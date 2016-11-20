Player Page

Weather | Roster

Peyton Barber | Running Back | #25

Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Age / DOB:  (23) / 2/27/1994
Ht / Wt:  5'11' / 225
College: Auburn
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

The Bucs announced Peyton Barber as their Week 13 starter at running back with Doug Martin (concussion) sidelined.
Somebody obviously has to start, and it's really not all that surprising it's Barber after he'd been eating into Doug Martin's usage a bit in recent weeks. Barber at least has some theoretical upside as a 23-year-old compared to already-known Jacquizz Rodgers. We still envision this being a committee approach against a Green Bay defense that plays well against the run. Dec 3 - 11:51 AM
More Peyton Barber Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Current Season Stats
YearRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2017TB1130888.02.9024312.87.80000000
Career Stats
YearRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2016TB155522314.94.1015281.95.60000000
Game Log
GameRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRushYdsAvgTDRecYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2Sep 17CHI10474.7000.0000000
3Sep 24@MIN00.0000.0000000
4Oct 1NYG221.0000.0000000
5Oct 5NE00.0000.0000000
6Oct 15@ARZ00.0000.0000000
7Oct 22@BUF00.0000.0000000
8Oct 29CAR00.0000.0000000
9Nov 5@NO11343.1022010.0000000
10Nov 12NYJ2-2-1.0000.0000000
11Nov 19@MIA00.002115.5000000
12Nov 26@ATL571.4200.0000000
13Dec 3@GB10323.2034113.7000000
14Dec 10DETGame scheduled for 12/10 1:00 PM ET
15Dec 18ATLGame scheduled for 12/18 8:30 PM ET
16Dec 24@CARGame scheduled for 12/24 1:00 PM ET
17Dec 31NOGame scheduled for 12/31 1:00 PM ET

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Jameis Winston
2Ryan Fitzpatrick
3Ryan Griffin
RB1Doug Martin
2Charles Sims
3Jacquizz Rodgers
4Peyton Barber
GLB1Doug Martin
2Jacquizz Rodgers
3RB1Charles Sims
2Doug Martin
WR11Mike Evans
2Chris Godwin
3Freddie Martino
WR21DeSean Jackson
2Adam Humphries
3Bobo Wilson
WR31Adam Humphries
TE1Cameron Brate
2O.J. Howard
3Antony Auclair
4Alan Cross
LT1Donovan Smith
2Leonard Wester
LG1Kevin Pamphile
2Evan Smith
C1Ali Marpet
2Joe Hawley
RG1J.R. Sweezy
RT1Demar Dotson
2Caleb Benenoch
K1Patrick Murray
 

 