ESPN's Eric Williams reports Chargers CB Trevor Williams had to be helped off the field with a leg injury on Tuesday.

Williams apparently got tangled up defending a Mike Williams go route. Other than having to be helped off, there has been no indication of the severity. Anything other than a mild/non-issue would be a hammer blow for a team that's already lost Jason Verrett (Achilles') for the season. A 2016 UDFA, Williams was quietly one of the best cornerbacks in the league last season, checking in at No. 10 in Pro Football Focus' ratings.