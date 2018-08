Rashod Hill | Tackle | #69 Team: Minnesota Vikings Age / DOB: (26) / 1/12/1992 Ht / Wt: 6'6' / 313 College: Southern Miss Contract: view contract details [x] 11/15/16: Signed a three-year, $1.62 million contract. 2018: $630,000, 2019: Restricted Free Agent Share: Tweet

Vikings OT Rashod Hill returned to practice Monday. Hill was carted off then somehow came back onto the field to take snaps at right tackle 10 minutes later. Minnesota already lost C Nick Easton (neck) for the year, so any further losses to the Vikings' offensive line would be detrimental. RG Mike Remmers returned Monday after missing the last 13 days of practice.

Vikings OT Rashod Hill was carted off the practice field Monday. Hill fell to one knee and was slow to get up prior to getting carted off. Brian O'Neill replaced him at left tackle for the remainder of practice. The hits keep coming for the Vikes, who are still waiting on C Pat Elflein (shoulder, active/PUP) to recover. The club also already lost C Nick Easton (neck) for the year. RG Mike Remmers returned Monday, but it remains to be seen how Minnesota will shuffle their line if Hill is out for an extended period. Source: Andrew Krammer on Twitter

Vikings OT Rashod Hill dropped 12 pounds this offseason. A candidate to take over at right tackle, Hill knew he needed to get in better shape this offseason. "I lost a little weight from last year, just so I could move better," Hill said. "I felt last year some fatigue in the fourth quarter ... It’s all about being in shape. That’s the way I look at it." If the Vikings decide to keep Mike Remmers at guard, Hill will almost certainly get the nod at right tackle. Source: Minneapolis Star-Tribune