Player Results
Article Results
Geronimo Allison
Weather |
Roster
Davante Adams
(WR)
Jared Cook
(TE)
Brett Hundley
(QB)
Eddie Lacy
(RB)
Aaron Ripkowski
(RB)
Geronimo Allison
(WR)
John Crockett
(RB)
Don Jackson
(RB)
Christine Michael
(RB)
Aaron Rodgers
(QB)
Javess Blue
(WR)
Mason Crosby
(K)
Jeff Janis
(WR)
Ty Montgomery
(RB)
Richard Rodgers
(TE)
Joe Callahan
(QB)
Trevor Davis
(WR)
Joe Kerridge
(RB)
Jordy Nelson
(WR)
James Starks
(RB)
Randall Cobb
(WR)
David Grinnage
(TE)
Geronimo Allison | Wide Receiver | #81
Team:
Green Bay Packers
Age / DOB:
(
22
) / 1/18/1994
Ht / Wt:
6'3' / 202
College:
Illinois
Contract:
view contract details
2017: Exclusive Rights Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Aaron Rodgers pointed to Geronimo Allison as the Packers' receiver who will have to step up most if Jordy Nelson (ribs) misses time.
"Geronimo has been playing a lot for us and he's been playing effectively," said Rodgers. "... You know Geronimo is going to have to step up and play extended time if Jordy is going to be out." Nelson's status is uncertain for the Divisional Round, but early indications aren't optimistic. An undrafted rookie out of Illionis, Allison will likely take over outside in three-receiver sets across from Davante Adams. Randall Cobb is back healthy in the slot.
Jan 8 - 10:32 PM
Source:
ESPN.com
Geronimo Allison caught 1-of-2 targets for eight yards in the Packers' Wild Card win over the Giants.
Allison opened the game in a bit role with Randall Cobb’s return, but the undrafted rookie was forced into action when Jordy Nelson left with a second-quarter rib injury. Aaron Rodgers targeted Allison on a deep shot down the right sideline, but the pass was too far out in front of Allison on his one shot at a big play. If Nelson can't go in Week 19 at Dallas, Allison will reenter three-receiver sets alongside Davante Adams and Cobb.
Jan 8 - 8:52 PM
Geronimo Allison caught 4-of-6 passes for 91 yards and a touchdown in the Packers' Week 17 win over the Lions.
Allison has had a bigger role with Randall Cobb injured the last two weeks. He’ll be the No. 3 receiver if Cobb doesn’t return for the playoffs.
Jan 2 - 12:28 AM
Packers signed Illinois WR Geronimo Allison.
Allison (6'3/196) spent two years with the Illini after transferring from JUCO, parlaying 106 career catches into 1,480 yards (14.0 YPR) and eight touchdowns. A long, lanky wideout with plus arm length (32 7/8"), Allison's drawbacks are his shaky hands after posting an 11-percent drop rate as a senior, and 4.67 speed as timed at the Combine. Allison was a good college receiver, but his NFL outlook is bleak.
Sat, Apr 30, 2016 07:26:00 PM
Source:
Joey Knight on Twitter
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Green Bay Packers Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
GB
10
12
202
20.2
16.8
0
2
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
GB
10
12
202
20.2
16.8
0
2
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Rec
Yds
Avg
TD
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
8
Oct 30
@ATL
2
21
10.5
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
Nov 6
IND
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
Nov 13
@TEN
1
17
17.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
Nov 20
@WAS
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 28
@PHI
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 4
HOU
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 11
SEA
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 18
@CHI
1
7
7.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 24
MIN
4
66
16.5
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
17
Jan 1
@DET
4
91
22.8
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Aaron Rodgers
2
Brett Hundley
RB
1
Ty Montgomery
2
Christine Michael
3
James Starks
Sidelined
James Starks (concussion) is out for Sunday's Wild Card game against the Giants.
