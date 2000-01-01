Tom Brady | Quarterback | #12

Brady must have had a setback with the knee injury that limited him earlier this year. He should be fine for Saturday's game with the Jets. Brady is the top quarterback play for Week 16.

Brady posted zero turnovers or touchdowns. The Broncos shut down the league MVP, but the Pats' defense was even crueler to Trevor Siemian. Today was only the third time in 10 2016 starts that Brady managed fewer than two scores. He'll bounce back in a big way against the Jets' nonexistent defense in Week 16. Brady will probably be the QB1 overall for the fantasy finals.

Tom Brady completed 25-of-38 passes for 406 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception in the Patriots' 30-23, Week 14 win over the Ravens on Monday night.

Brady got off to a really slow start in this one, struggling to get the offense moving on the first couple series. He got really heated with Julian Edelman on one 3rd-and-20 pass in the first quarter where Brady slung a deep ball down the middle that Edelman appeared to stop his route on. Things quickly turned around, especially after the Ravens lost top CB Jimmy Smith to an ankle injury in the first half. Brady found Malcolm Mitchell for a six-yard touchdown on his first score, before then hooking up with Martellus Bennett on a 19-yard score in the third quarter. The dagger, however, was a 79-yard touchdown on a deep ball to Chris Hogan in the fourth quarter after the Ravens pulled the score to 23-20. Brady will head into a tough matchup on the road at the Broncos next Sunday.