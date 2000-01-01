Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
Player Page
Danny Amendola
(WR)
Tom Brady
(QB)
Michael Floyd
(WR)
Rob Gronkowski
(TE)
Malcolm Mitchell
(WR)
Martellus Bennett
(TE)
Jacoby Brissett
(QB)
Jimmy Garoppolo
(QB)
Chris Hogan
(WR)
Greg Scruggs
(TE)
LeGarrette Blount
(RB)
James Develin
(RB)
Brandon Gibson
(WR)
Matt Lengel
(TE)
Matthew Slater
(WR)
Brandon Bolden
(RB)
Julian Edelman
(WR)
Stephen Gostkowski
(K)
Dion Lewis
(RB)
James White
(RB)
Tom Brady | Quarterback | #12
Team:
New England Patriots
Age / DOB:
(
39
) / 8/3/1977
Ht / Wt:
6'4' / 225
College:
Michigan
Drafted:
2000 / Rd. 6 (199) / NE
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2/29/2013: Signed a six-year, $91 million contract. The deal included a $28 million signing bonus. 2016: $1 million, 2017: $1 million, 2018: $14 million, 2019: $14 million, 2020: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Tom Brady was limited at Wednesday's practice with a thigh injury.
Previous reports listed Brady with a knee issue. Either way, his status isn't in doubt. Brady gets a Jets defense that just allowed four touchdowns to Matt Moore in Week 16.
Dec 21 - 5:29 PM
Source:
Jeff Howe on Twitter
Tom Brady (knee) was limited in Wednesday's practice.
Brady must have had a setback with the knee injury that limited him earlier this year. He should be fine for Saturday's game with the Jets. Brady is the top quarterback play for Week 16.
Dec 21 - 4:26 PM
Tom Brady completed 16-of-32 passes for 188 yards in the Patriots' 16-3, Week 15 win over the Broncos.
Brady posted zero turnovers or touchdowns. The Broncos shut down the league MVP, but the Pats' defense was even crueler to Trevor Siemian. Today was only the third time in 10 2016 starts that Brady managed fewer than two scores. He'll bounce back in a big way against the Jets' nonexistent defense in Week 16. Brady will probably be the QB1 overall for the fantasy finals.
Dec 18 - 7:27 PM
Tom Brady completed 25-of-38 passes for 406 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception in the Patriots' 30-23, Week 14 win over the Ravens on Monday night.
Brady got off to a really slow start in this one, struggling to get the offense moving on the first couple series. He got really heated with Julian Edelman on one 3rd-and-20 pass in the first quarter where Brady slung a deep ball down the middle that Edelman appeared to stop his route on. Things quickly turned around, especially after the Ravens lost top CB Jimmy Smith to an ankle injury in the first half. Brady found Malcolm Mitchell for a six-yard touchdown on his first score, before then hooking up with Martellus Bennett on a 19-yard score in the third quarter. The dagger, however, was a 79-yard touchdown on a deep ball to Chris Hogan in the fourth quarter after the Ravens pulled the score to 23-20. Brady will head into a tough matchup on the road at the Broncos next Sunday.
Dec 12 - 11:52 PM
Brady limited in practice with thigh injury
Dec 21 - 5:29 PM
Brady limited in practice with knee injury
Dec 21 - 4:26 PM
Tom Brady has 188 scoreless yards vs. Broncos
Dec 18 - 7:27 PM
Brady shreds Ravens for 406 yards, 3 TDs in W
Dec 12 - 11:52 PM
More Tom Brady Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
New England Patriots Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Passing
Rushing
Fumb.
Year
Team
G
Comp
Att
%
Yds
Y/G
Y/A
300+
TD
Int
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
TD
100+
Lost
2016
NE
10
249
372
66.9
3064
306.4
8.2
5
22
2
27
58
5.8
2.1
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Passing
Rushing
Fumb.