This will be his fourth straight absence. Starks remains week to week with a concussion. Ty Montgomery should get most of Green Bay's backfield work in Sunday's playoff opener.
Jan 6
GLB
1
Ty Montgomery
2
Christine Michael
3RB
1
Ty Montgomery
2
James Starks
FB
1
Aaron Ripkowski
WR1
1
Jordy Nelson
Sidelined
Coach Mike McCarthy acknowledged Sunday that the Packers "obviously have concern" for Jordy Nelson (rib).
"I obviously have concern for Jordy," McCarthy said after Sunday's win. "I don't have the information yet." The fact that Nelson was ruled out quickly after taking a huge blow to the ribs from Giants CB Leon Hall suggests Jordy suffered a severe injury. His status for the Divisional Round is in major doubt.
Jan 8
2
Randall Cobb
Questionable
Randall Cobb caught 5-of-7 targets for 116 yards and three touchdowns in the Packers' Wild Card win over the Giants.
As Giants slot CB Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie (thigh) bowed out early, Aaron Rodgers attacked New York with his slot receiver. Cobb got the start over Geronimo Allison and came through with one of the most incredible plays of the season, securing a 42-yard Hail Mary on the final play of the first half. Cobb’s second score all but iced the game in the third quarter, dusting fill-in slot CB Trevin Wade off the line of scrimmage for a 30-yard strike. Finally, Cobb put the Giants out of their misery with a 16-yard touchdown on a laser from Rodgers in the fourth frame. Cobb's monster game came almost out of thin air. His role lessened in the second half of the season due to ankle and hamstring injuries, and Cobb didn't play in Week 16 or 17. He went catch-less in his last appearance (Week 15).
Jan 8
3
Trevor Davis
WR2
1
Davante Adams
2
Jeff Janis
3
Geronimo Allison
WR3
1
Randall Cobb
TE
1
Richard Rodgers
2
Jared Cook
LT
1
David Bakhtiari
Questionable
While Packers RG T.J. Lang (ankle) has been ruled out for Week 11, LT David Bakhtiari (knee) is fully expected to play at Washington.
Lang is a big loss, but we would've had much larger concerns if Bakhtiari was out, too. "Bakhtiari looks good," coach Mike McCarthy said Friday. "I have no concerns." Aaron Rodgers will be a top-five quarterback play at Washington.
Nov 18
2
Jason Spriggs
LG
1
Lane Taylor
2
Don Barclay
C
1
J.C. Tretter
2
Corey Linsley
RG
1
T.J. Lang
RT
1
Bryan Bulaga
2
Kyle Murphy
K
1
Mason Crosby
Headlines
Silva's Wild Card Matchups
Jan 8
Evan Silva breaks down Matchups for every skill-position player and team in Sunday's Wild Card games.
More NFL Columns
»
Silva's Wild Card Matchups
Jan 8
»
Podcast: Wild Card Matchups
Jan 7
»
The Coaching Carousel: AFC
Jan 6
»
The Coaching Carousel: NFC
Jan 6
»
Injury Report: Wild Card Round
Jan 6
»
Dose: Wilson Ready To Run?
Jan 6
»
Wild Card Picks
Jan 6
»
NFL Futures Deals
Jan 5
NFL Headlines
»
Steelers assistant coach Joey Porter arrested
»
Rodgers on WR corps: Geronimo will step up
»
Packers 'obviously concerned' about Jordy
»
Chargers to interview Lions DC Austin for HC
»
Reborn Randall Cobb drops 5-116-3 on G-Men
»
Eli turns it over twice in NYG playoff loss
»
Ty Montgomery exits with knee injury, returns
»
Beckham vs 2016 Packers: 23 targets, 84 yards
»
Packers blow out Giants 38-13 in WC Round
»
Jordy Nelson ruled out for rest of WC game
»
Packers WR Nelson carted off with rib injury
»
Roethlisberger says he injured ankle in 4th Q
