Ben Roethlisberger | Quarterback | #7

Team: Pittsburgh Steelers
Age / DOB:  (34) / 3/2/1982
Ht / Wt:  6'5' / 240
College: Miami (OH)
Drafted: 2004 / Rd. 1 (11) / PIT
Contract: view contract details
Ben Roethlisberger completed 24-of-33 passes for 279 yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions in the Steelers' Week 16 win over the Ravens.
Ben did not have much to do with the first touchdown drive as it was dominated by Le’Veon Bell, but he capped the march with a nice ball to Xavier Grimble. He did not do much else in the first half, and he got the second half started with an overthrown interception which set up the Ravens’ first touchdown. He stared down Jesse James on a play-action interception near the end of the third quarter to set up another score. Ben responded after the second interception, leading a quick touchdown drive to close the gap to three before hooking up with Antonio Brown twice on another long drive. He finished that one by creating time with his legs before finding Le’Veon Bell for a seven-yard score to give Pittsburgh the lead. After Baltimore scored a go-ahead touchdown of their own, Ben led a 10-play, game-winning drive to give the Steelers the division crown. Roethlisberger will need to be more consistent for Pittsburgh to make a deep playoff run, but he showed he still has his fastball tonight. Dec 25 - 7:36 PM
Current Season Stats
YearPassingRushingFumb.
YearTeamGCompAtt % YdsY/GY/A300+TDIntRushYdsY/GAvgTD100+Lost
2016PIT1330447663.93540272.37.44261115151.21.0102
Career Stats
YearPassingRushingFumb.
YearTeamGCompAtt % YdsY/GY/A300+TDIntRushYdsY/GAvgTD100+Lost
2004PIT1419629566.42621187.28.9117115614410.32.6102
2005PIT1316826862.72385183.58.9117931695.32.2301
2006PIT1528046959.73513234.27.52182332986.53.1202
2007PIT1526440465.33154210.37.8032113520413.65.8203
2008PIT1628146959.93301206.37.031715341016.33.0207
2009PIT1533750666.64328288.58.65261240825.52.1203
2010PIT1224038961.73200266.78.231753417614.75.2203
2011PIT1532451363.24077271.87.95211431704.72.3005
2012PIT1328444963.33265251.27.3326826927.13.5003
2013PIT1637558464.24261266.37.35281426996.23.8105
2014PIT1640860867.14952309.58.1932933271.7.8005
2015PIT1231946968.03938328.28.48211615292.41.9000
Game Log
GamePassingRushingFumb.
WeekDateOppCompAtt % YdsY/ATDIntRushYdsAvgTDLost
1Sep 12@WAS273773.03008.1311-2-2.000
2Sep 18CIN193751.42597.03211414.000
3Sep 25@PHI244454.52575.801177.001
4Oct 2KC222781.530011.1501-1-1.000
5Oct 9NYJ344772.33808.14000.001
6Oct 16@MIA193455.91895.61200.000
9Nov 6@BAL234551.12645.911331.010
10Nov 13DAL374680.44088.930111.000
11Nov 20@CLE233663.91674.60000.000
12Nov 24@IND142070.022111.13000.000
13Dec 4NYG243666.72898.02100.000
14Dec 11@BUF173154.82207.1033-2-.700
15Dec 18@CIN213658.32867.9104-5-1.300
16Dec 25BAL243372.72798.5321-1-1.000
17Jan 1CLEGame scheduled for 1/1 1:00 PM ET

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Ben Roethlisberger
2Landry Jones
3Zach Mettenberger
RB1Le'Veon Bell
2DeAngelo Williams
3Fitzgerald Toussaint
GLB1Le'Veon Bell
2DeAngelo Williams
3RB1Le'Veon Bell
2DeAngelo Williams
FB1Roosevelt Nix
WR11Antonio Brown
2Darrius Heyward-Bey
3Eli Rogers
WR21Sammie Coates
2Cobi Hamilton
3DeMarcus Ayers
WR31Darrius Heyward-Bey
TE1Jesse James
2Ladarius Green
3David Johnson
4Xavier Grimble
LT1Ali Villanueva
LG1Ramon Foster
2Chris Hubbard
C1Maurkice Pouncey
RG1David DeCastro
2B.J. Finney
RT1Marcus Gilbert
2Brian Mihalik
K1Chris Boswell
 

 