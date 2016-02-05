Player Page

Kenneth Farrow | Running Back | #27

Team: San Diego Chargers
Age / DOB:  (23) / 3/7/1993
Ht / Wt:  5'9' / 219
College: Houston
Contract: view contract details
Kenneth Farrow is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Browns with a shoulder injury.
Ronnie Hillman has taken over as San Diego's feature back. Farrow had seven carries for 26 yards and three catches for 19 yards before leaving the game. Dec 24 - 2:58 PM
Current Season Stats
YearRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2016SD125116413.73.2009413.44.60010000
Career Stats
YearRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
GameRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRushYdsAvgTDRecYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2Sep 18JAC4133.3000.0000000
3Sep 25@IND00.0000.0000000
4Oct 2NO00.0000.0000000
6Oct 13DEN252.5000.0000000
7Oct 23@ATL2136.5000.0000000
8Oct 30@DEN3124.0000.0000000
9Nov 6TEN4153.80144.0000000
10Nov 13MIA00.0000.0000000
12Nov 27@HOU1-3-3.0000.0000000
13Dec 4TB4153.8000.0000000
14Dec 11@CAR16553.406233.8000000
15Dec 18OAK15392.602147.0010000
16Dec 24@CLE7263.703196.3000000
17Jan 1KCGame scheduled for 1/1 4:25 PM ET

Skill Players

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Philip Rivers
2Kellen Clemens
RB1Melvin Gordon
2Kenneth Farrow
3Ronnie Hillman
GLB1Melvin Gordon
2Kenneth Farrow
3RB1Melvin Gordon
2Kenneth Farrow
FB1Derek Watt
WR11Travis Benjamin
2Jeremy Butler
WR21Dontrelle Inman
2Tyrell Williams
3Geremy Davis
WR31Tyrell Williams
TE1Antonio Gates
2Hunter Henry
3Sean McGrath
4Asante Cleveland
LT1King Dunlap
2Chris Hairston
LG1Orlando Franklin
2Kenny Wiggins
C1Matt Slauson
2Max Tuerk
RG1D.J. Fluker
2Spencer Pulley
RT1Joe Barksdale
K1Josh Lambo
 

 