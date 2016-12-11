Player Page

Myles Garrett | Defensive Lineman

Team: College Player
Age / DOB:  (21) / 12/29/1995
Ht / Wt:  6'5' / 272
College: Texas A&M
Texas A&M DE/OLB Myles Garrett measured 6-foot-4 1/2, 272 pounds at Friday's Combine weigh-in.
That's ten pounds heavier than Garrett's college-bio listing. Garrett has an 82 5/8-inch wingspan, vine-like 35 1/4-inch arms, and big hands (10 1/4"). While the Browns have indicated they're open for business at the No. 1 overall pick, Garrett is the heavy favorite to be Cleveland's selection if they stay put. Mar 3 - 11:49 AM
Source: Charles Robinson on Twitter
Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
In-season stats are currently unavailable
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD

