ESPN's Adam Schefter confirms Delanie Walker is dealing with ligament damage in addition to a dislocated ankle and will miss the remainder of the season.

The Titans have since made it official. Walker will undergo surgery. Essentially, Walker wrecked his ankle. There's a lot of bad stuff going on in there. It's a brutal blow for the Titans, who must adapt to the loss of their No. 1 passing game weapon as they try to sort out the depth chart in their receiver corps. Promising second-year pro Jonnu Smith will step into Walker's void at tight end, offering immediate TE2 streamer appeal with the upside for more. Walker will be 35 when he's next on the field.