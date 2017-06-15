Tanner McEvoy | Wide Receiver | #15

Dolphins claimed WR Tanner McEvoy off waivers from the Saints.
A converted quarterback, McEvoy made some occasional noise in Seattle over the past two years, dressing for 29 Sundays while catching 14 passes and making a few big plays. He's not a bad player to have on the fringe of the roster. That is where he will be in Miami. Sep 2 - 12:54 PM
Saints waived WR Tanner McEvoy, QB J.T. Barrett IV, LB Jayrone Elliott, LB KeShun Freeman, TE Garrett Griffin, DT Woodrow Hamilton, DB Natrell Jamerson, DE Alex Jenkins, LB Colton Jumper, LB Hau’oli Kikaha, WR Keith Kirkwood, OT Rick Leonard, DL Henry Mondeaux, DB Kamrin Moore, DE Al-Quadin Muhammad, DB Linden Stephens, OL Landon Turner, RB Jonathan Williams, OL Nate Wozniak and TE Deon Yelder.
McEvoy's stay in New Orleans lasted less than a week. The Saints also released OG Don Barclay, DT Jay Bromley, WR Michael Floyd, DE George Johnson, OG Josh LeRibeus, DB Robert Nelson Jr., T Michael Ola, TE John Phillips, QB Tom Savage, WR Brandon Tate, G Andrew Tiller and DB Marcus Williams (not the one who gave up the Minneapolis Miracle last year). In addition to those moves, TE Michael Hoomanawanui and RB Shane Vereen were placed on injured reserve while RB Mark Ingram has been moved to Reserve/Suspended list. Sep 1 - 6:08 PM
Saints signed WR Tanner McEvoy, formerly of the Seahawks.
McEvoy was just cut by Seattle over the weekend. He's 6'6/230 and can play special teams, but the Saints already look maxed out at the receiver spot. Aug 29 - 1:00 PM
Seahawks WR Tanner McEvoy suffered a toe injury that recently required surgery.
McEvoy now has a slimmer chance to crack the 53-man roster after missing the past few weeks with a bone removal in his big toe. With Tyler Lockett, Jermaine Kearse, and McEvoy missing time, third-year WR Kasen Williams has worked with the first team alongside Doug Baldwin and Paul Richardson. McEvoy and Williams are competing for one of the final roster spots. Thu, Jun 15, 2017 10:43:00 PM