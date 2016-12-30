Player Page

Weather | Roster

Robby Anderson | Wide Receiver | #11

Team: New York Jets
Age / DOB:  (23) / 5/9/1993
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 190
College: Temple
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Jets WR Robby Anderson was arrested in Miami on Sunday and charged with resisting arrest with violence and obstruction of justice.
It's a felony charge. Anderson was at the Rolling Loud music festival over the weekend. Other than that, little details are known. It's yet another off-field issue in a string of them for the Jets this offseason. As an UDFA rookie last season, Anderson posted a 42-587-2 line and is expected to take a step forward in year two. He's currently penciled in as one of the top-three wideouts. May 8 - 10:06 AM
Source: Slater Scoops
More Robby Anderson Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Career Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2016NYJ164258736.714.0023422.614.00010000
Robby Anderson's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View Robby Anderson's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Robby Anderson's complete fantasy player profile, which has..

  • - Complete stat projections
  • - Outlooks
  • - Tiered rankings
  • - Fantasy point values
  • -

Go to Robby Anderson's player profile.
Game Log
GameReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRecYdsAvgTDRushYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11CIN00.0000.0000000
2Sep 15@BUF00.0000.0000000
3Sep 25@KC23417.0000.0000000
4Oct 2SEA2126.0000.0000000
5Oct 9@PIT11010.0000.0000000
6Oct 17@ARZ4246.0000.0000000
7Oct 23BAL34113.7013030.0000000
8Oct 30@CLE33110.3000.0000000
9Nov 6@MIA44912.3000.0000000
10Nov 13LAR36923.0000.0000000
12Nov 27NE23417.0000.0010000
13Dec 5IND46115.3100.0000000
14Dec 11@SF69916.502126.0000000
15Dec 17MIA48020.0100.0000000
16Dec 24@NE00.0000.0000000
17Jan 1BUF44310.8000.0000000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Josh McCown
2Bryce Petty
3Christian Hackenberg
4Dane Evans
RB1Matt Forte
2Bilal Powell
3Elijah McGuire
4Brandon Wilds
5Romar Morris
GLB1Matt Forte
2Bilal Powell
3RB1Bilal Powell
2Matt Forte
FB1Julian Howsare
WR11Eric Decker
2Robby Anderson
3ArDarius Stewart
4Charone Peake
5Myles White
WR21Quincy Enunwa
2Jalin Marshall
3Devin Smith
4Chad Hansen
5Quinton Patton
WR31Robby Anderson
TE1Austin Seferian-Jenkins
2Jordan Leggett
3Eric Tomlinson
4Braedon Bowman
5Brian Parker
LT1Kelvin Beachum
2Brandon Shell
LG1James Carpenter
2Dakota Dozier
C1Wesley Johnson
2Jonotthan Harrison
3Alex Balducci
RG1Brian Winters
2Craig Watts
RT1Ben Ijalana
2Brent Qvale
3Jeff Adams
K1Chandler Catanzaro
2Ross Martin
 

 