Geronimo Allison | Wide Receiver | #81

Aaron Rodgers pointed to Geronimo Allison as the Packers' receiver who will have to step up most if Jordy Nelson (ribs) misses time. "Geronimo has been playing a lot for us and he's been playing effectively," said Rodgers. "... You know Geronimo is going to have to step up and play extended time if Jordy is going to be out." Nelson's status is uncertain for the Divisional Round, but early indications aren't optimistic. An undrafted rookie out of Illionis, Allison will likely take over outside in three-receiver sets across from Davante Adams. Randall Cobb is back healthy in the slot. Source: ESPN.com

Geronimo Allison caught 1-of-2 targets for eight yards in the Packers' Wild Card win over the Giants. Allison opened the game in a bit role with Randall Cobb’s return, but the undrafted rookie was forced into action when Jordy Nelson left with a second-quarter rib injury. Aaron Rodgers targeted Allison on a deep shot down the right sideline, but the pass was too far out in front of Allison on his one shot at a big play. If Nelson can't go in Week 19 at Dallas, Allison will reenter three-receiver sets alongside Davante Adams and Cobb.

Geronimo Allison caught 4-of-6 passes for 91 yards and a touchdown in the Packers' Week 17 win over the Lions. Allison has had a bigger role with Randall Cobb injured the last two weeks. He’ll be the No. 3 receiver if Cobb doesn’t return for the playoffs.