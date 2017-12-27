Mike Hilton | Defensive Back | #31

The Steelers' slot corner, Hilton was an exclusive rights free agent. In other words, he could only become a free agent if the Steelers let him. Playing his first regular season snaps, the 2016 UDFA was an asset at nickel back this season, and should retain his job for 2018. He will be a restricted free agent in 2019.

Steelers CB Mike Hilton was named AFC Defensive Player of the Week for Week 16.

A second-year UDFA out of Ole Miss who didn't get an invite to the Combine, Hilton opened the season as the Steelers' slot corner after not playing a snap in 2016 while bouncing between the Jaguars and Patriots practice squads. Hilton has been steady in the slot, grading out as Pro Football Focus' No. 30 cover corner out of 121 qualifiers and playing elite run defense. Hilton wasn't targeted in coverage Monday in Houston and recorded three sacks as a pass rusher.