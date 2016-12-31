Mitch Trubisky | Quarterback

Welcome,
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Cubs finalize one-year deal with LHP Anderson
SEA planning to try Jarrod Dyson at leadoff
Felix named Opening Day starter for Mariners
V-Mart underwent hernia surgery in October
Nats finalize $3.5M deal with Stephen Drew
Mets showing interest in reliever Sergio Romo
Ryu says he is pain-free leading into spring
Reds ink Scott Feldman to $2.3 million deal
Dodgers sign Morrow to minor league contract
Rays keeping in touch with slugger Napoli
Indians, Austin Jackson agree on minors deal
Red Sox, Pomeranz avoid arb. at $4.45 million
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Trubisky seen as this year's top QB prospect
Reid: Tyreek Hill could double snaps in 2017
Sammie Coates (hand) could require surgery
Kyle Shanahan meeting with 49ers on Saturday
Bills' Cyrus Kouandjio undergoes hip surgery
Cousins says he would play under tag again
Jadeveon Clowney undergoes scope on left knee
Jags GM: 'We can win a Super Bowl with Blake'
McCarthy would 'love to see' Lacy re-signed
Packers confirm Ty Montgomery staying at RB
New DBs coach thinks Revis can play safety
Skins' goal is 'long-term' deal with Cousins
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
ESPN: OKC fears significant injury on Kanter
Rodney Hood is back in the starting lineup
Nicolas Brussino starting the second half
Enes Kanter done for night with wrist injury
Julius Randle (illness) is not starting
Pierre Jackson (hamstring) out for game
Dragan Bender will not play vs. Nuggets
JaMychal Green, Chandler Parsons are probable
Update: Pierre Jackson starts at point guard
Devin Harris, Andrew Bogut starting vs. OKC
Isaiah Thomas leads East reserves, no Process
Cody Zeller, Jeremy Lamb questionable vs. NYK
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Justin Schultz picks up 1G, 1A in loss to BOS
Brad Marchand nets 2 goals in win over PIT
Peter Budaj posts 22 save shutout in win
Wayne Simmonds extends goal streak to 3 games
Andrew Ladd scores twice in win over MTL
James Wisniewski signs with AHL Chicago
Mike Hoffman returns Thursday vs Flames
Andrei Vasilevskiy will get the nod Thursday
Anders Nilsson is likely to start on Thursday
NHL hands Brad Marchand a $10,000 fine
Patric Hornqvist (LBI) is game-time decision
Semyon Varlamov has been shutdown for 2016-17
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
L3 Yrs.: Kevin Harvick has 2nd–most top-10s
Plan ahead: Ku Busch best at WGI, Richmond
L3 Yrs.: Brad Keselowski has 3rd–most top-10s
Plan ahead: Martin Truex Jr. best at Dover
Lajoie: Partial Cup schedule with BK Racing
Sponsor extends with Front Row Motorsports
Kumpen to enter two XFINITY events in 2017
Chase Briscoe pilots BKR's No. 29 Ford truck
Cindric teams with Doug Randolph at BKR
Liberty U. returns with Byron to JRM in 2017
Blaine Perkins returns To NASCAR K&N Pro West
Reed Sorenson returns to Premium Motorsports
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Beau Hossler shines in PGA TOUR (pro) debut
Si Woo Kim (back) WDs after R1 of Farmers
Rose races out to early clubhouse lead @ FIO
Adam Hadwin stays hot in R1 of the Farmers
Woodland cruises to bogey-free 67 in R1 @ FIO
Kaufman a late WD at Farmers Insurance Open
Dredge shoots 64; surges into lead in Doha
Max Rottluff joins Farmers field through OQ
Woods' highly anticipated return draws near
Wiesberger plays Qatar; seeks fourth Euro win
Willy Wilcox delays return; WDs from Farmers
Snedeker set for title defense @ Torrey Pines
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Vanderbilt looking to extend HC Derek Mason
Alabama QB Cooper Bateman heads to Utah
Oklahoma five-star LB Phillips flips to LSU
Four-star CB Elijah Blades backs off Florida
NCAA hasn't ruled on Davis' medical waiver
WKU's Lamp sprains ankle, out for Senior Bowl
Etta-Tawo dealing with a dislocated finger?
