Mitch Trubisky | Quarterback Team: College Player Age / DOB: (22) / 8/20/1994 Ht / Wt: 6'3' / 220 College: North Carolina

Latest News Recent News

Based on "conversations with scouts and personnel executives," USA Today's Tom Pelissero came away from this week's Senior Bowl believing UNC's Mitch Trubisky is considered this year's No. 1 quarterback prospect. Clemson's Deshaun Watson and Notre Dame's DeShone Kizer both possess franchise quarterback talent, but Watson's accuracy, mechanics, and durability are seen as concerns while Kizer got benched in 2016 and is expected to face questions about his passion for football. Trubisky made only 13 college starts, sitting his first two years behind non-prospect Marquise Williams at North Carolina. Needless to say, it's a weak quarterback class. Source: USA Today

North Carolina QB Mitch Trubisky will forego his senior season and enter the NFL draft. Trubisky just wrapped up his fourth-year, junior season at Chapel Hill. He only started one season for the Tar Heels, but Trubisky (6'3/220) is viewed by most as the top quarterback in this year's class. The Jets are reportedly crushing over Trubisky, while the Browns' higher-ups scouted him at the Sun Bowl.

Browns EVP Sashi Brown and VP of Player Personnel Andrew Berry attended the Sun Bowl Friday to watch North Carolina QB Mitch Trubisky in person. Trubisky has not yet declared for the NFL Draft, but he reportedly received a first-round grade from the college advisory committee and very well could be the first quarterback off the board in April if he decides to leave early. The Browns definitely need a quarterback, but that was the case last year as well before they traded the No. 2 overall pick which ended up becoming Carson Wentz. Still, Trubisky is likely to be mocked to Cleveland plenty of times in the coming months if he decides to enter the draft. Source: Cleveland Plain Dealer