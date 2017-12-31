Elijhaa Penny | Running Back | #35 Team: Arizona Cardinals Age / DOB: (24) / 8/17/1993 Ht / Wt: 6'2' / 234 College: Idaho Contract: view contract details [x] 3/9/2018: Signed a one-year contract. 2018: Under Contract, 2019: Restricted Free Agent Share: Tweet

Cardinal RB Elijhaa Penny will transition to fullback and tight end. Penny gained 162 yards from scrimmage with two scores last season, an impressive feat for a second-year UDFA. Playing fullback and tight end on top of running back duties will give him a better shot to make the team out of camp, but it's a legitimate question mark whether the 6'2", 234-pound Penny can make a seamless transition as a primary blocker. Fourth-round pick Chase Edmonds will serve as David Johnson's backup. Source: Mike Jurecki on Twitter

Cardinals extended tender offers to ERFAs RB Elijhaa Penny, DL Olsen Pierre, OT John Wetzel, and CB C.J. Goodwin. As exclusive rights free agents, the quartet has to either sign the tender or sit out 2018, meaning they will be back with the Cardinals. This is a surprisingly robust list of ERFAs. Penny gained 162 yards from scrimmage with two scores last season, Wetzel made 11 starts at right and left tackle, and Pierre played well in a rotational role on the defensive line. All three have a good shot to crack the final roster out of camp. Source: Mike Jurecki on Twitter

Elijhaa Penny rushed eight times for 39 yards and a touchdown in the Cardinals' Week 17 win over the Seahawks. A second-year UDFA, Penny closed out the season with three-straight 24-yard performances behind fill-in starter Kerwynn Williams. He managed to stick on the 53-man roster for the entire 2017 season. In theory, that should give him a leg up for 2018, though coach Bruce Arians' likely retirement would change that.