Engram says he received 6th round grades
Kelly (ACL) hopes to throw at Combine or PD
Irish hire former QB Tommy Rees as QB coach
4-star WR Calvin down to Nebraska and Wazzu
Poinsettia Bowl's 12-year run comes to close
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Slimani returns from AFCON with injury
Mahrez available for FA Cup fourth round
Middlesbrough trio ruled out for FA Cup tie
Karanka on transfer window latest
Race to sign Robert Snodgrass intensifies
Guzan signs pre-contract with Atlanta United
Watford signs forward Mauro Zarate
Swansea ties down Routledge with new deal
Burnley midfielder will miss most of 2017
Arsenal ready to welcome Walcott back
Tottenham trio to miss FA Cup fourth round
Saints beat Liverpool to reach Cup final
Mitch Trubisky | Quarterback
Team:
College Player
Age / DOB:
(
22
) / 8/20/1994
Ht / Wt:
6'3' / 220
College:
North Carolina
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Based on "conversations with scouts and personnel executives," USA Today's Tom Pelissero came away from this week's Senior Bowl believing UNC's Mitch Trubisky is considered this year's No. 1 quarterback prospect.
Clemson's Deshaun Watson and Notre Dame's DeShone Kizer both possess franchise quarterback talent, but Watson's accuracy, mechanics, and durability are seen as concerns while Kizer got benched in 2016 and is expected to face questions about his passion for football. Trubisky made only 13 college starts, sitting his first two years behind non-prospect Marquise Williams at North Carolina. Needless to say, it's a weak quarterback class.
Jan 26 - 10:02 PM
Source:
USA Today
North Carolina QB Mitch Trubisky will forego his senior season and enter the NFL draft.
Trubisky just wrapped up his fourth-year, junior season at Chapel Hill. He only started one season for the Tar Heels, but Trubisky (6'3/220) is viewed by most as the top quarterback in this year's class. The Jets are reportedly crushing over Trubisky, while the Browns' higher-ups scouted him at the Sun Bowl.
Jan 9 - 10:54 AM
Browns EVP Sashi Brown and VP of Player Personnel Andrew Berry attended the Sun Bowl Friday to watch North Carolina QB Mitch Trubisky in person.
Trubisky has not yet declared for the NFL Draft, but he reportedly received a first-round grade from the college advisory committee and very well could be the first quarterback off the board in April if he decides to leave early. The Browns definitely need a quarterback, but that was the case last year as well before they traded the No. 2 overall pick which ended up becoming Carson Wentz. Still, Trubisky is likely to be mocked to Cleveland plenty of times in the coming months if he decides to enter the draft.
Sat, Dec 31, 2016 12:30:00 PM
Source:
Cleveland Plain Dealer
The New York Daily News reports the Jets are "all over" North Carolina QB Mitch Trubisky, who is expected to declare for the 2017 NFL draft.
A fourth-year junior who started only one year for the Tar Heels, Trubisky threw for 28 touchdowns and only four interceptions in the 2016 regular season, leading UNC to a December 30 Sun Bowl date with Stanford. "The Jets are all over this kid," said a rival scout. "All over him. They'll probably deny it if you ask, but they love that kid. That's their guy. They're not going to get him though, because I think that kid is going to get over-drafted." The Jets are expected to have a top-six pick, but not in the top three, where Trubisky may ultimately go if he shines in the Sun Bowl and when NFL coaches begin grinding college tape.
Wed, Dec 14, 2016 08:15:00 PM
Source:
New York Daily News
Trubisky seen as this year's top QB prospect
Jan 26 - 10:02 PM
Jan 26 - 10:02 PM
UNC QB Mitch Trubisky entering NFL draft
Jan 9 - 10:54 AM
Jan 9 - 10:54 AM
Browns top brass on hand to watch Trubisky
Sat, Dec 31, 2016 12:30:00 PM
Report: Jets 'all over' UNC's Mitch Trubisky
Wed, Dec 14, 2016 08:15:00 PM
More Mitch Trubisky Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Current Season Stats
Year
Passing
Rushing
Fumb.
Year
Team
G
Comp
Att
%
Yds
Y/G
Y/A
300+
TD
Int
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
TD
100+
Lost
Career Stats
Year
Passing
Rushing
Fumb.
Year
Team
G
Comp
Att
%
Yds
Y/G
Y/A
300+
TD
Int
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
TD
100+
Lost
Game Log
Game
Passing
Rushing
Fumb.
Week
Date
Opp
Comp
Att
%
Yds
Y/A
TD
Int
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Depth Charts
Pos
Role
Name
Dose: Cousins Contract Looms
Jan 26
Graham Barfield looks into Kirk Cousins' early contract talks and whether Doug Martin will return to the Bucs in 2017 in Thursday's Dose.
