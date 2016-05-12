Player Page

Will Parks | Defensive Back | #34

Team: Denver Broncos
Age / DOB:  (22) / 7/29/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 194
College: Arizona
Drafted: 2016 / Rd. 6 (219) / DEN
Contract: view contract details
Broncos S Will Parks is facing misdemeanor harassment and "non-violent" domestic violence charges.
The arrest happened in March. The No. 219 overall pick of last year's draft, Parks ended up playing 268 shaky snaps on defense. Despite the "non-violent" addendum, he could still end up in the league's domestic violence program, which comes with a minimum six-game suspension. Jun 1 - 7:52 PM
Source: Nicki Jhabvala on Twitter
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2016DEN16175220.00.0110100300000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 8CAR0000.00.0000000000000
2Sep 18IND1010.00.0000000000000
3Sep 25@CIN2020.00.0110000100000
4Oct 2@TB0000.00.0000000000000
5Oct 9ATL1010.00.0000000000000
6Oct 13@LAC2020.00.0000100000000
7Oct 24HOU1120.00.0000000000000
8Oct 30LAC2020.00.0000000000000
9Nov 6@OAK1120.00.0000000000000
10Nov 13@NO0220.00.0000000000000
12Nov 27KC1010.00.0000000000000
13Dec 4@JAC0000.00.0000000000000
14Dec 11@TEN0000.00.0000000000000
15Dec 18NE1010.00.0000000000000
16Dec 25@KC5050.00.0000000000000
17Jan 1OAK0110.00.0000000200000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Trevor Siemian
2Paxton Lynch
3Chad Kelly
RB1C.J. Anderson
2Jamaal Charles
3Devontae Booker
4De'Angelo Henderson
5Bernard Pierce
GLB1C.J. Anderson
2Devontae Booker
3RB1C.J. Anderson
2Jamaal Charles
FB1Andy Janovich
2Juwan Thompson
WR11Demaryius Thomas
2Jordan Taylor
3Cody Latimer
4Marlon Brown
5Isaiah McKenzie
WR21Emmanuel Sanders
2Bennie Fowler
3Carlos Henderson
4Hunter Sharp
5Kalif Raymond
WR31Bennie Fowler
TE1Virgil Green
2AJ Derby
3Jeff Heuerman
4Henry Krieger-Coble
5Jake Butt
LT1Garett Bolles
2Ty Sambrailo
3Erik Austell
LG1Ronald Leary
2Connor McGovern
C1Matt Paradis
2Dillon Day
RG1Max Garcia
2Billy Turner
3Justin Murray
RT1Donald Stephenson
2Menelik Watson
3Michael Schofield
K1Brandon McManus
 

 