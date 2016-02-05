Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Kenneth Farrow | Running Back | #27
Team:
San Diego Chargers
Age / DOB:
(
23
) / 3/7/1993
Ht / Wt:
5'9' / 219
College:
Houston
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
5/2/2016: Signed a three-year, $1.62 million contract. 2016: $450,000, 2017: $540,000, 2018: $630,000, 2019: Restricted Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Kenneth Farrow is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Browns with a shoulder injury.
Ronnie Hillman has taken over as San Diego's feature back. Farrow had seven carries for 26 yards and three catches for 19 yards before leaving the game.
Dec 24 - 2:58 PM
Kenneth Farrow rushed 15 times for 39 yards and caught 2-of-3 targets for 14 yards in the Chargers' Week 15 loss to the Raiders.
He out-touched Ronnie Hillman 17 to 7, but Farrow fumbled twice -- losing one -- and was inefficient on his carries for the second straight week. Ideally, the Chargers will get back Melvin Gordon (knee, hip) for Week 16 against the Browns. If Gordon can't come back, Farrow will be a shaky flex option.
Dec 18 - 8:27 PM
Chargers coach Mike McCoy said Kenneth Farrow has done "a nice job so far this week."
Farrow is set to start for Melvin Gordon (knee, hip) after taking over for the injured back during last week's game. "Last week’s experience of playing more is really going to help him down the road," McCoy said. "Just with confidence, being in the huddle more with Philip, the speed of the game and the way we were going to change things at the line of scrimmage." As long as Farrow can avoid any mistakes in pass protection like the one which cost Philip Rivers a strip-sack last week, he should dominate the backfield work against Oakland, making him a solid RB2.
RotoGrinders.com
Daily Slant:
Coming out of college, Farrow graded highly in pass protection. He’s also an excellent receiver, as he demonstrated last week, catching 6-of-6 targets. He’s a great PPR option Sunday in a nice spot; Oakland ranks 26th in rush DVOA and 23rd against receiving running backs specifically (per Football Outsiders).
Dec 17 - 10:26 AM
Source:
ESPN
The San Diego Union-Tribune's Michael Gehlken suggests the Chargers could use Kenneth Farrow and Ronnie Hillman in a "platoon" if Melvin Gordon (knee, hip) can't play in Week 15 against the Raiders.
Gordon is sounding like a player unlikely to be available this week. Gehlken notes that Farrow struggled in pass protection in Sunday's loss to Carolina, while the Bolts might feel more comfortable with journeyman Hillman in a blitz-pickup role. The Chargers also have Andre Williams stashed on their practice squad.
Dec 12 - 5:37 PM
Source:
San Diego Union-Tribune
Kenneth Farrow leaves with shoulder injury
Dec 24 - 2:58 PM
Farrow manages 53 total yards in spot start
Dec 18 - 8:27 PM
McCoy says Farrow did a 'nice job' this week
Dec 17 - 10:26 AM
Farrow-Hillman to 'platoon' if Gordon misses?
Dec 12 - 5:37 PM
More Kenneth Farrow Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
J. Reed
WAS
(8484)
2
J. Jones
ATL
(7288)
3
M. Gordon
SD
(7202)
4
A. Green
CIN
(6718)
5
L. Miller
HOU
(6196)
6
C. Fiedorowicz
HOU
(5484)
7
A. Peterson
MIN
(5282)
8
T. Montgomery
GB
(5227)
9
L. Green
PIT
(5192)
10
M. Forte
NYJ
(4794)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
San Diego Chargers Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Rushing
Receiving
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
SD
12
51
164
13.7
3.2
0
0
9
41
3.4
4.6
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Rushing
Receiving
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
Game
Rushing
Receiving
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Rec
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2
Sep 18
JAC
4
13
3.3
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 25
@IND
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 2
NO
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 13
DEN
2
5
2.5
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 23
@ATL
2
13
6.5
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
8
Oct 30
@DEN
3
12
4.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
Nov 6
TEN
4
15
3.8
0
1
4
4.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
Nov 13
MIA
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 27
@HOU
1
-3
-3.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 4
TB
4
15
3.8
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 11
@CAR
16
55
3.4
0
6
23
3.8
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 18
OAK
15
39
2.6
0
2
14
7.0
0
1
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 24
@CLE
7
26
3.7
0
3
19
6.3
0
0
0
0
0
0
17
Jan 1
KC
Game scheduled for 1/1 4:25 PM ET
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Philip Rivers
2
Kellen Clemens
RB
1
Melvin Gordon
Sidelined
Chargers declared RB Melvin Gordon, LT King Dunlap, C Max Tuerk, DT Kaleb Eulls, WR Jeremy Butler, TE Asante Cleveland, and CB Craig Mager inactive for Week 16 against the Browns.
Kenneth Farrow will remain the Chargers' lead back Sunday in Cleveland.
Dec 24
2
Kenneth Farrow
Sidelined
Kenneth Farrow is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Browns with a shoulder injury.
Ronnie Hillman has taken over as San Diego's feature back. Farrow had seven carries for 26 yards and three catches for 19 yards before leaving the game.
Dec 24
3
Ronnie Hillman
GLB
1
Melvin Gordon
2
Kenneth Farrow
3RB
1
Melvin Gordon
2
Kenneth Farrow
FB
1
Derek Watt
WR1
1
Travis Benjamin
2
Jeremy Butler
WR2
1
Dontrelle Inman
2
Tyrell Williams
3
Geremy Davis
WR3
1
Tyrell Williams
TE
1
Antonio Gates
2
Hunter Henry
3
Sean McGrath
4
Asante Cleveland
LT
1
King Dunlap
Sidelined
The Chargers may be without three offensive line starters for Sunday's game versus New Orleans.
Chargers LT King Dunlap (migraines) has been ruled out, while RT Joe Barksdale (foot) and LG Orlando Franklin (back) are listed as questionable. Barksdale did not practice on Friday, a typically ominous sign. Franklin did get in a limited session. Melvin Gordon has a dream matchup against the Saints in Week 4, but he may have to overcome a significantly short-handed offensive line.
RotoGrinders.com
Daily Slant:
Gordon is an interesting GPP fade in what appears to be a dream match-up. Gordon really struggled in his first game as the workhorse back (16 carries for 35 yards and a TD). You could help yourself by pivoting up to guys like Le'Veon Bell, Lamar Miller or Ezekiel Elliot.
Sep 30
2
Chris Hairston
Sidelined
Chargers OT Chris Hairston exited Week 4 against the Saints with a groin injury.
He left in the second quarter and never returned. Hairston was filling in for King Dunlap at left tackle. RT Joe Barksdale swapped sides after Hairston exited.
Oct 2
LG
1
Orlando Franklin
Sidelined
Chargers LG Orlando Franklin suffered a concussion in Week 9.
His status for Week 10 is uncertain. Franklin also suffered a concussion last December. As the Chargers have a bye in Week 11, it might make the most sense for the Chargers to hold their left guard out through the off week.
Nov 6
2
Kenny Wiggins
C
1
Matt Slauson
2
Max Tuerk
RG
1
D.J. Fluker
Questionable
Chargers RG D.J. Fluker (foot) was a full participant at Wednesday's practice.
Fluker had a scare when he suffered a foot injury last month but obviously he's in no danger of missing Week 1. The 25-year-old is hoping for a bounce-back year after grading 68th out of 82 qualified guards on PFF last season.
Sep 7
2
Spencer Pulley
RT
1
Joe Barksdale
K
1
Josh Lambo
