Player Page

Weather | Roster

Tom Brady | Quarterback | #12

Team: New England Patriots
Age / DOB:  (39) / 8/3/1977
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 225
College: Michigan
Drafted: 2000 / Rd. 6 (199) / NE
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Tom Brady was limited at Wednesday's practice with a thigh injury.
Previous reports listed Brady with a knee issue. Either way, his status isn't in doubt. Brady gets a Jets defense that just allowed four touchdowns to Matt Moore in Week 16. Dec 21 - 5:29 PM
Source: Jeff Howe on Twitter
More Tom Brady Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Current Season Stats
YearPassingRushingFumb.
YearTeamGCompAtt % YdsY/GY/A300+TDIntRushYdsY/GAvgTD100+Lost
2016NE1024937266.93064306.48.2522227585.82.1000
Career Stats
YearPassingRushingFumb.
YearTeamGCompAtt % YdsY/GY/A300+TDIntRushYdsY/GAvgTD100+Lost
2000NE11333.366.02.000000.0.0000
2001NE1526441363.92843189.56.91181236432.91.2003
2002NE1637360162.13764235.36.332814421106.92.6105
2003NE1631752760.23620226.36.92231242633.91.5105
2004NE1628847460.83692230.87.82281443281.8.7005
2005NE1633453063.04110256.97.84261427895.63.3103
2006NE1631951661.83531220.76.832412491026.42.1004
2007NE1639857868.94806300.48.3850837986.12.6204
2008NE171163.67676.06.900000.0.0000
2009NE1637156565.74398274.97.87281329442.81.5102
2010NE1632449265.93900243.87.9436431301.91.0101
2011NE1640161165.65235327.28.6113912431096.82.5302
2012NE1640163763.04827301.77.6834823322.01.4400
2013NE1638062860.54343271.46.96251133181.1.5003
2014NE1637358264.14109256.87.1533936573.61.6003
2015NE1640262464.44770298.17.6736734533.31.6302
Game Log
GamePassingRushingFumb.
WeekDateOppCompAtt % YdsY/ATDIntRushYdsAvgTDLost
5Oct 9@CLE284070.040610.2302147.000
6Oct 16CIN293582.937610.730221.000
7Oct 23@PIT192673.12228.5205132.600
8Oct 30@BUF223366.73159.54011515.000
10Nov 13SEA233271.93169.901571.400
11Nov 20@SF244060.02807.0404123.000
12Nov 27@NYJ305060.02865.7203-4-1.300
13Dec 4LAR334671.72695.81031.300
14Dec 12BAL253865.840610.7311-1-1.000
15Dec 18@DEN163250.01885.9001-1-1.000
16Dec 24NYJGame scheduled for 12/24 1:00 PM ET
17Jan 1@MIAGame scheduled for 1/1 1:00 PM ET

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Tom Brady
2Jimmy Garoppolo
RB1LeGarrette Blount
2James White
3Dion Lewis
4Brandon Bolden
GLB1LeGarrette Blount
2James White
3RB1James White
2Dion Lewis
WR11Julian Edelman
2Danny Amendola
3Matthew Slater
WR21Chris Hogan
2Malcolm Mitchell
3Michael Floyd
WR31Malcolm Mitchell
TE1Martellus Bennett
2Matt Lengel
LT1Nate Solder
2LaAdrian Waddle
LG1Joe Thuney
2Ted Karras
C1David Andrews
RG1Shaq Mason
2Tre' Jackson
RT1Marcus Cannon
2Cameron Fleming
K1Stephen Gostkowski
 

 

Headlines

Podcast: Start/Sit & Worksheet
Dec 22

Raymond Summerlin discusses the latest news and best starts of Week 16 with Nick Mensio before talking with Rich Hribar about Russell Wilson, Ty Montgomery, and a few other interesting data points from The Worksheet.

More NFL Columns

NFL Headlines

NFL Links