NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Redskins Fantasy Preview
Jul 29
Silva's Team Fantasy Previews
Jul 29
Podcast: Wild Wild West
Jul 28
Dose: Drama In The Steel City
Jul 28
Titans Fantasy Preview
Jul 27
Running Back Notebook
Jul 27
Training Camp Preview
Jul 27
Broncos RB Woes Continue
Jul 27
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
GM: Bucs could use RB committee Weeks 1-3
Chester Rogers working as No. 3 receiver
Tyreek Hill taking game to 'another level?'
Ebron leaves practice with hamstring injury
DEN wants 8-10 touches per game for Charles
Stewart: McCaffrey 'unstoppable' as receiver
Cardinals sign 34-year-old CB Tramon Williams
Ravens listening to fans about Kaepernick
Ravens pass on working out Robert Griffin III
Lions site projects Abdullah for ~200 carries
49ers HC Shanahan warming up to Carlos Hyde?
Seahawks place WR/KR Lockett on active/PUP
Weather |
Roster
Weather |
Roster
Kamar Aiken
(WR)
Dalton Crossan
(RB)
T.Y. Hilton
(WR)
Donte Moncrief
(WR)
Erik Swoope
(TE)
Mo Alie-Cox
(TE)
Darrell Daniels
(TE)
Bug Howard
(WR)
Stephen Morris
(QB)
Scott Tolzien
(QB)
Harvey Binford
(WR)
Phillip Dorsett
(WR)
Henry Krieger-Coble
(TE)
JoJo Natson, Jr.
(WR)
Robert Turbin
(RB)
Quan Bray
(WR)
Jack Doyle
(TE)
Andrew Luck
(QB)
Troymaine Pope
(RB)
Adam Vinatieri
(K)
Chris Briggs
(TE)
Josh Ferguson
(RB)
Marlon Mack
(RB)
Chester Rogers
(WR)
Phillip Walker
(QB)
Fred Brown
(WR)
Frank Gore
(RB)
Christine Michael
(RB)
Tevaun Smith
(WR)
Brandon Williams
(TE)
Chester Rogers | Wide Receiver | #80
Team:
Indianapolis Colts
Age / DOB:
(
23
) / 1/12/1994
Ht / Wt:
6'1' / 184
College:
Grambling State
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
5/2/2016: Signed a three-year, $1.62 million contract. 2017: $540,000, 2018: $630,000, 2019: Restricted Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
The Indy Star's Zak Keefer reports Chester Rogers is working as the No. 3 receiver at Colts camp.
Or at least that has been the case the last two practices. It is not a massive surprise after Colts.com's Kevin Bowen gave Rogers a "real shot" to win the No. 3 job, but it is still notable he is working ahead of both Kamar Aiken and 2015 first-rounder Phillip Dorsett. The second-year UDFA out of Grambling State is unlikely to carry standard-league value while T.Y. Hilton and Donte Moncrief are healthy, but he could end up being a name to know on the waiver wire.
Jul 31 - 9:35 AM
Source:
Zak Keefer on Twitter
Colts.com's Kevin Bowen wrote WR Chester Rogers has a "real shot" to earn the No. 3 job.
A second-year UDFA out of Grambling State, Rogers earned praise from all corners for his offseason work, with GM Chris Ballard saying he was "outstanding" and OC Rob Chudzinski calling him "a guy that you love." With a wide open depth chart behind T.Y. Hilton and Donte Moncrief, it is not crazy to think Rogers pushes Kamar Aiken or failed first-rounder Phillip Dorsett in camp, although Aiken remains the favorite for the job. Rogers hauled in 19 passes for 273 yards as a rookie.
Jun 22 - 11:01 AM
Source:
colts.com
The Herald Bulletin's George Bremer singled out second-year UDFA WR Chester Rogers as one of five standouts at Colts OTAs.
