toast?
Jun 1
Dose: Penguins up 2-0 in SCF
Jun 1
Penguins win the first one
May 30
Rotoworld's Stanley Cup Picks
May 27
Pod: Stanley Cup Final Preview
May 26
Stanley Cup Final Preview
May 26
Penguins Going Back to SCF
May 26
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Laviolette declines to name starter for GM 3
Matt Murray comes up big for Pens in Game 2
Kris Letang (neck) is making progress
Bruins sign prospect Anders Bjork to ELC
Derick Brassard (shoulder) out 4-5 months
Brandon Dubinsky undergoes wrist surgery
Colton Sissons continues playoff production
Jake Guentzel scores GWG late in GM 1 of SCF
G Matt Murray solid for Penguins in victory
G Pekka Rinne makes only seven saves in loss
Mike Fisher returns to Preds; draws 2 assists
Two goals for Nick Bonino in Pens' odd win
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Chasing Dover (Spring)
Jun 1
Caps After Charlotte (Spring)
May 30
Wrapup: Charlotte
May 29
Update: Charlotte (Spring)
May 27
Coke 600 Stats
May 26
DFS: Kansas (Spring)
May 25
Wrapup: CMS All-Star, Trucks
May 21
Chasing Charlotte (Spring)
May 19
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Truex: Top 10 laps in last Truck practice
Gragson fastest in final Dover truck practice
Kyle Larson: Double Duty at the Monster Mile
Brennan Poole: OneMain Financial 200 advance
Bell has top 10 laps in NCWTS Practice 1
Noah Gragson leads Dover Truck Practice 1
Gaughan: OneMain Financial 200 advance
Ty Dillon: Pulling double-duty at Dover
Chase Purdy: inaugural Memphis 125 advance
Austin Dillon: Dover Double Duty
Daniel Hemric: OneMain Financial 200 advance
Gilliland: inaugural Memphis 125 advance
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Memorial Tournament: Rankings
May 30
Expert Picks: the Memorial
May 30
Kisner wins DEAN & DELUCA
May 29
Nordea Masters Preview
May 29
Expert Picks: DEAN & DELUCA
May 23
Dean & Deluca: Power Ranking
May 22
Horschel wins Nelson playoff
May 22
BMW PGA Championship preview
May 22
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Dufner co-leads after R1 in Dublin, Ohio
Jordan Spieth strikes early at Jack's Place
Orrin takes share of lead at Nordea Masters
David Lingmerth leads early at the Memorial
Summerhays starts strong at the Memorial
Spaun WDs from the Memorial with a rib injury
Paratore is early pacemaker in Nordea Masters
Stenson ready for home game at Nordea Masters
Reed rounding into form ahead of the Memorial
Only Barseback record might hold back Noren
McGirt gears up for Memorial title defense
O'Hair season-best T2; second straight top 5
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Press Conference: NFC North
May 23
Podcast: NFC West
May 12
Press Conference: NFC West
May 11
Podcast: Post-Draft NFC South
May 8
Press Conference: NFC South
May 4
2018 NFL Mock Draft
May 2
Podcast: Round One Review
Apr 28
Final 2017 Mock Draft II
Apr 27
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Stud S prospect Overshown pledges to Texas
Four-star ATH Burney commits to Gators
LB Jennings opts to leave the Crimson Tide
Former SD minor leaguer walks on at Boise St.
Ramsey will stay at Georgia, won't transfer
Sutton was a top-15 talent in '17 NFL Draft
KSU denies release to 35 of Sutton's schools
All-AAC HM Navy soph S Gilman to transfer
LSU 5-star soph CB Smith anounces transfer
Auburn loses RB/LB Davis to South Carolina
Ex-ND LB Barajas transferrs to Illinois State
Old Dominion indefinitely suspends LB Wilder
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Impact of Atletico Ban
Jun 1
Overreaction Monday - The Cups
May 28
Fuzzy's FPL Season Review
May 27
Overreaction Monday - Finale
May 22
Late Fitness Check GW38
May 19
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW38
May 19
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 38
May 18
Sean's Super Subs - GW38
May 18
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Southampton hoping to hold on to Van Dijk
Griezmann move unlikely & Zlatan's exit looms
Darren Fletcher trades Albion for Stoke City
Zlatan wants Manchester United/England stay
Moses scheduled for toe surgery
What's next for Arsenal after Wenger deal?
