Rob Kelley | Running Back | #32

Team: Washington Redskins
Age / DOB:  (24) / 10/3/1992
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 228
College: Tulane
Contract: view contract details
Rob Kelley rushed 19 times for 76 yards in the Redskins' Week 16 win over the Bears.
He added two catches for six yards. It was almost as if the Redskins were actively trying to not let Kelley score a touchdown. Pass-game back Chris Thompson scored a seven-yard touchdown on a third-down run in the first quarter and then caught a dump-off pass on a screen for a 17-yard touchdown later in the same frame. Kirk Cousins then ran for nine- and one-yard touchdowns. The first was on a read-option, while the second was a third-and-goal sneak after No. 3 RB Mack Brown got the first two goal-to-go carries. Brown then scored a 61-yard touchdown in garbage time. Kelley joked afterward that it "wasn't my day." It was pure coincidence that Kelley didn't get a touchdown. He'll wrap up the regular season next week at home against the Giants. Dec 24 - 4:34 PM
Current Season Stats
YearRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2016WAS1213759549.64.31610766.37.60100000
Career Stats
YearRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
GameRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRushYdsAvgTDRecYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
3Sep 25@NYG471.8000.0000000
4Oct 2CLE144.0000.0000000
5Oct 9@BAL3186.0000.0000000
6Oct 16PHI55911.8000.0000000
7Oct 23@DET4153.80111.0100000
8Oct 30@CIN21874.1100.0000000
10Nov 13MIN22974.401-2-2.0000000
11Nov 20GB241375.7300.0000000
12Nov 24@DAL14372.60252.5000000
13Dec 4@ARZ14634.5000.0000000
14Dec 11@PHI16633.9122512.5000000
15Dec 19CAR98.9144711.8000000
16Dec 24@CHI19764.00263.0000000
17Jan 1NYGGame scheduled for 1/1 1:00 PM ET

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Kirk Cousins
2Colt McCoy
3Nate Sudfeld
RB1Rob Kelley
2Matt Jones
3Chris Thompson
GLB1Rob Kelley
2Matt Jones
3RB1Chris Thompson
2Matt Jones
WR11DeSean Jackson
2Jamison Crowder
WR21Pierre Garcon
2Ryan Grant
3Maurice Harris
WR31Jamison Crowder
TE1Jordan Reed
2Vernon Davis
3Derek Carrier
LT1Trent Williams
2Vinston Painter
LG1Shawn Lauvao
C1Spencer Long
2John Sullivan
RG1Brandon Scherff
2Arie Kouandjio
RT1Morgan Moses
2Ty Nsekhe
K1Dustin Hopkins
 

 