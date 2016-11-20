Peyton Barber | Running Back | #25 Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Age / DOB: (23) / 2/27/1994 Ht / Wt: 5'11' / 225 College: Auburn Contract: view contract details [x] 5/2/2016: Signed a three-year, $1.62 million contract. 2017: $540,000, 2018: $630,000, 2019: Restricted Free Agent Share: Tweet

The Bucs announced Peyton Barber as their Week 13 starter at running back with Doug Martin (concussion) sidelined. Somebody obviously has to start, and it's really not all that surprising it's Barber after he'd been eating into Doug Martin's usage a bit in recent weeks. Barber at least has some theoretical upside as a 23-year-old compared to already-known Jacquizz Rodgers. We still envision this being a committee approach against a Green Bay defense that plays well against the run.

Peyton Barber rushed 11 times for 34 yards while adding 20 yards on two receptions in Sunday's Week 9 loss to the Saints. Barber played a season-high 23 snaps after playing just 26 snaps all season coming into the game. He totaled most of his touches with the game out of hand, but did enter the game in the 2nd Quarter for Doug Martin as well. It's not likely that Barber is pushing Martin out of the lineup and was just cleaning up during the Tampa Bay mess on Sunday, but appears to have passed Jacquizz Rodgers on the depth chart behind Martin.

Peyton Barber had five carries for 19 yards in Week 17 against the Panthers. Barber put some good things on tape when Doug Martin and Jacquizz Rodgers missed time earlier this season. He closes out the year with a 55/223/1 line in 15 appearances (one start). With Martin's status up in the air and Rodgers a free agent, Barber could open 2017 as the Bucs' No. 2 back.