Leonard Fournette | Running Back

Fournette ran a 4.52 on his second attempt. He needed a good showing in the 40 after disappointing with a 28.5-inch vertical earlier in the day. Relative to his size (240 pounds), 4.51 is an excellent time and Fournette probably won't need to run the forty again at his LSU Pro Day. He's still in play as a potential top-10 pick.

Appearing on ESPN's NFL Insiders Thursday, Panthers coach Ron Rivera said "our top runner cannot be our quarterback."

Jonathan Stewart was technically the Panthers' "top runner" in 2016, but remained injury prone and mostly a grinder. J-Stew has averaged 3.94 yards per carry over the past two seasons, and is going on 30. The Panthers need new juice in their backfield, and could be a candidate to select a running back on Day 1 of the draft. Rotoworld's Josh Norris mocked the Panthers LSU's Leonard Fournette in his first mock draft last month.