The 23-year-old out of Grambling State made the team last summer and contributed 19 catches for 273 scoreless yards. The Colts' receiver depth chart is wide open behind starters T.Y. Hilton and Donte Moncrief. Kamar Aiken figures to have the lead for No. 3 duties, while Phillip Dorsett and Rogers compete for the No. 4 gig. Rogers has had "consistent performances" at practice and is always "exactly where he's supposed to be." Dorsett keeps tumbling down.
Jun 12 - 8:42 PM
Source:
The Herald Bulletin
Chester Rogers caught 4-of-7 targets for 72 yards in the Colts' Week 17 loss to the Jaguars.
The yards were a season high for the UDFA out of Grambling State. The Colts' sometimes No. 4 receiver, Rogers dealt with hamstring issues as a rookie. Rogers was reasonably promising for a small-school rookie UDFA, but the Colts need to add some receiver depth this offseason.
Jan 1 - 6:56 PM
Chester Rogers working as No. 3 receiver
Jul 31 - 9:35 AM
Chester Rogers has 'real shot' at No. 3 job?
Jun 22 - 11:01 AM
WR Chester Rogers shines at Colts OTAs
Jun 12 - 8:42 PM
Chester Rogers finishes with 273 yards
Jan 1 - 6:56 PM
More Chester Rogers Player News
Career Stats
Year
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
IND
14
19
273
19.5
14.4
0
0
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
119
0
Game Log
Game
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Rec
Yds
Avg
TD
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2
Sep 18
@DEN
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 25
LAC
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 2
@JAC
2
39
19.5
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
Oct 9
CHI
3
24
8.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 16
@HOU
4
63
15.8
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
6
0
7
Oct 23
@TEN
2
30
15.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
18
0
9
Nov 6
@GB
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
3
0
11
Nov 20
TEN
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
12
0
12
Nov 24
PIT
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 5
@NYJ
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
36
0
14
Dec 11
HOU
1
21
21.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
4
0
15
Dec 18
@MIN
3
24
8.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
30
0
16
Dec 24
@OAK
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
10
0
17
Jan 1
JAC
4
72
18.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Andrew Luck
Sidelined
Andrew Luck (shoulder surgery) was noncommittal on his Week 1 availability in a Saturday interview with reporters.
Luck may have simply been being coy, but it's certainly concerning considering the slow pace of his rehab. He was not ready to begin training camp and is now balking at committing to playing in Week 1. "It's hard for me to look beyond, really, today's rehab session," Luck said. "That's the approach I have to take ... if you want to get truly healthy." Luck has become an increasingly risky fantasy pick, even if he remains probable to be ready for Opening Day. We don't expect to see him at all in preseason games.
Jul 29
2
Scott Tolzien
3
Stephen Morris
4
Phillip Walker
RB
1
Frank Gore
2
Robert Turbin
3
Marlon Mack
4
Josh Ferguson
5
Troymaine Pope
GLB
1
Frank Gore
2
Robert Turbin
3RB
1
Frank Gore
2
Robert Turbin
WR1
1
T.Y. Hilton
2
Phillip Dorsett
3
Quan Bray
4
Tevaun Smith
5
Fred Brown
WR2
1
Donte Moncrief
2
Kamar Aiken
3
Chester Rogers
4
Harvey Binford
5
Bug Howard
WR3
1
Phillip Dorsett
TE
1
Jack Doyle
2
Erik Swoope
3
Brandon Williams
4
Henry Krieger-Coble
5
Mo Alie-Cox
6
Darrell Daniels
LT
1
Anthony Castonzo
2
Jeremy Vujnovich
3
Fahn Cooper
4
Jerry Ugokwe
LG
1
Jack Mewhort
2
Adam Redmond
3
Deyshawn Bond
C
1
Ryan Kelly
2
Brian Schwenke
RG
1
Joe Haeg
2
Denzelle Good
3
Blake Muir
RT
1
Le'Raven Clark
2
Zach Banner
3
Andrew Wylie
K
1
Adam Vinatieri
