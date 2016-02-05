George Fant | Tackle | #74 Team: Seattle Seahawks Age / DOB: (25) / 7/19/1992 Ht / Wt: 6'5' / 322 College: Western Kentucky Contract: view contract details [x] 5/2/2016: Signed a three-year, $1.62 million contract. 2017: $540,000, 2018: $630,000, 2019: Restricted Free Agent Share: Tweet

Seahawks LT George Fant exited Friday night's second preseason game with a knee injury. Fant got rolled up from the side and behind via friendly fire from teammate C Justin Britt. Fant immediately grabbed his leg and had to be carted off the field in an air cast. He's certainly done for the season. Fant was drawing big praise for his development this offseason. It's a big loss to an already questionable line. 2016 third-rounder Rees Odhiambo replaced Fant.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said LT George Fant is the team's most changed player coming into camp. Fant bulked up from 296 to 320 pounds and is apparently handling his newfound heft well early in camp. Fant was an abject disaster in 2016, but will apparently remain the Seahawks' left tackle over Luke Joeckel, who is manning left guard. Germain Ifedi has switched from right guard to right tackle for the Seahawks' new-look line. Source: Sheil Kapadia on Twitter

Seahawks LT George Fant is up to 320 pounds this season. The Seahawks listed Fant at 296 last season, so it's a significant gain. Fant said he felt it was necessary to handle bull rushers. The former college basketball player clearly had the frame at 6-foot-5 to put on weight. Coach Pete Carroll has said Fant remains the team's left tackle, even after the addition of Luke Joeckel. Source: KJR 950 Seattle