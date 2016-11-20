Peyton Barber | Running Back | #25

Welcome,
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
SF, STL still unsure Stanton would waive NTC
Dallas Keuchel sprained foot during WS parade
Ohtani 'sweepstakes kicking into overdrive'
Heyman: Hard to see Stanton OK deal to STL
Cubs non-tender reliever Hector Rondon
Cardinals trade Aledmys Diaz to Blue Jays
Matt Adams non-tendered by Braves, hits FA
Yankees pick Aaron Boone as next manager
ChiSox ink C Castillo to two-year, $15M deal
Report: SF still unsure Stanton waives NTC
Mets open to Jay Bruce on three-year deal
Cashman confirms Yankees are all-in on Ohtani
Glazer: Adrian Peterson not expected to play
Bucs announce Peyton Barber as starting RB
Aaron Jones officially active against Bucs
Matt Forte (knee) active versus Kansas City
Ameer Abdullah officially inactive on Sunday
Rishard Matthews inactive against Houston
D-Jax, Brate both active Week 13 vs. Packers
Marshon Lattimore (ankle) expected to start
'Real question' whether Antonio plays Week 13
Report: McAdoo could be fired after Sunday
'Not off the table' Mahomes plays this season
Eli Manning considering options, could retire
Michael Beasley will start Sunday vs. Orlando
Kristaps Porzingis (ankle) out Sunday vs. ORL
Kemba Walker (shoulder) goes through practice
Rudy Gay (sore heel) ruled out vs. OKC
LaMarcus Aldridge will rest on Sunday vs. OKC
Durant and Curry will play vs. Heat on Sunday
Andre Iguodala (sore left knee) out Sunday
DeMarcus Cousins drops 38 in Rip City
Jamal Murray scores 28 points with five treys
Trey Lyles scores 18 points in win vs. Lakers
Kenneth Faried scores 13 points with 9 boards
Mason Plumlee posts 12/6/6 in 31 minutes
Kari Lehtonen will face Colorado on Suday
Marc-Andre Fleury could practice Wednesday
Oilers claim Brandon Davidson off waivers
Jakob Chychrun will make season debut Sunday
Jets' Kyle Connor out Sunday with LBI
Ryan Johansen couldn't finish Saturday's game
Dylan Strome scores his first NHL goal in win
Johnny Gaudreau has two points in loss
Jesse Puljujarvi scores twice in win
Another win for Ben Bishop on Saturday
Paul Byron posts his first career hat trick
Scott Wedgewood blanks his former team
Dale Jr. Most Popular for 15 straight years
Sadler: XFINITY Series’ Most Popular Driver
Vinnie Miller to drive for JD Motorsports
Credit One Bank full 2018 sponsor for Larson
Briscoe: Truck Series’ Most Popular Driver
Borland named Ty Dillon's 2018 crew chief
Sadler: 8th at HMS, 2nd in final points
Allgaier: 12th at HMS, 3rd in final points
Hemric: 34th at HMS, 4th in final points
Poole: 6th at Homestead, 6th in final points
Matt Tifft: 7th at HMS, 7th in final points
Ryan Reed : 20th at HMS, 8th in final points
Atwal 2nd in Mauritius Open; loses play-off
Frittelli wins AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open
Cam Smith wins Australian PGA Championship
Hoffman extends his lead in R3 of the Hero
De Jager catches Atwal with flawless Rnd 3 67
Atwal joined by De Jager after Mauritius R3
Cameron Smith keeps up Aussie PGA title push
Zunic in charge despite late stumble at PGA
Hoffman catches fire in Round 2 of the Hero
Broomstick fails for Scott; MC at Aussie PGA
Atwal defies gusts; leads the Mauritius Open
Bland stays tied for lead at Australian PGA
CFB Playoff set with Clemson, OU, UGA, Bama
Louisiana-Lafayette fires HC Mark Hudspeth
Bowling Green parts ways with DC Perry Eliano
Michigan State grabs four-star CB Gervin
Malzahn states desire to remain with Auburn
Dobbins runs for 174 in Big Ten championship
Wilson's big day helps BSU become MWC Champs
Dawgs win SEC title as Fromm tosses two TD
UCF HC Frost steps down, heading to Huskers
Edwards expected to be named ASU coach Monday
Johnson-Mack: Leach not granting release
WR Miller goes berserk (14-195-3) in loss
David Silva to the rescue as City win late
Fraser opens but Cherries can't hold on
Charlie Austin's revival continues
Lingard's brace lifts United at the Emirates
Gunners pay the price for defensive errors
Sanchez red hinders Spurs comeback bid, 1-1
Everton grabs win in Big Sam's debut
Watford feeling they got raw deal in draw
West Brom secures evasive clean sheet
Five star Liverpool smash Brighton
Crystal Palace creeps up the table with draw
Swansea blow away lead to lose at Stoke
Weather |
Roster
Antony Auclair
(TE)
Mike Evans
(WR)
O.J. Howard
(TE)
Freddie Martino
(WR)
Charles Sims
(RB)
Peyton Barber
(RB)
Ryan Fitzpatrick
(QB)
Adam Humphries
(WR)
Patrick Murray
(K)
Bobo Wilson
(WR)
Cameron Brate
(TE)
Chris Godwin
(WR)
DeSean Jackson
(WR)
Jacquizz Rodgers
(RB)
Jameis Winston
(QB)
Alan Cross
(TE)
Ryan Griffin
(QB)
Doug Martin
(RB)
Jhajuan Seales
(WR)
Peyton Barber | Running Back | #25
Team:
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Age / DOB:
(
23
) / 2/27/1994
Ht / Wt:
5'11' / 225
College:
Auburn
Contract:
view contract details
5/2/2016: Signed a three-year, $1.62 million contract. 2017: $540,000, 2018: $630,000, 2019: Restricted Free Agent
Latest News
Recent News
The Bucs announced Peyton Barber as their Week 13 starter at running back with Doug Martin (concussion) sidelined.
