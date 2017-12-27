Player Page

Mike Hilton | Defensive Back | #31

Team: Pittsburgh Steelers
Age / DOB:  (23) / 3/9/1994
Ht / Wt:  5'9' / 184
College: Mississippi
Contract: view contract details
Steelers re-signed CB Mike Hilton to a one-year, $555,000 contract.
The Steelers' slot corner, Hilton was an exclusive rights free agent. In other words, he could only become a free agent if the Steelers let him. Playing his first regular season snaps, the 2016 UDFA was an asset at nickel back this season, and should retain his job for 2018. He will be a restricted free agent in 2019. Jan 16 - 4:51 PM
Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2017PIT164816644.0348.52450001600000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2017PIT164816644.0348.52450001600000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 10@CLE2020.00.0000000000000
2Sep 17MIN6390.00.0000000000000
3Sep 24@CHI2020.00.0000000000000
4Oct 1@BAL4041.066.01190000100000
5Oct 8JAC1120.00.0000000000000
6Oct 15@KC3250.00.0000000000000
7Oct 22CIN2240.00.0000000000000
8Oct 29@DET2240.00.0000000000000
10Nov 12@IND3030.00.0000000000000
11Nov 16TEN4260.00.01260000100000
12Nov 26GB3250.00.0000000000000
13Dec 4@CIN2020.00.0000000100000
14Dec 10BAL0000.00.0000000000000
15Dec 17NE4150.00.0000000200000
16Dec 25@HOU6063.0289.3000001000000
17Dec 31CLE4150.00.0000000100000
 

 