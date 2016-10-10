Welcome,
[X]
Player Results
Article Results
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Stephen Anderson
(TE)
Tyler Ervin
(RB)
Will Fuller
(WR)
Andy Jones
(WR)
Tom Savage
(QB)
Evan Baylis
(TE)
Ka'imi Fairbairn
(K)
Deante' Gray
(WR)
Braxton Miller
(WR)
Jaelen Strong
(WR)
Alfred Blue
(RB)
C.J. Fiedorowicz
(TE)
Ryan Griffin
(TE)
Lamar Miller
(RB)
Jordan Todman
(RB)
Bruce Ellington
(WR)
D'Onta Foreman
(RB)
DeAndre Hopkins
(WR)
Jay Prosch
(RB)
Deshaun Watson
(QB)
|
Full Depth Charts
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Stephen Anderson | Tight End | #89
Team:
Houston Texans
Age / DOB:
(
24
) / 1/30/1993
Ht / Wt:
6'3' / 230
College:
California
Contract:
view contract details
5/6/2016: Signed a three-year, $1.62 million contract. 2017: $540,000, 2018: $630,000, 2019: Restricted Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Texans TE Stephen Anderson (concussion) did not practice Monday.
We already knew about the concussions suffered by C.J. Fiedorowicz and Ryan Griffin, but Anderson also apparently had his brain rattled. As a result, the Texans have no healthy tight ends on the roster as they prepare for a short week against the Bengals on Thursday night. TE Evan Bayls is on the practice squad and is a virtual lock to get a promotion. He's not a fantasy option.
Sep 11 - 6:32 PM
Sep 11 - 6:32 PM
Texans TE Stephen Anderson caught 2-of-5 targets for 14 yards in the team's Week 1 loss to Jacksonville.
We normally wouldn't blurb a player like Anderson, but he's suddenly on the fantasy map because both C.J. Fiedorowicz and Ryan Griffin suffered concussions against the Jags. As the Texans play their next game on a short week Thursday night in Cincinnati, Anderson is suddenly in the mix for a Week 2 start.
Sep 10 - 5:30 PM
Sep 10 - 5:30 PM
Texans TE Stephen Anderson (hamstring) expects to play this week.
Anderson has not played since injuring his hamstring Week 3 against the Patriots. With Ryan Griffin (neck) questionable, the Texans could certainly use some help at tight end. C.J. Fiedorowicz will get the start even if Anderson suits up.
Mon, Oct 10, 2016 12:45:00 PM
Source:
Aaron Wilson on Twitter
Mon, Oct 10, 2016 12:45:00 PM
Source:
Aaron Wilson on Twitter
Texans TE Stephen Anderson (hamstring) is out for Week 5 against the Vikings.
He hasn't practiced since injuring his hamstring against New England in Week 3. C.J. Fiedorowicz and Ryan Griffin will handle tight end duties against the Vikings. Jonathan Grimes (ankle) has also been ruled out for Sunday.
Fri, Oct 7, 2016 02:46:00 PM
Source:
Aaron Wilson on Twitter
Fri, Oct 7, 2016 02:46:00 PM
Source:
Aaron Wilson on Twitter
Every Texans TE suffered Week 1 concussions
Sep 11 - 6:32 PM
Stephen Anderson goes 2-14 against Jags
Sep 10 - 5:30 PM
Stephen Anderson expects to return this week
Mon, Oct 10, 2016 12:45:00 PM
Stephen Anderson (hamstring) out for Week 5
Fri, Oct 7, 2016 02:46:00 PM
More Stephen Anderson Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
O. Beckham
NYG
(11439)
2
E. Elliott
DAL
(11011)
3
T. Rawls
SEA
(10800)
4
A. Luck
IND
(9871)
5
D. Woodhead
BAL
(9266)
6
D. Martin
TB
(8478)
7
K. Hunt
KC
(8134)
8
M. Forte
NYJ
(7857)
9
M. Gillislee
NE
(7837)
10
T. West
BAL
(7792)
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Houston Texans Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2017
HOU
1
2
14
14.0
7.0
0
0
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
HOU
13
11
93
7.2
8.5
0
1
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Stephen Anderson's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Stephen Anderson's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Stephen Anderson's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
-
Go to
Stephen Anderson's player profile.
Game Log
Game
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Rec
Yds
Avg
TD
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 10
JAC
2
14
7.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 14
@CIN
Game scheduled for 9/14 8:25 PM ET
3
Sep 24
@NE
Game scheduled for 9/24 1:00 PM ET
4
Oct 1
TEN
Game scheduled for 10/1 1:00 PM ET
5
Oct 8
KC
Game scheduled for 10/8 8:30 PM ET
6
Oct 15
CLE
Game scheduled for 10/15 1:00 PM ET
8
Oct 29
@SEA
Game scheduled for 10/29 4:05 PM ET
9
Nov 5
IND
Game scheduled for 11/5 1:00 PM ET
10
Nov 12
@LAR
Game scheduled for 11/12 4:05 PM ET
11
Nov 19
ARZ
Game scheduled for 11/19 1:00 PM ET
12
Nov 27
@BAL
Game scheduled for 11/27 8:30 PM ET
13
Dec 3
@TEN
Game scheduled for 12/3 1:00 PM ET
14
Dec 10
SF
Game scheduled for 12/10 1:00 PM ET
15
Dec 17
@JAC
Game scheduled for 12/17 1:00 PM ET
16
Dec 25
PIT
Game scheduled for 12/25 4:30 PM ET
17
Dec 31
@IND
Game scheduled for 12/31 1:00 PM ET
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Tom Savage
2
Deshaun Watson
Questionable
Deshaun Watson (ankle) was limited in Monday's practice.
