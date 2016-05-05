J.D. McKissic | Running Back | #21

Coach Pete Carroll said the Seahawks will give J.D. McKissic an opportunity to fill C.J. Prosise's role as the pass-game back in Prosise's (ankle) absence.

It has become really hard to trust much of what Carroll says these days after he continued to talk up Eddie Lacy and Thomas Rawls for months, but the McKissic thing makes some sense. Chris Carson already has early downs sewn up in Seattle, and it's unclear if the Seahawks want to load up his plate anymore with Prosise out. Lacy and Rawls can't play in the pass game, and McKissic caught 289 passes at Arkansas State. It's unclear how good he is as a pass blocker.