Year
Team
G
Comp
Att
%
Yds
Y/G
Y/A
300+
TD
Int
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
TD
100+
Lost
2000
NE
1
1
3
33.3
6
6.0
2.0
0
0
0
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
2001
NE
15
264
413
63.9
2843
189.5
6.9
1
18
12
36
43
2.9
1.2
0
0
3
2002
NE
16
373
601
62.1
3764
235.3
6.3
3
28
14
42
110
6.9
2.6
1
0
5
2003
NE
16
317
527
60.2
3620
226.3
6.9
2
23
12
42
63
3.9
1.5
1
0
5
2004
NE
16
288
474
60.8
3692
230.8
7.8
2
28
14
43
28
1.8
.7
0
0
5
2005
NE
16
334
530
63.0
4110
256.9
7.8
4
26
14
27
89
5.6
3.3
1
0
3
2006
NE
16
319
516
61.8
3531
220.7
6.8
3
24
12
49
102
6.4
2.1
0
0
4
2007
NE
16
398
578
68.9
4806
300.4
8.3
8
50
8
37
98
6.1
2.6
2
0
4
2008
NE
1
7
11
63.6
76
76.0
6.9
0
0
0
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
2009
NE
16
371
565
65.7
4398
274.9
7.8
7
28
13
29
44
2.8
1.5
1
0
2
2010
NE
16
324
492
65.9
3900
243.8
7.9
4
36
4
31
30
1.9
1.0
1
0
1
2011
NE
16
401
611
65.6
5235
327.2
8.6
11
39
12
43
109
6.8
2.5
3
0
2
2012
NE
16
401
637
63.0
4827
301.7
7.6
8
34
8
23
32
2.0
1.4
4
0
0
2013
NE
16
380
628
60.5
4343
271.4
6.9
6
25
11
33
18
1.1
.5
0
0
3
2014
NE
16
373
582
64.1
4109
256.8
7.1
5
33
9
36
57
3.6
1.6
0
0
3
2015
NE
16
402
624
64.4
4770
298.1
7.6
7
36
7
34
53
3.3
1.6
3
0
2
Game Log
Game
Passing
Rushing
Fumb.
Week
Date
Opp
Comp
Att
%
Yds
Y/A
TD
Int
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
5
Oct 9
@CLE
28
40
70.0
406
10.2
3
0
2
14
7.0
0
0
6
Oct 16
CIN
29
35
82.9
376
10.7
3
0
2
2
1.0
0
0
7
Oct 23
@PIT
19
26
73.1
222
8.5
2
0
5
13
2.6
0
0
8
Oct 30
@BUF
22
33
66.7
315
9.5
4
0
1
15
15.0
0
0
10
Nov 13
SEA
23
32
71.9
316
9.9
0
1
5
7
1.4
0
0
11
Nov 20
@SF
24
40
60.0
280
7.0
4
0
4
12
3.0
0
0
12
Nov 27
@NYJ
30
50
60.0
286
5.7
2
0
3
-4
-1.3
0
0
13
Dec 4
LAR
33
46
71.7
269
5.8
1
0
3
1
.3
0
0
14
Dec 12
BAL
25
38
65.8
406
10.7
3
1
1
-1
-1.0
0
0
15
Dec 18
@DEN
16
32
50.0
188
5.9
0
0
1
-1
-1.0
0
0
16
Dec 24
NYJ
Game scheduled for 12/24 1:00 PM ET
17
Jan 1
@MIA
Game scheduled for 1/1 1:00 PM ET
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Tom Brady
Questionable
Tom Brady was limited at Wednesday's practice with a thigh injury.
Previous reports listed Brady with a knee issue. Either way, his status isn't in doubt. Brady gets a Jets defense that just allowed four touchdowns to Matt Moore in Week 16.
Dec 21
2
Jimmy Garoppolo
RB
1
LeGarrette Blount
2
James White
3
Dion Lewis
4
Brandon Bolden
GLB
1
LeGarrette Blount
2
James White
3RB
1
James White
2
Dion Lewis
WR1
1
Julian Edelman
2
Danny Amendola
Sidelined
Danny Amendola suffered a high-ankle sprain Week 13 against the Rams.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports the "plan is to make sure he's ready for the playoffs," suggesting he will be out for the rest of the regular season. Amendola does not have much fantasy value on his own, but his absence solidifies Malcolm Mitchell's spot in the offense. Mitchell is shaping up as a solid WR3 despite a tough schedule the rest of the way.
Dec 5
3
Matthew Slater
WR2
1
Chris Hogan
2
Malcolm Mitchell
3
Michael Floyd
WR3
1
Malcolm Mitchell
TE
1
Martellus Bennett
Questionable
Martellus Bennett (ankle, shoulder) was limited at Wednesday's practice.
It's the same routine Bennett has done the last few weeks. Bennett is a back-end TE1 for Week 16.
Dec 21
2
Matt Lengel
LT
1
Nate Solder
2
LaAdrian Waddle
LG
1
Joe Thuney
2
Ted Karras
C
1
David Andrews
RG
1
Shaq Mason
2
Tre' Jackson
PUP
Patriots placed OG Tre' Jackson (knee) on reserve/PUP.
It'll cost Jackson at least the first six weeks of the season. We assume Jackson's issue stems from an offseason knee scope. Last year's No. 111 overall pick started nine games as a rookie. The Patriots are moving forward with rookie Joe Thuney and Jonathan Cooper as their starting guards.
Aug 29
RT
1
Marcus Cannon
2
Cameron Fleming
K
1
Stephen Gostkowski
