Elijhaa Penny | Running Back | #35

Team: Arizona Cardinals
Age / DOB:  (24) / 8/17/1993
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 234
College: Idaho
Contract: view contract details
Cardinal RB Elijhaa Penny will transition to fullback and tight end.
Penny gained 162 yards from scrimmage with two scores last season, an impressive feat for a second-year UDFA. Playing fullback and tight end on top of running back duties will give him a better shot to make the team out of camp, but it's a legitimate question mark whether the 6'2", 234-pound Penny can make a seamless transition as a primary blocker. Fourth-round pick Chase Edmonds will serve as David Johnson's backup. May 4 - 12:27 PM
Source: Mike Jurecki on Twitter
Career Stats
YearRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2017ARZ16311247.84.0024382.49.50000000
Game Log
GameRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRushYdsAvgTDRecYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 10@DET00.0000.0000000
2Sep 17@IND00.0000.0000000
3Sep 25DAL00.0000.0000000
4Oct 1SF111.0000.0000000
5Oct 8@PHI00.00166.0000000
6Oct 15TB00.0000.0000000
7Oct 22@LAR00.0000.0000000
9Nov 5@SF00.0000.0000000
10Nov 9SEA00.0000.0000000
11Nov 19@HOU00.0000.0000000
12Nov 26JAC00.0000.0000000
13Dec 3LAR242.0100.0000000
14Dec 10TEN2115.5011818.0000000
15Dec 17@WAS10454.5000.0000000
16Dec 24NYG8243.002147.0000000
17Dec 31@SEA8394.9100.0000000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Sam Bradford
2Josh Rosen
3Mike Glennon
4Brandon Doughty
5Alek Torgersen
RB1David Johnson
2Chase Edmonds
3D.J. Foster
4T.J. Logan
5Bronson Hill
GLB1David Johnson
2Elijhaa Penny
3RB1David Johnson
2Chase Edmonds
FB1Elijhaa Penny
WR11Larry Fitzgerald
2Christian Kirk
3Chad Williams
4Carlton Agudosi
WR21J.J. Nelson
2Brice Butler
3Cobi Hamilton
4Rashad Ross
WR31Brice Butler
TE1Ricky Seals-Jones
2Gabe Holmes
3Bryce Williams
4Beau Sandland
5Jermaine Gresham
LT1D.J. Humphries
2John Wetzel
3Korey Cunningham
LG1Mike Iupati
2Daniel Munyer
3Vinston Painter
C1A.Q. Shipley
2Mason Cole
RG1Justin Pugh
2Evan Boehm
3Josh Allen
RT1Andre Smith
2Will Holden
K1Phil Dawson
 

 