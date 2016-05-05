Byron Marshall | Running Back | #39 Team: Philadelphia Eagles Age / DOB: (22) / 2/13/1994 Ht / Wt: 5'9' / 201 College: Oregon Contract: view contract details [x] 5/5/2016: Signed a three-year, $1.62 million contract. 2016: $450,000, 2017: $540,000, 2018: $630,000, 2019: Restricted Free Agent Share: Tweet

Coach Doug Pederson said first-year RB Byron Marshall will play an expanded role Week 17 against the Cowboys. The Eagles have no choice. With Ryan Mathews, Kenjon Barner, and Wendell Smallwood all on I.R., the only healthy running backs on the roster are Darren Sproles and UDFA Marshall. Marshall handled 11 touches in Week 15 and could be in line for a similar workload this Sunday. Practice-squad RB Terrell Watson is also likely to be promoted in time for the Week 17 finale. Source: Turron Davenport on Twitter

Byron Marshall rushed nine times for 22 yards and caught 2-of-3 targets for six yards in the Eagles' Week 15 loss to the Ravens. As Darren Sproles is out, Wendell Smallwood is on I.R., and Kenjon Barner left Sunday's loss early with a hamstring injury, Marshall filled in as the Eagles' primary passing-game back and amassed 11 touches behind Ryan Mathews' 21. Marshall will return to irrelevance whenever Sproles (concussion) gets back.

Eagles signed RB Byron Marshall off their practice squad. With Wendell Smallwood (knee) on injured reserve and Darren Sproles in the concussion protocol, Marshall could end up seeing snaps behind Ryan Mathews and Kenjon Barner. An undrafted rookie out of Oregon, Marshall is a manufactured-touch back who is very unlikely to return fantasy value. Source: Eagles on Twitter