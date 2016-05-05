Player Page

J.D. McKissic | Running Back | #21

Team: Seattle Seahawks
Age / DOB:  (24) / 8/15/1993
Ht / Wt:  5'10' / 195
College: Arkansas State
Contract: view contract details
Coach Pete Carroll said the Seahawks will give J.D. McKissic an opportunity to fill C.J. Prosise's role as the pass-game back in Prosise's (ankle) absence.
It has become really hard to trust much of what Carroll says these days after he continued to talk up Eddie Lacy and Thomas Rawls for months, but the McKissic thing makes some sense. Chris Carson already has early downs sewn up in Seattle, and it's unclear if the Seahawks want to load up his plate anymore with Prosise out. Lacy and Rawls can't play in the pass game, and McKissic caught 289 passes at Arkansas State. It's unclear how good he is as a pass blocker. Sep 27 - 4:02 PM
Source: Liz Mathews on Twitter
2016SEA1122.02.00021616.08.000022000
Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Russell Wilson
2Austin Davis
RB1Thomas Rawls
2Eddie Lacy
3C.J. Prosise
4Chris Carson
5J.D. McKissic
GLB1Thomas Rawls
2Eddie Lacy
3RB1C.J. Prosise
2Eddie Lacy
FB1Tre Madden
WR11Doug Baldwin
2Tanner McEvoy
3Amara Darboh
WR21Paul Richardson
2Tyler Lockett
WR31Tyler Lockett
TE1Jimmy Graham
2Luke Willson
3Nick Vannett
LT1Rees Odhiambo
2Matt Tobin
3Isaiah Battle
LG1Luke Joeckel
2Jordan Roos
C1Justin Britt
RG1Oday Aboushi
2Mark Glowinski
RT1Germain Ifedi
2Ethan Pocic
K1Blair Walsh
 

 