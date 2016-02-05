Player Page

Chester Rogers | Wide Receiver | #80

Team: Indianapolis Colts
Age / DOB:  (23) / 1/12/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 184
College: Grambling State
Contract: view contract details
The Indy Star's Zak Keefer reports Chester Rogers is working as the No. 3 receiver at Colts camp.
Or at least that has been the case the last two practices. It is not a massive surprise after Colts.com's Kevin Bowen gave Rogers a "real shot" to win the No. 3 job, but it is still notable he is working ahead of both Kamar Aiken and 2015 first-rounder Phillip Dorsett. The second-year UDFA out of Grambling State is unlikely to carry standard-league value while T.Y. Hilton and Donte Moncrief are healthy, but he could end up being a name to know on the waiver wire. Jul 31 - 9:35 AM
Source: Zak Keefer on Twitter
Career Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2016IND141927319.514.40000.0.0000001190
Game Log
GameReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRecYdsAvgTDRushYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2Sep 18@DEN00.0000.0000000
3Sep 25LAC00.0000.0000000
4Oct 2@JAC23919.5000.0000000
5Oct 9CHI3248.0000.0000000
6Oct 16@HOU46315.8000.0000060
7Oct 23@TEN23015.0000.00000180
9Nov 6@GB00.0000.0000030
11Nov 20TEN00.0000.00000120
12Nov 24PIT00.0000.0000000
13Dec 5@NYJ00.0000.00000360
14Dec 11HOU12121.0000.0000040
15Dec 18@MIN3248.0000.00000300
16Dec 24@OAK00.0000.00000100
17Jan 1JAC47218.0000.0000000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Andrew Luck
2Scott Tolzien
3Stephen Morris
4Phillip Walker
RB1Frank Gore
2Robert Turbin
3Marlon Mack
4Josh Ferguson
5Troymaine Pope
GLB1Frank Gore
2Robert Turbin
3RB1Frank Gore
2Robert Turbin
WR11T.Y. Hilton
2Phillip Dorsett
3Quan Bray
4Tevaun Smith
5Fred Brown
WR21Donte Moncrief
2Kamar Aiken
3Chester Rogers
4Harvey Binford
5Bug Howard
WR31Phillip Dorsett
TE1Jack Doyle
2Erik Swoope
3Brandon Williams
4Henry Krieger-Coble
5Mo Alie-Cox
6Darrell Daniels
LT1Anthony Castonzo
2Jeremy Vujnovich
3Fahn Cooper
4Jerry Ugokwe
LG1Jack Mewhort
2Adam Redmond
3Deyshawn Bond
C1Ryan Kelly
2Brian Schwenke
RG1Joe Haeg
2Denzelle Good
3Blake Muir
RT1Le'Raven Clark
2Zach Banner
3Andrew Wylie
K1Adam Vinatieri
 

 