Cowboys DT Antwaun Woods is recovering from surgery to repair a torn labrum.

Woods suffered the injury in the Cowboys' Divisional Round loss to the Rams, apparently playing through the ailment for much of the contest. It's a fairly serious operation, one that can come with a lengthy rehab timeline. Woods should be considered questionable for the start of training camp. A third-year UDFA in 2018, Woods made the first 15 starts of his NFL career, earning neutral marks from Pro Football Focus.