Watson was seen limping after the loss to the Jaguars on Sunday, but a limited session on Monday puts him on track to be available for Week 2 on Thursday night. It remains unclear if Watson or Tom Savage will make the start.
Sep 11
RB
1
Lamar Miller
2
Alfred Blue
Sidelined
Texans RB Alfred Blue (ankle) is out for Week 1 against the Jaguars.
Will Fuller (collarbone) has also been ruled out. Blue is still nursing a high-ankle sprain he suffered during training camp. Third-round rookie D'Onta Foreman will back up workhorse Lamar Miller in Sunday's opener.
Sep 8
3
D'Onta Foreman
4
Tyler Ervin
5
Jordan Todman
GLB
1
Lamar Miller
2
Alfred Blue
3RB
1
Lamar Miller
2
Alfred Blue
FB
1
Jay Prosch
WR1
1
DeAndre Hopkins
2
Bruce Ellington
Sidelined
Texans WR Bruce Ellington was concussed in Week 1.
He was catch-less on two targets before departing Sunday's game.
Sep 10
3
Andy Jones
WR2
1
Jaelen Strong
2
Braxton Miller
3
Will Fuller
Sidelined
The Houston Chronicle expects Will Fuller (collarbone) to miss 2-3 months.
That would put Fuller's return range somewhere in Weeks 5-8. Because Fuller did not open camp on the active/PUP list, he is ineligible for reserve/PUP. We don't anticipate the Texans placing Fuller on injured reserve, but he's not going to be a factor in the first month of the season. He should be scratched off fantasy cheatsheets. The Chronicle expects Braxton Miller and Jaelen Strong to share Fuller's snaps across from Nuk Hopkins.
Aug 2
WR3
1
Braxton Miller
TE
1
C.J. Fiedorowicz
Questionable
Texans coach Bill O'Brien said C.J. Fiedorowicz (concussion) is unlikely to play Week 2.
The coach actually said the five players dealing with concussions were unlikely to play, but Fiedorowicz is on that list. With Ryan Griffin and Stephen Anderson also in the protocol, the Texans have a big hole at tight end. Brian Cushing and Bruce Ellington are the other two on the list.
Sep 11
2
Ryan Griffin
Sidelined
Texans TE Ryan Griffin is done for the day in Week 1 with a concussion.
He saw one first-half target and was declared done for the day to begin the second half. This will get Stephen Anderson more snaps behind C.J. Fiedorowicz.
Sep 10
3
Stephen Anderson
Sidelined
Texans TE Stephen Anderson (concussion) did not practice Monday.
We already knew about the concussions suffered by C.J. Fiedorowicz and Ryan Griffin, but Anderson also apparently had his brain rattled. As a result, the Texans have no healthy tight ends on the roster as they prepare for a short week against the Bengals on Thursday night. TE Evan Bayls is on the practice squad and is a virtual lock to get a promotion. He's not a fantasy option.
Sep 11
4
Evan Baylis
LT
1
Kendall Lamm
2
Julie'n Davenport
LG
1
Xavier Su'a-Filo
C
1
Nick Martin
2
Greg Mancz
3
Kyle Fuller
RG
1
Jeff Allen
RT
1
Breno Giacomini
2
Chris Clark
K
1
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Headlines
Matchups: MNF
Sep 11
Evan Silva breaks down the matchups for every fantasy-relevant player in the MNF games.
More NFL Columns
»
Matchups: MNF
Sep 11
»
Allen Robinson's Season-Ender
Sep 11
»
Dose: Cohen's Coming Out Party
Sep 11
»
Week 1 Rankings
Sep 10
»
Week 1 Live Blog
Sep 10
»
Watch Now: Rotoworld Live
Sep 10
»
Silva's Week 1 Matchups
Sep 10
»
Injury Report: Week 1
Sep 10
NFL Headlines
»
Deshaun Watson (ankle) limited on Monday
»
Every Texans TE suffered Week 1 concussions
»
Carroll says WR Lockett will play more vs. SF
»
Pete Carroll confirms Rawls will play Week 2
»
Cardinals likely to use full-out RB committee
»
Rams extend face of franchise Johnny Hekker
»
Andrew Luck already ruled out for Week 2
»
Cardinals sign RB Foster off Pats P-Squad
»
Bills won't back off Shady McCoy's workload
»
D.J. Humphries out 1-2 weeks with MCL issue
»
Cardinals could reunite with Chris Johnson
»
Browns won't commit to Kenny Britt as starter
