Brandon Wilds | Running Back | #34

Team: Unsigned Free Agent
Age / DOB:  (25) / 7/22/1993
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 220
College: South Carolina
Contract: view contract details
Jaguars waived RB Brandon Wilds.
Wilds has been cut loose to make space for Jamaal Charles. Fantasy owners seeking a lifehack RB4/FLEX for Week 6 will need to look elsewhere. Oct 9 - 2:09 PM
Current Season Stats
YearRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2018JAC36155.02.50000.0.00000000
Career Stats
YearRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2016NYJ410276.82.7002205.010.00000000
Game Log
GameRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRushYdsAvgTDRecYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2Sep 16NE341.3000.0000000
3Sep 23TEN155.0000.0000000
5Oct 7@KC263.0000.0000000

