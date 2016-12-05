Player Page

Weather | Roster

Leonard Fournette | Running Back

Team: College Player
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 230
College: LSU
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Leonard Fournette clocked an official forty time of 4.51 Friday at the NFL Scouting Combine.
Fournette ran a 4.52 on his second attempt. He needed a good showing in the 40 after disappointing with a 28.5-inch vertical earlier in the day. Relative to his size (240 pounds), 4.51 is an excellent time and Fournette probably won't need to run the forty again at his LSU Pro Day. He's still in play as a potential top-10 pick. Mar 3 - 2:12 PM
More Leonard Fournette Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Current Season Stats
YearRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
In-season stats are currently unavailable
Career Stats
YearRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
GameRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRushYdsAvgTDRecYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD

Depth Charts

PosRoleName
 

 