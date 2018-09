Sidelined

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports Greg Zuerlein (groin) is not expected to be placed on injured reserve.

The Rams did sign Sam Ficken, suggesting Zuerlein will miss at least a game, but it sounds like they will simply carry two kickers instead of sending Zuerlein to injured reserve. It remains unclear how long Zuerlein will sit after injuring his groin during pregame warmups on Sunday.