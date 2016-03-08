Player Page

Adam Vinatieri | Place Kicker | #4

Team: Indianapolis Colts
Age / DOB:  (45) / 12/28/1972
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 212
College: South Dakota State
Contract: view contract details
ESPN's Adam Schefter reports impending free agent Adam Vinatieri plans to continue his career in 2018.
Vinatieri basically said as much last month, but the report confirms he has not changed his mind. The veteran said he would like to return to the Colts, but he sounded like he is also open to a move. Vinatieri has spent the last 12 seasons in Indianapolis after spending 10 seasons with the Patriots. Feb 20 - 12:25 PM
Source: Adam Schefter on Twitter
Current Season Stats
YearRangesField GoalsPat.Misc.
YearTeamG0-29
M/A		30-39
M/A		40-49
M/A		50+
M/A		FGMFGA % XPMXPA % TBs
2017IND1511 - 117 - 106 - 75 - 6293485.3222491.70
Career Stats
YearRangesField GoalsPat.Misc.
YearTeamG0-29
M/A		30-39
M/A		40-49
M/A		50+
M/A		FGMFGA % XPMXPA % TBs
1999NE1615 - 155 - 75 - 91 - 2263378.8293096.70
2000NE1611 - 138 - 97 - 81 - 3273381.82525100.00
2001NE169 - 97 - 87 - 121 - 1243080.0414297.60
2002NE166 - 612 - 128 - 101 - 2273090.03636100.06
2003NE1516 - 174 - 85 - 80 - 1253473.5373897.42
2004NE1613 - 137 - 711 - 120 - 1313393.94848100.06
2005NE167 - 79 - 104 - 60 - 2202580.0404197.610
2006IND134 - 412 - 139 - 100 - 1252889.33838100.010
2007IND1615 - 168 - 100 - 20 - 1232979.3495196.19
2008IND163 - 311 - 134 - 72 - 2202580.04343100.08
2009IND64 - 41 - 22 - 20 - 17977.8171894.40
2010IND168 - 89 - 109 - 100 - 0262892.95151100.00
2011IND167 - 76 - 78 - 102 - 3232785.22424100.00
2012IND169 - 94 - 79 - 104 - 7263378.83737100.02
2013IND156 - 610 - 1115 - 174 - 6354087.53434100.00
2014IND1610 - 1010 - 107 - 83 - 3303196.85050100.00
2015IND167 - 86 - 68 - 84 - 5252792.6323591.40
2016IND163 - 37 - 710 - 127 - 9273187.14444100.00
2017IND1511 - 117 - 106 - 75 - 6293485.3222491.70
Game Log
GameRangesField GoalsPat.Misc.
WeekDateOpp0-29
M/A		30-39
M/A		40-49
M/A		50+
M/A		FGMFGA % XPMXPA % TBs
1Sep 10@LAR1 - 10 - 10 - 00 - 01250.001.00
2Sep 17ARZ1 - 10 - 01 - 10 - 022100.011100.00
3Sep 24CLE0 - 01 - 10 - 00 - 011100.044100.00
4Oct 1@SEA0 - 00 - 01 - 10 - 011100.011100.00
5Oct 8SF1 - 11 - 10 - 02 - 244100.022100.00
6Oct 16@TEN1 - 11 - 10 - 01 - 133100.01250.00
8Oct 29@CIN2 - 21 - 10 - 00 - 033100.022100.00
9Nov 5@HOU1 - 10 - 00 - 01 - 122100.022100.00
10Nov 12PIT0 - 00 - 01 - 10 - 011100.022100.00
12Nov 26TEN2 - 20 - 01 - 10 - 033100.011100.00
13Dec 3@JAC1 - 10 - 00 - 00 - 011100.011100.00
14Dec 10@BUF0 - 00 - 10 - 10 - 002.011100.00
15Dec 14DEN0 - 01 - 11 - 10 - 022100.011100.00
16Dec 23@BAL0 - 02 - 31 - 10 - 13560.011100.00
17Dec 31HOU1 - 10 - 00 - 01 - 122100.022100.00

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Andrew Luck
2Jacoby Brissett
3Brad Kaaya
4Phillip Walker
RB1Marlon Mack
2Robert Turbin
3Josh Ferguson
4Matt Jones
5George Winn
GLB1Robert Turbin
2Marlon Mack
3RB1Robert Turbin
2Marlon Mack
WR11T.Y. Hilton
2K.J. Brent
3Krishawn Hogan
4Seantavius Jones
5James Wright
WR21Chester Rogers
2Dres Anderson
3DeAndre Smelter
4Kolby Listenbee
5Justice Liggins
WR31K.J. Brent
TE1Jack Doyle
2Erik Swoope
3Ross Travis
4Darrell Daniels
5Jason Vander Laan
LT1Anthony Castonzo
2Tyreek Burwell
LG1Jeremy Vujnovich
2Isaiah Williams
C1Ryan Kelly
2Deyshawn Bond
3Anthony Fabiano
RG1Joe Haeg
2Mark Glowinski
RT1Denzelle Good
2Le'Raven Clark
 

 