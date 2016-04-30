Player Page

Geronimo Allison | Wide Receiver | #81

Team: Green Bay Packers
Age / DOB:  (22) / 1/18/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 202
College: Illinois
Contract: view contract details
Aaron Rodgers pointed to Geronimo Allison as the Packers' receiver who will have to step up most if Jordy Nelson (ribs) misses time.
"Geronimo has been playing a lot for us and he's been playing effectively," said Rodgers. "... You know Geronimo is going to have to step up and play extended time if Jordy is going to be out." Nelson's status is uncertain for the Divisional Round, but early indications aren't optimistic. An undrafted rookie out of Illionis, Allison will likely take over outside in three-receiver sets across from Davante Adams. Randall Cobb is back healthy in the slot. Jan 8 - 10:32 PM
Source: ESPN.com
Current Season Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2016GB101220220.216.80200.0.00000000
Career Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2016GB101220220.216.80200.0.00000000
Game Log
GameReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRecYdsAvgTDRushYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
8Oct 30@ATL22110.5100.0000000
9Nov 6IND00.0000.0000000
10Nov 13@TEN11717.0000.0000000
11Nov 20@WAS00.0000.0000000
12Nov 28@PHI00.0000.0000000
13Dec 4HOU00.0000.0000000
14Dec 11SEA00.0000.0000000
15Dec 18@CHI177.0000.0000000
16Dec 24MIN46616.5000.0000000
17Jan 1@DET49122.8100.0000000

