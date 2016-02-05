Chester Rogers | Wide Receiver | #80 Team: Indianapolis Colts Age / DOB: (23) / 1/12/1994 Ht / Wt: 6'1' / 184 College: Grambling State Contract: view contract details [x] 5/2/2016: Signed a three-year, $1.62 million contract. 2017: $540,000, 2018: $630,000, 2019: Restricted Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

The Indy Star's Zak Keefer reports Chester Rogers is working as the No. 3 receiver at Colts camp. Or at least that has been the case the last two practices. It is not a massive surprise after Colts.com's Kevin Bowen gave Rogers a "real shot" to win the No. 3 job, but it is still notable he is working ahead of both Kamar Aiken and 2015 first-rounder Phillip Dorsett. The second-year UDFA out of Grambling State is unlikely to carry standard-league value while T.Y. Hilton and Donte Moncrief are healthy, but he could end up being a name to know on the waiver wire. Source: Zak Keefer on Twitter

Colts.com's Kevin Bowen wrote WR Chester Rogers has a "real shot" to earn the No. 3 job. A second-year UDFA out of Grambling State, Rogers earned praise from all corners for his offseason work, with GM Chris Ballard saying he was "outstanding" and OC Rob Chudzinski calling him "a guy that you love." With a wide open depth chart behind T.Y. Hilton and Donte Moncrief, it is not crazy to think Rogers pushes Kamar Aiken or failed first-rounder Phillip Dorsett in camp, although Aiken remains the favorite for the job. Rogers hauled in 19 passes for 273 yards as a rookie. Source: colts.com

The Herald Bulletin's George Bremer singled out second-year UDFA WR Chester Rogers as one of five standouts at Colts OTAs. The 23-year-old out of Grambling State made the team last summer and contributed 19 catches for 273 scoreless yards. The Colts' receiver depth chart is wide open behind starters T.Y. Hilton and Donte Moncrief. Kamar Aiken figures to have the lead for No. 3 duties, while Phillip Dorsett and Rogers compete for the No. 4 gig. Rogers has had "consistent performances" at practice and is always "exactly where he's supposed to be." Dorsett keeps tumbling down. Source: The Herald Bulletin