Jalen Richard | Running Back | #30

Team: Oakland Raiders
Age / DOB:  (23) / 10/15/1993
Ht / Wt:  5'8' / 205
College: Southern Miss
Contract: view contract details
Latest News

Jalen Richard is listed ahead of DeAndre Washington on the Raiders' initial depth chart.
The designation comes three days after the San Francisco Chronicle reported Washington was getting "all" the second-team reps ahead of Richard. Go figure. As was the case last year, there doesn't seem to be much separation between the back-up backs. If the situation gets settled at all, it will be on the preseason field. Richard was the slightly more productive player in 2016. Aug 7 - 1:54 PM
Source: Paul Gutierrez on Twitter
More Jalen Richard Player News

Career Stats
YearRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2016OAK168349130.75.9012919412.16.702040203060
Game Log
GameRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRushYdsAvgTDRecYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11@NO38428.012115.5000060
2Sep 18ATL6172.8011010.00024000
3Sep 25@TEN6284.7011313.00000380
4Oct 2@BAL2157.50155.000660720
5Oct 9LAC8313.9066611.0000000
6Oct 16KC471.80252.500108000
7Oct 23@JAC111.0010.00000410
8Oct 30@TB5346.80231.500250330
9Nov 6DEN8627.802105.000260260
11Nov 21HOU32.7035016.7100000
12Nov 27CAR7233.3000.000460340
13Dec 4BUF9535.9000.000220170
14Dec 8@KC6294.8000.00041020
15Dec 18@LAC6366.004133.30000110
16Dec 24IND66611.003134.31044080
17Jan 1@DEN331.001-5-5.00000180
 

 