Real Madrid eye Chelsea star
Cazorla is struggling to play again in 2017
Newcastle keen on signing MCFC centre-back
United boot up fax machine to keep DDG again
Snodgrass linked with PL newcomers
Costa: I would only leave for Atletico
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
C.J. Anderson
(RB)
Virgil Green
(TE)
Henry Krieger-Coble
(TE)
Jordan Norwood
(WR)
Trevor Siemian
(QB)
Devontae Booker
(RB)
Carlos Henderson
(WR)
Cody Latimer
(WR)
Bernard Pierce
(RB)
Kyle Sloter
(QB)
Marlon Brown
(WR)
De'Angelo Henderson
(RB)
Paxton Lynch
(QB)
Kalif Raymond
(WR)
Jordan Taylor
(WR)
Jake Butt
(TE)
Jeff Heuerman
(TE)
Isaiah McKenzie
(WR)
Emmanuel Sanders
(WR)
Demaryius Thomas
(WR)
Jamaal Charles
(RB)
Andy Janovich
(RB)
Brandon McManus
(K)
Steven Scheu
(TE)
Juwan Thompson
(RB)
AJ Derby
(TE)
Chad Kelly
(QB)
Anthony Nash
(WR)
Hunter Sharp
(WR)
Austin Traylor
(TE)
Bennie Fowler
(WR)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Will Parks | Defensive Back | #34
Team:
Denver Broncos
Age / DOB:
(
22
) / 7/29/1994
Ht / Wt:
6'1' / 194
College:
Arizona
Drafted:
2016 / Rd. 6 (219) / DEN
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
5/12/2016: Signed a four-year, $2,44 million contract contract. 2017: $540,000, 2018: $630,000, 2019: $720,000, 2020: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Broncos S Will Parks is facing misdemeanor harassment and "non-violent" domestic violence charges.
The arrest happened in March. The No. 219 overall pick of last year's draft, Parks ended up playing 268 shaky snaps on defense. Despite the "non-violent" addendum, he could still end up in the league's domestic violence program, which comes with a minimum six-game suspension.
Jun 1 - 7:52 PM
Source:
Nicki Jhabvala on Twitter
Broncos signed sixth-round S Will Parks and sixth-round FB Andy Janovich to four-year contracts.
Parks will fight for a role as a special teamer. Janovich could get a shot at lead-blocking duties, but like Parks, special teams will be first and foremost.
Thu, May 12, 2016 03:55:00 PM
Broncos selected Arizona S Will Parks with the No. 219 overall pick in the 2016 NFL draft.
Parks was not on the radar of most NFL draft scouting services. He stands 6-foot, 204 and managed a 4.63 forty at the Wildcats' Pro Day. Parks will have to show special teams value in order to win a roster spot as a rookie.
Sat, Apr 30, 2016 05:31:00 PM
Broncos S Parks facing harassment charges
Jun 1 - 7:52 PM
Broncos ink pair of sixth-round picks
Thu, May 12, 2016 03:55:00 PM
Broncos draft Will Parks
Sat, Apr 30, 2016 05:31:00 PM
More Will Parks Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
C. Kaepernick
FA
(2207)
2
R. Gronkowski
NE
(2026)
3
R. Jennings
FA
(1936)
4
V. Cruz
CHI
(1862)
5
D. Kizer
CLE
(1847)
6
O. Beckham
NYG
(1653)
7
L. Fournette
JAC
(1605)
8
B. Perriman
BAL
(1588)
9
R. Griffin III
FA
(1550)
10
M. Lynch
OAK
(1516)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Denver Broncos Tickets
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
DEN
16
17
5
22
0.0
0
.0
1
1
0
1
0
0
3
0
0
0
0
0
Will Parks's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Will Parks's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Will Parks's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
-
Go to
Will Parks's player profile.
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 8
CAR
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 18
IND
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 25
@CIN
2
0
2
0.0
0
.0
1
1
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 2
@TB
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
Oct 9
ATL
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 13
@LAC
2
0
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 24
HOU
1
1
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
8
Oct 30
LAC
2
0
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
Nov 6
@OAK
1
1
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
Nov 13
@NO
0
2
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 27
KC
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 4
@JAC
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 11
@TEN
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 18
NE
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 25
@KC
5
0
5
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
17
Jan 1
OAK
0
1
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Trevor Siemian
2
Paxton Lynch
3
Chad Kelly
Sidelined
Broncos coach Vance Joseph said seventh-round QB Chad Kelly (wrist) "should be totally cleared by August."
