This is a bad sign for Melvin Gordon (knee, game-time decision). Pope carried the ball 12 times in 2016 for the Jets and Seahawks, but he has bounced around practice squads since. He will back up Justin Jackson if Gordon is not able to play.

Pope showed well during the 2016 preseason, and he earned some carries with both the Jets and Seahawks that year. He spent the final part of this season on Houston's practice squad.

Troymaine Pope broke free for 31 yards and a touchdown on seven carries while adding one catch for 25 yards Sunday in the Colts’ preseason loss to the Lions.

He was second in line for carries behind starter Robert Turbin, though it’s worth noting that Frank Gore and rookie Marlon Mack were both inactive for the Colts. Pope exploded for 25 yards on a short screen pass from Phillip Walker and added to his tally by scrambling for a 16-yard gain in the third quarter. He also broke loose for a 54-yard gain on another screen from Walker, though the play was erased by teammate Adam Redmond, who was flagged as an ineligible receiver. It was a nice showing for Pope, but he’ll need to keep it up if he wants to crack the Colts’ 53-man roster.