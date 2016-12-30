Jalen Richard | Running Back | #30 Team: Oakland Raiders Age / DOB: (23) / 10/15/1993 Ht / Wt: 5'8' / 205 College: Southern Miss Contract: view contract details [x] 5/10/2016: Signed a three-year, $1.62 million contract. 2017: $540,000, 2018: $630,000, 2019: Restricted Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Jalen Richard is listed ahead of DeAndre Washington on the Raiders' initial depth chart. The designation comes three days after the San Francisco Chronicle reported Washington was getting "all" the second-team reps ahead of Richard. Go figure. As was the case last year, there doesn't seem to be much separation between the back-up backs. If the situation gets settled at all, it will be on the preseason field. Richard was the slightly more productive player in 2016. Source: Paul Gutierrez on Twitter

Jalen Richard rushed three times for three yards in the Raiders' Wild Card loss to the Texans. He added two catches for eight yards. Richard's most notable play was a 37-yard punt return in the first half to flip the field position and set Latavius Murray up for his rushing touchdown. The UDFA out of Souther Miss had a strong rookie year, rushing 86 times for 494 yards (5.7 YPC) and one score while sharing No. 2 duties with DeAndre Washington. He also made a dent as a receiver, catching 31 balls for 202 yards and two touchdowns. If Murray walks as a free agent, Richard and Washington could form a 1-2 punch in 2017 for Oakland.

Jalen Richard rushed three times for three yards and "added" one catch for -5 yards Week 17 against the Broncos. The junior member of a three-man committee in the Raiders' backfield, Richard cannot be trusted even in tournaments for the Wild Card round.