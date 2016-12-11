Myles Garrett | Defensive Lineman

That's ten pounds heavier than Garrett's college-bio listing. Garrett has an 82 5/8-inch wingspan, vine-like 35 1/4-inch arms, and big hands (10 1/4"). While the Browns have indicated they're open for business at the No. 1 overall pick, Garrett is the heavy favorite to be Cleveland's selection if they stay put.

Texas A&M DE Myles Garrett said he wouldn't ask for a trade if the Browns drafted him with the first overall pick.

Garrett said Friday on ESPN that he hoped the Cowboys would trade up for him, but he's already changed his tune. "I made a comment about cold weather and they kind of pointed toward Cleveland," said Garrett. "That doesn’t matter to me. I’ll play where ever they put me." A lot can change between now and April 27, but right now Garrett looks like the favorite to go No. 1. Josh Norris had him going to Cleveland first overall in his latest mock draft.