Rob Kelley | Running Back | #32 Team: Washington Redskins Age / DOB: (24) / 10/3/1992 Ht / Wt: 6'0' / 228 College: Tulane Contract: view contract details 5/18/2016: Signed a three-year, $1.62 million contract. 2016: $450,000, 2017: $540,000, 2018: $630,000, 2019: Restricted Free Agent

Rob Kelley rushed 19 times for 76 yards in the Redskins' Week 16 win over the Bears. He added two catches for six yards. It was almost as if the Redskins were actively trying to not let Kelley score a touchdown. Pass-game back Chris Thompson scored a seven-yard touchdown on a third-down run in the first quarter and then caught a dump-off pass on a screen for a 17-yard touchdown later in the same frame. Kirk Cousins then ran for nine- and one-yard touchdowns. The first was on a read-option, while the second was a third-and-goal sneak after No. 3 RB Mack Brown got the first two goal-to-go carries. Brown then scored a 61-yard touchdown in garbage time. Kelley joked afterward that it "wasn't my day." It was pure coincidence that Kelley didn't get a touchdown. He'll wrap up the regular season next week at home against the Giants.

Rob Kelley rushed nine times for eight yards and one touchdown in the Redskins' Week 15 loss to the Panthers. Kelley got absolutely nothing going on the ground, with his longest gain being his five-yard touchdown scamper late in the second quarter. But Kelley was able to make noise in the pass game, catching all four of his targets for 47 yards. Kelley being involved as a pass catcher was something we'd yet to see this season. He entered Monday night with just six catches for 29 yards on the year. Kelley will be in a prime bounce-back spot Week 16 at Chicago.

Rob Kelley rushed 16 times for 63 yards and a touchdown in the Redskins' Week 14 win over the Eagles, adding two catches for 25 additional yards. Kelley's touchdown was a thing of beauty, as he shed some arm tackles and made some nice cuts. Otherwise, he was a quiet grinder between the tackles. Kelley has good patience and vision, but isn't really a big-play threat. He also has some of the worst hands in the NFL. He'll remain a volume-based RB2 who needs touchdowns to produce serious value for the final two weeks of the fantasy playoffs.