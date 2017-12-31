Elijhaa Penny | Running Back | #35

Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Byron Buxton (toe) will try to run on Friday
DL 'strong possibility' for Miggy (hamstring)
Braves to add Jose Bautista to roster Friday
Pujols doubles to pull within one hit of 3K
Ramirez, Tribe hang 13 on Jays in nightcap
Mazara's homer, five RBI lead Rangers to win
Thompson hits walk-off homer to down Twins
Josh Donaldson homers in return from DL
Solarte leads Jays with five hits Thursday
Lindor slugs two homers in extra-innings loss
Davies placed on DL with rotator cuff injury
Red Sox give Andrew Benintendi the night off
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Raiders agree to terms with Derrick Johnson
Cardinals RB Elijhaa Penny moving to fullback
Cowboys will take 'committee approach' at TE
'Sense' Earl Thomas wants to play '18 in SEA
Hackenberg rebuilding motion from 'scratch'
Eagles pick up option year in Pederson's deal
Dolphins acquire DT Akeem Spence from Lions
Ryan signs 5-year extension; $100M guaranteed
TE Seals-Jones ticketed for 'expanded role'
Jets cut 2015 fourth-round QB Bryce Petty
Timmy Jernigan (back) questionable for Week 1
Attorney: Warrant for Robby Anderson lifted
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Kentucky star edge rusher Ware to transfer
Stidham (shoulder) to 'be turned loose' soon
Gamecocks land transferring Aggies CB Harvey
Tre Watson down to LSU, Texas, Texas Tech
UCF loses G Samuel Jackson to torn ACL
Hurricanes extend Richt through 2023 season
Dawgs ink HC Kirby Smart to seven-year exten.
Boise State swipes LB Tony Lashley from Idaho
Four-star T Quinn Carroll opts in with Irish
Auburn lands five-star LB Owen Pappoe
Navy moves QB Zach Abbey to wide receiver
Hines transferring from Wake Forest to Oregon
Leicester lose another midfielder to injury
Wood is probable for Clarets this weekend
Moyes clears the air on Carroll incident
Ince in doubt for this weekend
Slimani hit with ban for violent conduct
Lukaku out for Friday, but hopeful for final
Arsenal midfielder not giving up hope
Luck is on the side of Romelu Lukaku
Albrighton charged by FA with misconduct
Liverpool fitness boost but no go for Joe
Emre Can announcement expected soon
Ince hoping to be back for City clash
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Carlton Agudosi
(WR)
Larry Fitzgerald
(WR)
Gabe Holmes
(TE)
Elijhaa Penny
(RB)
Jalen Tolliver
(WR)
Alec Bloom
(TE)
D.J. Foster
(RB)
David Johnson
(RB)
Austin Ramesh
(RB)
Alek Torgersen
(QB)
Sam Bradford
(QB)
Mike Glennon
(QB)
Chad Kanoff
(QB)
Josh Rosen
(QB)
Jonah Trinnaman
(WR)
Brice Butler
(WR)
Brittan Golden
(WR)
Christian Kirk
(WR)
Rashad Ross
(WR)
Andrew Vollert
(TE)
Phil Dawson
(K)
Jermaine Gresham
(TE)
T.J. Logan
(RB)
Beau Sandland
(TE)
Bryce Williams
(TE)
Brandon Doughty
(QB)
Cobi Hamilton
(WR)
Matthew McCrane
(K)
Ricky Seals-Jones
(TE)
Chad Williams
(WR)
Chase Edmonds
(RB)
Bronson Hill
(RB)
J.J. Nelson
(WR)
Trent Sherfield
(WR)
Corey Willis
(WR)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Elijhaa Penny | Running Back | #35
Team:
Arizona Cardinals
Age / DOB:
(
24
) / 8/17/1993
Ht / Wt:
6'2' / 234
College:
Idaho
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
3/9/2018: Signed a one-year contract. 2018: Under Contract, 2019: Restricted Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Cardinal RB Elijhaa Penny will transition to fullback and tight end.
Penny gained 162 yards from scrimmage with two scores last season, an impressive feat for a second-year UDFA. Playing fullback and tight end on top of running back duties will give him a better shot to make the team out of camp, but it's a legitimate question mark whether the 6'2", 234-pound Penny can make a seamless transition as a primary blocker. Fourth-round pick Chase Edmonds will serve as David Johnson's backup.
May 4 - 12:27 PM
Source:
Mike Jurecki on Twitter
Cardinals extended tender offers to ERFAs RB Elijhaa Penny, DL Olsen Pierre, OT John Wetzel, and CB C.J. Goodwin.
As exclusive rights free agents, the quartet has to either sign the tender or sit out 2018, meaning they will be back with the Cardinals. This is a surprisingly robust list of ERFAs. Penny gained 162 yards from scrimmage with two scores last season, Wetzel made 11 starts at right and left tackle, and Pierre played well in a rotational role on the defensive line. All three have a good shot to crack the final roster out of camp.
