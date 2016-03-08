Adam Vinatieri | Place Kicker | #4

Sidelined

Speaking in a Tuesday interview, Andrew Luck (shoulder) insisted he does not need another operation.

"That is not an option for me right now," Luck said. "That ship has sailed as far as I'm concerned. Which is a relief, I'm not going to lie." Luck was speaking in a pre-recorded interview at a Colts "town hall." Skeptics could latch onto the "right now" in Luck's statement, but he seems to genuinely believe he won't need to go back under the knife. His comments come the same day coach Frank Reich said the team is "hopeful" Luck will participate in OTAs. Luck also said he was "in the middle of sort of a little bit of throwing" and plans to soon progress to "heavier throwing."