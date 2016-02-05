Kenneth Farrow | Running Back | #27 Team: San Diego Chargers Age / DOB: (23) / 3/7/1993 Ht / Wt: 5'9' / 219 College: Houston Contract: view contract details [x] 5/2/2016: Signed a three-year, $1.62 million contract. 2016: $450,000, 2017: $540,000, 2018: $630,000, 2019: Restricted Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Kenneth Farrow is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Browns with a shoulder injury. Ronnie Hillman has taken over as San Diego's feature back. Farrow had seven carries for 26 yards and three catches for 19 yards before leaving the game.

Kenneth Farrow rushed 15 times for 39 yards and caught 2-of-3 targets for 14 yards in the Chargers' Week 15 loss to the Raiders. He out-touched Ronnie Hillman 17 to 7, but Farrow fumbled twice -- losing one -- and was inefficient on his carries for the second straight week. Ideally, the Chargers will get back Melvin Gordon (knee, hip) for Week 16 against the Browns. If Gordon can't come back, Farrow will be a shaky flex option.

Chargers coach Mike McCoy said Kenneth Farrow has done "a nice job so far this week."



RotoGrinders.com Daily Slant: Coming out of college, Farrow graded highly in pass protection. He’s also an excellent receiver, as he demonstrated last week, catching 6-of-6 targets. He’s a great PPR option Sunday in a nice spot; Oakland ranks 26th in rush DVOA and 23rd against receiving running backs specifically (per Football Outsiders). Farrow is set to start for Melvin Gordon (knee, hip) after taking over for the injured back during last week's game. "Last week’s experience of playing more is really going to help him down the road," McCoy said. "Just with confidence, being in the huddle more with Philip, the speed of the game and the way we were going to change things at the line of scrimmage." As long as Farrow can avoid any mistakes in pass protection like the one which cost Philip Rivers a strip-sack last week, he should dominate the backfield work against Oakland, making him a solid RB2.Coming out of college, Farrow graded highly in pass protection. He’s also an excellent receiver, as he demonstrated last week, catching 6-of-6 targets. He’s a great PPR option Sunday in a nice spot; Oakland ranks 26th in rush DVOA and 23rd against receiving running backs specifically (per Football Outsiders). Source: ESPN