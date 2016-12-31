Player Page

Mitch Trubisky | Quarterback

Team: College Player
Age / DOB:  (22) / 8/20/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 220
College: North Carolina
Based on "conversations with scouts and personnel executives," USA Today's Tom Pelissero came away from this week's Senior Bowl believing UNC's Mitch Trubisky is considered this year's No. 1 quarterback prospect.
Clemson's Deshaun Watson and Notre Dame's DeShone Kizer both possess franchise quarterback talent, but Watson's accuracy, mechanics, and durability are seen as concerns while Kizer got benched in 2016 and is expected to face questions about his passion for football. Trubisky made only 13 college starts, sitting his first two years behind non-prospect Marquise Williams at North Carolina. Needless to say, it's a weak quarterback class. Jan 26 - 10:02 PM
Source: USA Today
