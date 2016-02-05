Player Page

George Fant | Tackle | #74

Team: Seattle Seahawks
Age / DOB:  (25) / 7/19/1992
Ht / Wt:  6'5' / 322
College: Western Kentucky
Contract: view contract details
Seahawks LT George Fant exited Friday night's second preseason game with a knee injury.
Fant got rolled up from the side and behind via friendly fire from teammate C Justin Britt. Fant immediately grabbed his leg and had to be carted off the field in an air cast. He's certainly done for the season. Fant was drawing big praise for his development this offseason. It's a big loss to an already questionable line. 2016 third-rounder Rees Odhiambo replaced Fant. Aug 18 - 10:57 PM
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2016SEA142020.00.0000000000000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Russell Wilson
2Trevone Boykin
3Austin Davis
RB1Thomas Rawls
2Eddie Lacy
3C.J. Prosise
4Chris Carson
5Alex Collins
GLB1Thomas Rawls
2Eddie Lacy
3RB1C.J. Prosise
2Eddie Lacy
FB1Marcel Reece
2Tre Madden
WR11Doug Baldwin
2Jermaine Kearse
3Tanner McEvoy
4Rodney Smith
5David Moore
WR21Paul Richardson
2Tyler Lockett
3Amara Darboh
4Kenny Lawler
5Kasen Williams
WR31Tyler Lockett
TE1Jimmy Graham
2Luke Willson
3Nick Vannett
4Marcus Lucas
5Tyrone Swoopes
LT1George Fant
2Justin Senior
LG1Luke Joeckel
2Mark Glowinski
3Jordan Roos
C1Justin Britt
2Joey Hunt
RG1Germain Ifedi
RT1Oday Aboushi
2Ethan Pocic
K1Blair Walsh
 

 