Player Results
Article Results
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Mack Brown
(RB)
Reggie Diggs
(WR)
Dustin Hopkins
(K)
Keith Marshall
(RB)
Jordan Reed
(TE)
Derek Carrier
(TE)
Josh Doctson
(WR)
DeSean Jackson
(WR)
Colt McCoy
(QB)
Alex Smith
(TE)
Kirk Cousins
(QB)
Pierre Garcon
(WR)
Matt Jones
(RB)
Niles Paul
(TE)
Nate Sudfeld
(QB)
Jamison Crowder
(WR)
Ryan Grant
(WR)
Rob Kelley
(RB)
Silas Redd
(RB)
Chris Thompson
(RB)
Vernon Davis
(TE)
Maurice Harris
(WR)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Rob Kelley | Running Back | #32
Team:
Washington Redskins
Age / DOB:
(
24
) / 10/3/1992
Ht / Wt:
6'0' / 228
College:
Tulane
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
5/18/2016: Signed a three-year, $1.62 million contract. 2016: $450,000, 2017: $540,000, 2018: $630,000, 2019: Restricted Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Rob Kelley rushed 19 times for 76 yards in the Redskins' Week 16 win over the Bears.
He added two catches for six yards. It was almost as if the Redskins were actively trying to not let Kelley score a touchdown. Pass-game back Chris Thompson scored a seven-yard touchdown on a third-down run in the first quarter and then caught a dump-off pass on a screen for a 17-yard touchdown later in the same frame. Kirk Cousins then ran for nine- and one-yard touchdowns. The first was on a read-option, while the second was a third-and-goal sneak after No. 3 RB Mack Brown got the first two goal-to-go carries. Brown then scored a 61-yard touchdown in garbage time. Kelley joked afterward that it "wasn't my day." It was pure coincidence that Kelley didn't get a touchdown. He'll wrap up the regular season next week at home against the Giants.
Dec 24 - 4:34 PM
Rob Kelley rushed nine times for eight yards and one touchdown in the Redskins' Week 15 loss to the Panthers.
Kelley got absolutely nothing going on the ground, with his longest gain being his five-yard touchdown scamper late in the second quarter. But Kelley was able to make noise in the pass game, catching all four of his targets for 47 yards. Kelley being involved as a pass catcher was something we'd yet to see this season. He entered Monday night with just six catches for 29 yards on the year. Kelley will be in a prime bounce-back spot Week 16 at Chicago.
Dec 20 - 12:30 AM
Rob Kelley rushed 16 times for 63 yards and a touchdown in the Redskins' Week 14 win over the Eagles, adding two catches for 25 additional yards.
Kelley's touchdown was a thing of beauty, as he shed some arm tackles and made some nice cuts. Otherwise, he was a quiet grinder between the tackles. Kelley has good patience and vision, but isn't really a big-play threat. He also has some of the worst hands in the NFL. He'll remain a volume-based RB2 who needs touchdowns to produce serious value for the final two weeks of the fantasy playoffs.
Dec 11 - 5:31 PM
Redskins coach Jay Gruden said he wants Rob Kelley to be "more involved" moving forward.
Despite running well against a tough Cardinals defense, Kelley only saw 14 carries in what was a close game throughout. "We ideally would like to get that running game going a little bit more," Gruden said, "more touches for Robert because he’s been very good as far as running the football." Kelley will always be at risk of falling out of the game plan because of his struggles as a pass catcher, but Washington needs to do a better job of feeding him when the game is close. He should see plenty of work this week against the Eagles.
Dec 6 - 10:03 AM
Source:
CSN Mid-Atlantic
Redskins score 4 rush TDs, Fat Rob gets none
Dec 24 - 4:34 PM
Kelley struggles on ground, but nabs passes
Dec 20 - 12:30 AM
Rob Kelley totals 88 yards vs. Eagles
Dec 11 - 5:31 PM
Jay Gruden wants Rob Kelley 'more involved'
Dec 6 - 10:03 AM
More Rob Kelley Player News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Washington Redskins Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Rushing
Receiving
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
WAS
12
137
595
49.6
4.3
1
6
10
76
6.3
7.6
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Rushing
Receiving
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
Game
Rushing
Receiving
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Rec
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
3
Sep 25
@NYG
4
7
1.8
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 2
CLE
1
4
4.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
Oct 9
@BAL
3
18
6.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 16
PHI
5
59
11.8
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 23
@DET
4
15
3.8
0
1
1
1.0
1
0
0
0
0
0
8
Oct 30
@CIN
21
87
4.1
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
Nov 13
MIN
22
97
4.4
0
1
-2
-2.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
Nov 20
GB
24
137
5.7
3
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 24
@DAL
14
37
2.6
0
2
5
2.5
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 4
@ARZ
14
63
4.5
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 11
@PHI
16
63
3.9
1
2
25
12.5
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 19
CAR
9
8
.9
1
4
47
11.8
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 24
@CHI
19
76
4.0
0
2
6
3.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
17
Jan 1
NYG
Game scheduled for 1/1 1:00 PM ET
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Kirk Cousins
2
Colt McCoy
3
Nate Sudfeld
RB
1
Rob Kelley
2
Matt Jones
3
Chris Thompson
GLB
1
Rob Kelley
2
Matt Jones
3RB
1
Chris Thompson
2
Matt Jones
WR1
1
DeSean Jackson
2
Jamison Crowder
Questionable
Jamison Crowder caught 4-of-5 targets for 24 yards in the Redskins' Week 15 loss to the Panthers.
Crowder also lost a fumble on the final, meaningless possession of the game. The sophomore had a stretch from Weeks 6-13 where he posted at least 100 yards and/or a touchdown in every game, but over the last two he's been held to six total catches for 61 scoreless yards. He'll be in a position to bounce back next week at the Bears, but this offense is struggling right now.
Dec 20
WR2
1
Pierre Garcon
2
Ryan Grant
3
Maurice Harris
WR3
1
Jamison Crowder
TE
1
Jordan Reed
Sidelined
Jordan Reed (shoulder) is inactive for Week 16 against the Bears.
Reed has been in incredible pain the past two weeks while trying to play through his separated shoulder. Vernon Davis will operate as the every-down tight end after a rough Week 15. Also inactive for the Redskins are LB Su'a Cravens, QB Nate Sudfeld, RB Matt Jones, CB Quinton Dunbar, C Kory Lichtensteiger, and OT Vinston Painter.
Dec 24
2
Vernon Davis
3
Derek Carrier
LT
1
Trent Williams
2
Vinston Painter
LG
1
Shawn Lauvao
Questionable
Redskins LG Shawn Lauvao (ankle) was limited in Wednesday's practice.
Lauvao said "the plan" is for him to return this week, and the limited practice puts him on track. Arie Kouandjio will get the start if Lauvao cannot play.
Oct 6
C
1
Spencer Long
Sidelined
Redskins C Spencer Long exited Week 13 against the Cardinals with a concussion.
Long left in the first half with what was reported as a shoulder injury, but he was ruled out in the third quarter with a concussion. Veteran John Sullivan replaced him at center.
Dec 4
2
John Sullivan
RG
1
Brandon Scherff
Questionable
Redskins RG Brandon Scherff has a sprained AC joint.
Scherff got banged up in Sunday's loss to the Lions, but ultimately remained in the game. He'll probably be good to go for Week 8 against the Bengals.
Oct 24
2
Arie Kouandjio
RT
1
Morgan Moses
2
Ty Nsekhe
K
1
Dustin Hopkins
