Player Page

Weather | Roster

Stephen Anderson | Tight End | #89

Team: Houston Texans
Age / DOB:  (24) / 1/30/1993
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 230
College: California
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Texans TE Stephen Anderson (concussion) did not practice Monday.
We already knew about the concussions suffered by C.J. Fiedorowicz and Ryan Griffin, but Anderson also apparently had his brain rattled. As a result, the Texans have no healthy tight ends on the roster as they prepare for a short week against the Bengals on Thursday night. TE Evan Bayls is on the practice squad and is a virtual lock to get a promotion. He's not a fantasy option. Sep 11 - 6:32 PM
More Stephen Anderson Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Current Season Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2017HOU121414.07.00000.0.00000000
Career Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2016HOU1311937.28.50100.0.00000000
Stephen Anderson's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View Stephen Anderson's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Stephen Anderson's complete fantasy player profile, which has..

  • - Complete stat projections
  • - Outlooks
  • - Tiered rankings
  • - Fantasy point values
  • -

Go to Stephen Anderson's player profile.
Game Log
GameReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRecYdsAvgTDRushYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 10JAC2147.0000.0000000
2Sep 14@CINGame scheduled for 9/14 8:25 PM ET
3Sep 24@NEGame scheduled for 9/24 1:00 PM ET
4Oct 1TENGame scheduled for 10/1 1:00 PM ET
5Oct 8KCGame scheduled for 10/8 8:30 PM ET
6Oct 15CLEGame scheduled for 10/15 1:00 PM ET
8Oct 29@SEAGame scheduled for 10/29 4:05 PM ET
9Nov 5INDGame scheduled for 11/5 1:00 PM ET
10Nov 12@LARGame scheduled for 11/12 4:05 PM ET
11Nov 19ARZGame scheduled for 11/19 1:00 PM ET
12Nov 27@BALGame scheduled for 11/27 8:30 PM ET
13Dec 3@TENGame scheduled for 12/3 1:00 PM ET
14Dec 10SFGame scheduled for 12/10 1:00 PM ET
15Dec 17@JACGame scheduled for 12/17 1:00 PM ET
16Dec 25PITGame scheduled for 12/25 4:30 PM ET
17Dec 31@INDGame scheduled for 12/31 1:00 PM ET

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Tom Savage
2Deshaun Watson
RB1Lamar Miller
2Alfred Blue
3D'Onta Foreman
4Tyler Ervin
5Jordan Todman
GLB1Lamar Miller
2Alfred Blue
3RB1Lamar Miller
2Alfred Blue
FB1Jay Prosch
WR11DeAndre Hopkins
2Bruce Ellington
3Andy Jones
WR21Jaelen Strong
2Braxton Miller
3Will Fuller
WR31Braxton Miller
TE1C.J. Fiedorowicz
2Ryan Griffin
3Stephen Anderson
4Evan Baylis
LT1Kendall Lamm
2Julie'n Davenport
LG1Xavier Su'a-Filo
C1Nick Martin
2Greg Mancz
3Kyle Fuller
RG1Jeff Allen
RT1Breno Giacomini
2Chris Clark
K1Ka'imi Fairbairn
 

 