[X]
Roster
Robby Anderson
(WR)
Anthony Firkser
(TE)
Jordan Leggett
(TE)
Brian Parker
(TE)
Devin Smith
(WR)
Braedon Bowman
(TE)
Matt Forte
(RB)
Gabe Marks
(WR)
Quinton Patton
(WR)
ArDarius Stewart
(WR)
Chandler Catanzaro
(K)
Deshon Foxx
(WR)
Jalin Marshall
(WR)
Charone Peake
(WR)
Eric Tomlinson
(TE)
Eric Decker
(WR)
Christian Hackenberg
(QB)
Ross Martin
(K)
Bryce Petty
(QB)
Jason Vander Laan
(TE)
Quincy Enunwa
(WR)
Frankie Hammond
(WR)
Josh McCown
(QB)
Bilal Powell
(RB)
Myles White
(WR)
Brisly Estime
(WR)
Chad Hansen
(WR)
Elijah McGuire
(RB)
Austin Seferian-Jenkins
(TE)
Brandon Wilds
(RB)
Dane Evans
(QB)
Julian Howsare
(RB)
Romar Morris
(RB)
Robby Anderson | Wide Receiver | #11
Team:
New York Jets
Age / DOB:
(
23
) / 5/9/1993
Ht / Wt:
6'3' / 190
College:
Temple
Contract:
view contract details
5/5/2016: Signed a three-year, $1.62 million contract. 2017: $540,000, 2018: $630,000, 2019: Restricted Free Agent
Latest News
Recent News
Jets WR Robby Anderson was arrested in Miami on Sunday and charged with resisting arrest with violence and obstruction of justice.
It's a felony charge. Anderson was at the Rolling Loud music festival over the weekend. Other than that, little details are known. It's yet another off-field issue in a string of them for the Jets this offseason. As an UDFA rookie last season, Anderson posted a 42-587-2 line and is expected to take a step forward in year two. He's currently penciled in as one of the top-three wideouts.
May 8 - 10:06 AM
Source:
Slater Scoops
Robby Anderson will train with former NFL receiver Chad Johnson this offseason.
Anderson also worked with Johnson leading up to last year's draft. Johnson has dabbled in coaching before, working as a guest instructor at Browns training camp last summer. He and Anderson share some similarities as thin-framed outside receivers with game-changing speed. Anderson's arrow is pointing up after finishing sixth among rookies with 587 receiving yards last season.
Feb 21 - 3:21 PM
Source:
newyorkjets.com
Robby Anderson snagged four-of-seven targets for 43 yards Sunday in the Jets' Week 17 win over the Bills.
He'll finish the year with 42 catches for 587 yards and two touchdowns. Anderson didn’t see many snaps early in the season but gradually got more playing time as the year went on. He seemed to click with Bryce Petty but didn’t have much chemistry with Ryan Fitzpatrick. Anderson is obviously a big home run threat with his 4.3 speed and should be a bigger part of the Jets’ offense moving forward. With so much uncertainty surrounding the team’s quarterback situation, it’s hard to forecast Anderson’s fantasy prospects for next season.
Jan 1 - 4:20 PM
Robby Anderson (hamstring) is questionable for Week 17 against the Bills.
Anderson missed practice most of the week, so he's probably a game-time call with the new injury. Anderson has no chemistry with Ryan Fitzpatrick.
Fri, Dec 30, 2016 01:00:00 PM
Jets WR Anderson arrested in Miami on Sunday
May 8 - 10:06 AM
Robby Anderson to work with Chad Johnson
Feb 21 - 3:21 PM
Robby Anderson goes 4-43-0 in season finale
Jan 1 - 4:20 PM
Robby Anderson questionable for Week 17
Fri, Dec 30, 2016 01:00:00 PM
Career Stats
Year
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
NYJ
16
42
587
36.7
14.0
0
2
3
42
2.6
14.0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
Robby Anderson's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Robby Anderson's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Robby Anderson's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
-
Go to
Robby Anderson's player profile.
Game Log
Game
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Rec
Yds
Avg
TD
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 11
CIN
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 15
@BUF
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 25
@KC
2
34
17.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 2
SEA
2
12
6.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
Oct 9
@PIT
1
10
10.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 17
@ARZ
4
24
6.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 23
BAL
3
41
13.7
0
1
30
30.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
8
Oct 30
@CLE
3
31
10.3
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
Nov 6
@MIA
4
49
12.3
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
Nov 13
LAR
3
69
23.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 27
NE
2
34
17.0
0
0
0
.0
0
1
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 5
IND
4
61
15.3
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 11
@SF
6
99
16.5
0
2
12
6.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 17
MIA
4
80
20.0
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 24
@NE
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
17
Jan 1
BUF
4
43
10.8
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Josh McCown
2
Bryce Petty
Sidelined
The New York Daily News believes Bryce Petty is on the roster bubble.