Mar 9 - 5:47 PM
Source:
Mike Jurecki on Twitter
Elijhaa Penny rushed eight times for 39 yards and a touchdown in the Cardinals' Week 17 win over the Seahawks.
A second-year UDFA, Penny closed out the season with three-straight 24-yard performances behind fill-in starter Kerwynn Williams. He managed to stick on the 53-man roster for the entire 2017 season. In theory, that should give him a leg up for 2018, though coach Bruce Arians' likely retirement would change that.
Sun, Dec 31, 2017 11:12:00 PM
Elijhaa Penny had eight carries for 24 yards and caught two passes for eight yards in Week 16 against the Giants.
It's the second straight week he's had double-digit touches. Penny remained the No. 2 back behind Kerwynn Williams, with D.J. Foster getting just three touches. He'll remain in a change-of-pace role for the season finale against Seattle.
Sun, Dec 24, 2017 08:01:00 PM
Cardinals RB Elijhaa Penny moving to fullback
May 4 - 12:27 PM
Cardinals tender four exclusive rights FAs
Mar 9 - 5:47 PM
Elijhaa Penny scores touchdown vs. Seattle
Sun, Dec 31, 2017 11:12:00 PM
Elijhaa Penny gets 10 touches in Week 16
Sun, Dec 24, 2017 08:01:00 PM
More Elijhaa Penny Player News
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Arizona Cardinals Tickets
Career Stats
Year
Rushing
Receiving
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2017
ARZ
16
31
124
7.8
4.0
0
2
4
38
2.4
9.5
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Rushing
Receiving
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Rec
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 10
@DET
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 17
@IND
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 25
DAL
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 1
SF
1
1
1.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
Oct 8
@PHI
0
0
.0
0
1
6
6.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 15
TB
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 22
@LAR
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
Nov 5
@SF
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
Nov 9
SEA
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
Nov 19
@HOU
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 26
JAC
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 3
LAR
2
4
2.0
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 10
TEN
2
11
5.5
0
1
18
18.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 17
@WAS
10
45
4.5
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 24
NYG
8
24
3.0
0
2
14
7.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
17
Dec 31
@SEA
8
39
4.9
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Sam Bradford
2
Josh Rosen
3
Mike Glennon
4
Brandon Doughty
5
Alek Torgersen
RB
1
David Johnson
2
Chase Edmonds
3
D.J. Foster
4
T.J. Logan
5
Bronson Hill
GLB
1
David Johnson
2
Elijhaa Penny
3RB
1
David Johnson
2
Chase Edmonds
FB
1
Elijhaa Penny
WR1
1
Larry Fitzgerald
2
Christian Kirk
3
Chad Williams
4
Carlton Agudosi
WR2
1
J.J. Nelson
2
Brice Butler
3
Cobi Hamilton
4
Rashad Ross
WR3
1
Brice Butler
TE
1
Ricky Seals-Jones
2
Gabe Holmes
3
Bryce Williams
4
Beau Sandland
5
Jermaine Gresham
Sidelined
Jermaine Gresham caught 3-of-3 targets for 24 yards before tearing his Achilles' in the Cardinals' Week 17 win over the Seahawks.
It's the worst possible ending to a season that saw Gresham start strong and then fade. Thankfully for the eight-year veteran, he signed a new contract that included $13 million guaranteed last March. He will be back in Arizona but will be highly questionable for Week 1. Gresham turns 30 in June. He has not cleared 400 yards receiving since 2014, his final year in Cincinnati.
Dec 31
LT
1
D.J. Humphries
Sidelined
The Cardinals will exercise LT D.J. Humphries' 2019 team option.
It will pay Humphries around $9.6 million in the final year of his rookie deal. Humphries has not lived up to his No. 24 overall draft status to this point and has yet to play a full season. However, the team has been pleased with his progress since moving to left tackle in 2016. Humphries is coming off a torn MCL and dislocated knee cap but is fully expected to be ready Week 1.
Apr 23
2
John Wetzel
3
Korey Cunningham
LG
1
Mike Iupati
2
Daniel Munyer
3
Vinston Painter
C
1
A.Q. Shipley
2
Mason Cole
RG
1
Justin Pugh
2
Evan Boehm
3
Josh Allen
RT
1
Andre Smith
2
Will Holden
K
1
Phil Dawson
Updated Best-Ball TE Tiers
Evan Silva updates his Best-Ball Tight End Tiers & Rankings after the NFL draft.
»
Raiders agree to terms with Derrick Johnson
»
Cardinals RB Elijhaa Penny moving to fullback
»
Cowboys will take 'committee approach' at TE
»
'Sense' Earl Thomas wants to play '18 in SEA
»
Hackenberg rebuilding motion from 'scratch'
»
Eagles pick up option year in Pederson's deal
»
Dolphins acquire DT Akeem Spence from Lions
»
Ryan signs 5-year extension; $100M guaranteed
»
TE Seals-Jones ticketed for 'expanded role'
»
Jets cut 2015 fourth-round QB Bryce Petty
»
Timmy Jernigan (back) questionable for Week 1
»
Attorney: Warrant for Robby Anderson lifted
