Ben Roethlisberger | Quarterback | #7 Team: Pittsburgh Steelers Age / DOB: (34) / 3/2/1982 Ht / Wt: 6'5' / 240 College: Miami (OH) Drafted: 2004 / Rd. 1 (11) / PIT Contract: view contract details [x] 3/13/2015: Signed a five-year, $99 million contract. The deal contains $64 million guaranteed, including a $31 million signing bonus. Another $9 million is available through incentives. 2016: $17.75 million, 2017: $12 million, 2018-2019: $12 million (+ $5 million roster bonus), 2020: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Ben Roethlisberger completed 24-of-33 passes for 279 yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions in the Steelers' Week 16 win over the Ravens. Ben did not have much to do with the first touchdown drive as it was dominated by Le’Veon Bell, but he capped the march with a nice ball to Xavier Grimble. He did not do much else in the first half, and he got the second half started with an overthrown interception which set up the Ravens’ first touchdown. He stared down Jesse James on a play-action interception near the end of the third quarter to set up another score. Ben responded after the second interception, leading a quick touchdown drive to close the gap to three before hooking up with Antonio Brown twice on another long drive. He finished that one by creating time with his legs before finding Le’Veon Bell for a seven-yard score to give Pittsburgh the lead. After Baltimore scored a go-ahead touchdown of their own, Ben led a 10-play, game-winning drive to give the Steelers the division crown. Roethlisberger will need to be more consistent for Pittsburgh to make a deep playoff run, but he showed he still has his fastball tonight.

Ben Roethlisberger completed 21-of-36 passes for 286 yards and a touchdown in the Steelers' Week 15 win over the Bengals. Roethlisberger had hours to throw early against the Bengals, but he struggled to make the defense pay. He routinely threw into contested situations as he searched for open receivers, and he misfired on several throws down the field. Ben’s stat line would have looked better, but a nice touchdown throw to Antonio Brown was called back on a chop block, and he hung up what should have been a deep touchdown to Sammie Coates in the second half. He made the plays when they mattered, however, hooking up with Eli Rodgers for the game-winning touchdown and extending a clock-killing drive with a strike to Ladarius Green. Ben gets a tough Ravens defense on Christmas Day, but he is a must-start option at home.

Ben Roethlisberger completed 17-of-31 passes for 220 yards, no touchdowns, and three interceptions in the Steelers' Week 14 win over the Bills. Le'Veon Bell did all of the heavy lifting in this one, rushing for a team record 236 yards and three touchdowns on a whopping 38 carries. He also caught four balls for 62 yards from Big Ben, who was able to make some plays through the snow-filled air. Bell had a long, 32-yard catch-and-run early on, and Ben hooked up deep with Antonio Brown for a 40-yard gain in single-coverage to set up one of Bell's touchdowns. Roethlisberger's picks were crippling, however, with the first one coming in the red zone, the second deep inside his own territory to set the Bills up inside the 10-yard line, and the third in the end zone trying to hit Jesse James for a score. Look for Roethlisberger to bounce back as a low-end QB1 next week at the Bengals.