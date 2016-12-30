Robby Anderson | Wide Receiver | #11

Jets WR Robby Anderson was arrested in Miami on Sunday and charged with resisting arrest with violence and obstruction of justice.

It's a felony charge. Anderson was at the Rolling Loud music festival over the weekend. Other than that, little details are known. It's yet another off-field issue in a string of them for the Jets this offseason. As an UDFA rookie last season, Anderson posted a 42-587-2 line and is expected to take a step forward in year two. He's currently penciled in as one of the top-three wideouts.