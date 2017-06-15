Player Page

Tanner McEvoy | Wide Receiver | #15

Team: Miami Dolphins
Age / DOB:  (25) / 1/26/1993
Ht / Wt:  6'6' / 230
College: Wisconsin
Contract: view contract details
Dolphins claimed WR Tanner McEvoy off waivers from the Saints.
A converted quarterback, McEvoy made some occasional noise in Seattle over the past two years, dressing for 29 Sundays while catching 14 passes and making a few big plays. He's not a bad player to have on the fringe of the roster. That is where he will be in Miami. Sep 2 - 12:54 PM
Source: Field Yates on Twitter
Career Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2016SEA14914010.015.60200.0.00000000
2017SEA1551137.522.60000.0.00010000
Game Log
GameReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRecYdsAvgTDRushYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 10@GB00.0000.0000000
2Sep 17SF00.0000.0000000
3Sep 24@TEN00.0000.0000000
4Oct 1IND00.0000.0000000
5Oct 8@LAR00.0000.0000000
7Oct 22@NYG00.0000.0000000
8Oct 29HOU15353.0000.0000000
9Nov 5WAS11010.0000.0000000
10Nov 9@ARZ00.0000.0000000
11Nov 20ATL00.0000.0000000
12Nov 26@SF23115.5000.0000000
13Dec 3PHI00.0000.0000000
14Dec 10@JAC00.0000.0000000
15Dec 17LAR11919.0000.0010000
16Dec 24@DAL00.0000.0000000

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Ryan Tannehill
2Brock Osweiler
3David Fales
4Luke Falk
RB1Kenyan Drake
2Frank Gore
3Kalen Ballage
4Senorise Perry
GLB1Kenyan Drake
2Frank Gore
3RB1Kenyan Drake
2Frank Gore
WR11Kenny Stills
2Danny Amendola
3Tanner McEvoy
WR21DeVante Parker
2Albert Wilson
3Jakeem Grant
WR31Danny Amendola
TE1Mike Gesicki
2MarQueis Gray
3AJ Derby
4Durham Smythe
LT1Laremy Tunsil
2Zach Sterup
LG1Josh Sitton
2Ted Larsen
C1Daniel Kilgore
2Jake Brendel
RG1Jesse Davis
2Isaac Asiata
RT1Ja'Wuan James
2Sam Young
K1Jason Sanders
 

 