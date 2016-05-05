Player Page

Byron Marshall | Running Back | #39

Team: Philadelphia Eagles
Age / DOB:  (22) / 2/13/1994
Ht / Wt:  5'9' / 201
College: Oregon
Coach Doug Pederson said first-year RB Byron Marshall will play an expanded role Week 17 against the Cowboys.
The Eagles have no choice. With Ryan Mathews, Kenjon Barner, and Wendell Smallwood all on I.R., the only healthy running backs on the roster are Darren Sproles and UDFA Marshall. Marshall handled 11 touches in Week 15 and could be in line for a similar workload this Sunday. Practice-squad RB Terrell Watson is also likely to be promoted in time for the Week 17 finale. Dec 28 - 1:00 PM
Source: Turron Davenport on Twitter
Current Season Stats
YearRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2016PHI292211.02.400263.03.00000000
Career Stats
YearRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
GameRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRushYdsAvgTDRecYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
15Dec 18@BAL9222.40263.0000000
16Dec 22NYG00.0000.0000000
17Jan 1DALGame scheduled for 1/1 1:00 PM ET

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Carson Wentz
2Chase Daniel
RB1Darren Sproles
2Byron Marshall
GLB1Darren Sproles
2Byron Marshall
3RB1Darren Sproles
2Byron Marshall
WR11Jordan Matthews
2Dorial Green-Beckham
WR21Nelson Agholor
2Bryce Treggs
WR31Dorial Green-Beckham
TE1Zach Ertz
2Brent Celek
3Trey Burton
LT1Jason Peters
2Dillon Gordon
LG1Allen Barbre
2Isaac Seumalo
3Josh Andrews
C1Jason Kelce
2Stefen Wisniewski
RG1Brandon Brooks
2Dillon Gordon
RT1Halapoulivaati Vaitai
2Lane Johnson
K1Caleb Sturgis
 

 