Kelly underwent surgery for a ruptured ligament in his throwing wrist in April after being uninvited from the Combine because of an off-field incident. The Broncos still took a shot on him with the last pick in the draft, and they apparently expect him to participate at some point in training camp. With no chance to start this year, the Broncos might prefer Kelly sitting on the NFI list all season.
May 13
RB
1
C.J. Anderson
2
Jamaal Charles
Sidelined
The Broncos are targeting training camp for Jamaal Charles’ (knee) return.
Speaking Tuesday, Vance Joseph said that Charles will solely rehab and get healthy during OTAs. He'll have to prove his health and explosion in camp to guarantee his spot on the 53-man roster. With zero guaranteed money on his one-year contract, the Broncos can walk away if Charles doesn't show enough.
May 23
3
Devontae Booker
4
De'Angelo Henderson
5
Bernard Pierce
GLB
1
C.J. Anderson
2
Devontae Booker
3RB
1
C.J. Anderson
2
Jamaal Charles
FB
1
Andy Janovich
2
Juwan Thompson
WR1
1
Demaryius Thomas
2
Jordan Taylor
3
Cody Latimer
4
Marlon Brown
5
Isaiah McKenzie
WR2
1
Emmanuel Sanders
2
Bennie Fowler
3
Carlos Henderson
4
Hunter Sharp
5
Kalif Raymond
WR3
1
Bennie Fowler
TE
1
Virgil Green
2
AJ Derby
3
Jeff Heuerman
4
Henry Krieger-Coble
5
Jake Butt
Sidelined
Fifth round TE Jake Butt (knee) is participating in individual work at rookie camp.
Butt is recovering from an ACL tear suffered at the Orange Bowl. He’ll continue to be moved slowly in spring workouts. Butt will be nine months removed from surgery for Week 1.
May 13
LT
1
Garett Bolles
2
Ty Sambrailo
3
Erik Austell
LG
1
Ronald Leary
2
Connor McGovern
C
1
Matt Paradis
Sidelined
Broncos signed C Matt Paradis to a one-year, $615,000 contract.
Paradis is back on an exclusive rights tender, but the Broncos could look to sign him to a long-term extension coming off a great season. Paradis is scheduled to be a restricted free agent next spring. WR Jordan Taylor and LS Casey Kreiter also signed their tenders.
Apr 3
2
Dillon Day
RG
1
Max Garcia
2
Billy Turner
3
Justin Murray
RT
1
Donald Stephenson
2
Menelik Watson
3
Michael Schofield
K
1
Brandon McManus
Headlines
NFL's Best QB Situations 2017
May 31
Patrick Daugherty breaks down the league's quarterback situations, assessing all 32 teams.
More NFL Columns
»
NFL's Best QB Situations 2017
May 31
»
Mark Your Calendar
May 31
»
Fantasy Breakout Candidates
May 29
»
Bust a Move
May 24
»
Podcast: Silva's Top 150
May 22
»
2017 PPR Start-Up Draft
May 17
»
Ben’s Last Stand
May 17
»
Silva's May Top 150
May 14
NFL Headlines
»
Broncos S Parks facing harassment charges
»
Corey Coleman dealing with a 'sore hamstring'
»
Cameron Meredith dealing with thumb injury
»
Ravens' Tavon Young diagnosed with torn ACL
»
Elvis Dumervil working out for the 49ers
»
Colts take flier on 26-YO Christine Michael
»
Abdullah reveals foot injury was Lisfranc
»
Latavius Murray ready 'at some point' in camp
»
OC promises to use both Murray and Henry
»
Russell Wilson 'looks great moving around'
»
Trumaine Johnson skipped Tuesday's practice
»
Rob Kelley leaner entering sophomore season
NFL Links
»
FanDuel Single Entry Series Strategy: Touches
»
FanDuel Mixup: a new way to play FanDuel baseball.
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
FanDuel MLB Premium Content
»
NFL Depth Charts
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Football Season Pass
»
Week 15: Watch Rotoworld's DFS Pick Six
»
Do your own mock draft
»
Switching from FanDuel NFL to NBA
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved