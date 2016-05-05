Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Doug Baldwin
(WR)
Jimmy Graham
(TE)
Tre Madden
(RB)
C.J. Prosise
(RB)
Blair Walsh
(K)
Chris Carson
(RB)
Jamel Johnson
(WR)
Tanner McEvoy
(WR)
Thomas Rawls
(RB)
Luke Willson
(TE)
Amara Darboh
(WR)
Eddie Lacy
(RB)
J.D. McKissic
(RB)
Paul Richardson
(WR)
Russell Wilson
(QB)
Austin Davis
(QB)
Tyler Lockett
(WR)
Tyler Ott
(TE)
Nick Vannett
(TE)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
J.D. McKissic | Running Back | #21
Team:
Seattle Seahawks
Age / DOB:
(
24
) / 8/15/1993
Ht / Wt:
5'10' / 195
College:
Arkansas State
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
5/5/2016: Signed a three-year, $1.62 million contract. 2017: $540,000, 2018: $630,000, 2019: Restricted Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Coach Pete Carroll said the Seahawks will give J.D. McKissic an opportunity to fill C.J. Prosise's role as the pass-game back in Prosise's (ankle) absence.
It has become really hard to trust much of what Carroll says these days after he continued to talk up Eddie Lacy and Thomas Rawls for months, but the McKissic thing makes some sense. Chris Carson already has early downs sewn up in Seattle, and it's unclear if the Seahawks want to load up his plate anymore with Prosise out. Lacy and Rawls can't play in the pass game, and McKissic caught 289 passes at Arkansas State. It's unclear how good he is as a pass blocker.
Sep 27 - 4:02 PM
Source:
Liz Mathews on Twitter
McKissic to fill Prosise's role for Seahawks?
Sep 27 - 4:02 PM
More J.D. McKissic Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Seattle Seahawks Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Rushing
Receiving
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
In-season stats are currently unavailable
Career Stats
Year
Rushing
Receiving
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
SEA
1
1
2
2.0
2.0
0
0
2
16
16.0
8.0
0
0
0
22
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Rushing
Receiving
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Rec
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
4
Oct 1
IND
Game scheduled for 10/1 8:30 PM ET
5
Oct 8
@LAR
Game scheduled for 10/8 4:05 PM ET
7
Oct 22
@NYG
Game scheduled for 10/22 4:25 PM ET
8
Oct 29
HOU
Game scheduled for 10/29 4:05 PM ET
9
Nov 5
WAS
Game scheduled for 11/5 4:05 PM ET
10
Nov 9
@ARZ
Game scheduled for 11/9 8:25 PM ET
11
Nov 20
ATL
Game scheduled for 11/20 8:30 PM ET
12
Nov 26
@SF
Game scheduled for 11/26 4:05 PM ET
13
Dec 3
PHI
Game scheduled for 12/3 8:30 PM ET
14
Dec 10
@JAC
Game scheduled for 12/10 1:00 PM ET
15
Dec 17
LAR
Game scheduled for 12/17 4:05 PM ET
16
Dec 24
@DAL
Game scheduled for 12/24 4:25 PM ET
17
Dec 31
ARZ
Game scheduled for 12/31 4:25 PM ET
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Russell Wilson
2
Austin Davis
RB
1
Thomas Rawls
2
Eddie Lacy
3
C.J. Prosise
Sidelined
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports C.J. Prosise will miss Week 4 against the Colts with an ankle injury.
Add it to the long list of injuries for Prosise during his short career. Per RapSheet, Prosise had "tests" done on his ankle earlier in the week. Chris Carson has No. 1 back duties on lock in Seattle and could add pass-game work to his growing load, since Thomas Rawls and Eddie Lacy are non-factors there. As massive home favorites, Carson is a locked-in high-end RB2 this week.
Sep 27
4
Chris Carson
5
J.D. McKissic
GLB
1
Thomas Rawls
2
Eddie Lacy
3RB
1
C.J. Prosise
2
Eddie Lacy
FB
1
Tre Madden
WR1
1
Doug Baldwin
Questionable
Doug Baldwin (groin) is not practicing Wednesday.
Coach Pete Carroll said Baldwin likely won't practice Thursday as he recovers from his strained groin, but the team is shooting for Friday and expect Baldwin to give it a go Sunday night against the Colts. Owners need to get backup plans in place for the late start just in case Baldwin is held out.
Sep 27
2
Tanner McEvoy
3
Amara Darboh
WR2
1
Paul Richardson
2
Tyler Lockett
WR3
1
Tyler Lockett
TE
1
Jimmy Graham
Questionable
Jimmy Graham caught 7-of-11 targets for 72 yards in the Seahawks' Week 3 loss to the Titans.
Graham entered the game with four catches for nine yards. He got his season on track, though one of his missed connections was an end zone fade. Now on the wrong side of 30 with a history of picking up nicks and bruises, Graham will be a volatile fantasy option, but offers mid-range TE1 appeal for Week 4 against the Colts.
Sep 24
2
Luke Willson
3
Nick Vannett
LT
1
Rees Odhiambo
2
Matt Tobin
3
Isaiah Battle
LG
1
Luke Joeckel
2
Jordan Roos
C
1
Justin Britt
RG
1
Oday Aboushi
2
Mark Glowinski
RT
1
Germain Ifedi
2
Ethan Pocic
K
1
Blair Walsh
