Browns waived/injured LB James Burgess. What it really means is the Browns are sending Burgess to injured reserve after he suffered a hamstring injury against the Chargers. It's a shame for a player who would have seen first-team reps in Joe Schobert's (hamstring) absence. A third-year UDFA, Burgess had played 76 snaps so far this season after a shaky 2017. Source: Nate Ulrich on Twitter

Browns declared LB James Burgess, QB Drew Stanton, WR Damion Ratley, CB Tavierre Thomas, CB Denzel Rice, OL Earl Watford and DE Chad Thomas inactive for Sunday's Week 5 game versus the Ravens. Burgess and Thomas are the only players inactive that have played double-digit snaps so far on the season as the Browns enter Week 5 with a healthy roster.