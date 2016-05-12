Will Parks | Defensive Back | #34

The arrest happened in March. The No. 219 overall pick of last year's draft, Parks ended up playing 268 shaky snaps on defense. Despite the "non-violent" addendum, he could still end up in the league's domestic violence program, which comes with a minimum six-game suspension.

Parks will fight for a role as a special teamer. Janovich could get a shot at lead-blocking duties, but like Parks, special teams will be first and foremost.

Broncos selected Arizona S Will Parks with the No. 219 overall pick in the 2016 NFL draft.

Parks was not on the radar of most NFL draft scouting services. He stands 6-foot, 204 and managed a 4.63 forty at the Wildcats' Pro Day. Parks will have to show special teams value in order to win a roster spot as a rookie.