Somebody obviously has to start, and it's really not all that surprising it's Barber after he'd been eating into Doug Martin's usage a bit in recent weeks. Barber at least has some theoretical upside as a 23-year-old compared to already-known Jacquizz Rodgers. We still envision this being a committee approach against a Green Bay defense that plays well against the run.
Dec 3 - 11:51 AM
Peyton Barber rushed 11 times for 34 yards while adding 20 yards on two receptions in Sunday's Week 9 loss to the Saints.
Barber played a season-high 23 snaps after playing just 26 snaps all season coming into the game. He totaled most of his touches with the game out of hand, but did enter the game in the 2nd Quarter for Doug Martin as well. It's not likely that Barber is pushing Martin out of the lineup and was just cleaning up during the Tampa Bay mess on Sunday, but appears to have passed Jacquizz Rodgers on the depth chart behind Martin.
Nov 5 - 6:09 PM
Peyton Barber had five carries for 19 yards in Week 17 against the Panthers.
Barber put some good things on tape when Doug Martin and Jacquizz Rodgers missed time earlier this season. He closes out the year with a 55/223/1 line in 15 appearances (one start). With Martin's status up in the air and Rodgers a free agent, Barber could open 2017 as the Bucs' No. 2 back.
Jan 1 - 5:34 PM
Peyton Barber rushed four times for 22 yards Sunday in the Buccaneers' Week 11 win over the Chiefs.
Doug Martin out-touched him by an overwhelming 27-4 margin. Barber had a couple weeks of fantasy relevance while Martin and Jacquizz Rodgers were both hurt, but those days are over. Barber belongs on the waiver wire until further notice.
Sun, Nov 20, 2016 05:40:00 PM
Bucs announce Peyton Barber as starting RB
Dec 3 - 11:51 AM
Peyton Barber has season-high 11 touches
Nov 5 - 6:09 PM
Peyton Barber rushes for 19 yards in Week 17
Jan 1 - 5:34 PM
Peyton Barber held to four touches in Week 11
Sun, Nov 20, 2016 05:40:00 PM
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Rushing
Receiving
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2017
TB
11
30
88
8.0
2.9
0
2
4
31
2.8
7.8
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Rushing
Receiving
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
TB
15
55
223
14.9
4.1
0
1
5
28
1.9
5.6
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Rushing
Receiving
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Rec
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2
Sep 17
CHI
10
47
4.7
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 24
@MIN
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 1
NYG
2
2
1.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
Oct 5
NE
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 15
@ARZ
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 22
@BUF
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
8
Oct 29
CAR
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
Nov 5
@NO
11
34
3.1
0
2
20
10.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
Nov 12
NYJ
2
-2
-1.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
Nov 19
@MIA
0
0
.0
0
2
11
5.5
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 26
@ATL
5
7
1.4
2
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 3
@GB
10
32
3.2
0
3
41
13.7
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 10
DET
Game scheduled for 12/10 1:00 PM ET
15
Dec 18
ATL
Game scheduled for 12/18 8:30 PM ET
16
Dec 24
@CAR
Game scheduled for 12/24 1:00 PM ET
17
Dec 31
NO
Game scheduled for 12/31 1:00 PM ET
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Jameis Winston
2
Ryan Fitzpatrick
3
Ryan Griffin
RB
1
Doug Martin
Sidelined
Doug Martin (concussion) is out for Week 13 against the Packers.
Martin was never close to playing this week. Jacquizz Rodgers will lead the backfield in his absence and could see enough work to warrant RB2 consideration.
Dec 1
2
Charles Sims
3
Jacquizz Rodgers
4
Peyton Barber
GLB
1
Doug Martin
2
Jacquizz Rodgers
3RB
1
Charles Sims
2
Doug Martin
WR1
1
Mike Evans
2
Chris Godwin
3
Freddie Martino
WR2
1
DeSean Jackson
2
Adam Humphries
3
Bobo Wilson
WR3
1
Adam Humphries
TE
1
Cameron Brate
2
O.J. Howard
3
Antony Auclair
4
Alan Cross
LT
1
Donovan Smith
2
Leonard Wester
LG
1
Kevin Pamphile
2
Evan Smith
C
1
Ali Marpet
I.L.
Bucs placed C Ali Marpet on injured reserve with a knee injury, ending his season.
Both Marpet and RT Demar Dotson suffered knee injuries in the Week 12 loss to the Falcons, and both are going to IR. It's been a season to forget in Tampa Bay, but Marpet was having a pretty strong year in his first year at center after playing right guard last season. Marpet is currently Pro Football Focus' No. 6 center out of 36 qualifiers and received strong run-blocking marks. He has one year left on his rookie deal and may be in line for an offseason extension.
Nov 29
2
Joe Hawley
RG
1
J.R. Sweezy
RT
1
Demar Dotson
I.L.
Bucs placed RT Demar Dotson on injured reserve with a torn PCL in his knee, ending his season.
Both Dotson and C Ali Marpet suffered knee injuries in last week's loss to the Falcons and are going to I.R. They're the Bucs' top two offensive linemen, as Marpet was Pro Football Focus' No. 6 center, and Dotson is the site's No. 2 right tackle. Dotson is PFF's No. 1 overall tackle in pass protection out of 80 qualifiers. Dotson is signed cheaply at a $3.97 million salary each of 2018 and 2019.
Nov 29
2
Caleb Benenoch
K
1
Patrick Murray
Week 13 Live Blog
Dec 3
Join Ryan McDowell as he covers all of the Week 13 big plays, touchdowns, injuries and more.