Petty was overmatched in four starts before ending last season on IR. There are two years left on his rookie deal, but he could be cut if the Jets draft a quarterback. Recovering from labrum surgery, Petty is questionable for OTAs.
Apr 15
3
Christian Hackenberg
4
Dane Evans
RB
1
Matt Forte
Sidelined
NJ Advance Media's Connor Hughes reports the Jets are looking to add a fullback.
The move suggests the offense will change dramatically from the mostly spread attack under former OC Chan Gailey. Hughes reports New York is expected to put an "emphasis on the run game," which would be excellent news for Matt Forte's and Bilal Powell's fantasy values. Hughes mentions Mike Tolbert and Marcel Reece, but neither is a great lead blocker. Patrick DiMarco would make a lot of sense if the Falcons let him hit the open market.
Mar 5
2
Bilal Powell
3
Elijah McGuire
4
Brandon Wilds
5
Romar Morris
GLB
1
Matt Forte
2
Bilal Powell
3RB
1
Bilal Powell
2
Matt Forte
FB
1
Julian Howsare
WR1
1
Eric Decker
Sidelined
ESPN's Rich Cimini would be "surprised" if the Jets cut Eric Decker.
The Jets could save some money by designating Decker as a post-June 1 cut, but Cimini believes he's still part of the team's plans. Decker, who is coming off hip and shoulder surgeries, said he expects to be ready by the start of training camp. With Brandon Marshall gone, Decker should be Josh McCown's top receiving weapon heading into the 2017 campaign.
May 7
2
Robby Anderson
3
ArDarius Stewart
4
Charone Peake
5
Myles White
WR2
1
Quincy Enunwa
2
Jalin Marshall
Suspended
Coach Todd Bowles said suspended WR Jalin Marshall's roster spot is now up in the air.
"He'll get the reps early on, but obviously as a coach you understand that he's not going to be around the first four games and (other) guys are going to get more of the reps," Bowles said. "And you open a door and give a guy a chance to play, if he takes his spot he takes his spot." Marshall opened last season as the No. 4 receiver but gut hurt and fell behind Robby Anderson and Charone Peake. Now that he's banned because of PEDs, Marshall may not make the team.
Mar 31
3
Devin Smith
Sidelined
Devin Smith will miss the 2017 season after suffering a torn ACL.
Sigh. A tantalizing prospect coming out of Ohio State, Smith has so far been limited to just 14 games in two seasons and has rarely taken the field at full strength. This is Smith's second ACL tear since arriving as a second-round pick in 2015. With Smith unavailable, Josh McCown will open the season throwing to Eric Decker (who is coming off shoulder and hip surgeries), Quincy Enunwa and Robby Anderson. It could be a long year for Gang Green.
Apr 29
4
Chad Hansen
5
Quinton Patton
Sidelined
Jets signed WR Quinton Patton, formerly of the 49ers.
Coming off a career high 37 catches for 408 yards, Patton is reuniting with WRs coach John Morton, who coached Patton the first two years of his career under Jim Harbaugh. Not an explosive athlete, Patton makes his name with competence and sure hands. He'll fight for No. 3 or 4 duties in New York.
Mar 23
WR3
1
Robby Anderson
TE
1
Austin Seferian-Jenkins
Suspended
NFL suspended Austin Seferian-Jenkins two games for violating the substance abuse policy.
The suspension stems from his September DUI. Seferian-Jenkins can participate in OTAs/preseason, but will miss the first two weeks. It shouldn't impact his roster spot, as he won't count against the Opening Day 53. The Jets have just Braedon Bowman, Eric Tomlinson and Jason Vander Laan behind ASJ.
Mar 15
2
Jordan Leggett
3
Eric Tomlinson
4
Braedon Bowman
5
Brian Parker
LT
1
Kelvin Beachum
2
Brandon Shell
LG
1
James Carpenter
2
Dakota Dozier
C
1
Wesley Johnson
2
Jonotthan Harrison
3
Alex Balducci
RG
1
Brian Winters
2
Craig Watts
RT
1
Ben Ijalana
2
Brent Qvale
3
Jeff Adams
K
1
Chandler Catanzaro
2
Ross Martin
