Player Page

Weather | Roster

Mitchell Trubisky | Quarterback

Team: College Player
Age / DOB:  (22) / 8/20/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 220
College: North Carolina
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports the Browns are "fairly confident" they can wait on UNC QB Mitch Trubisky or Clemson QB Deshaun Watson until the No. 12 overall pick.
The Browns are beginning to appear too high on Texas A&M edge rusher Myles Garrett to pass with the No. 1 overall pick. If they're comfortable with either Trubisky or Watson, it's a reasonable assumption one of them will still be on the board at No. 12 overall, but a trade up could end up being necessary. The Browns have the draft capital, and then some, for such a move. Trubisky has been connected to the Browns early and often. Mar 20 - 2:46 PM
Source: Cleveland Plain Dealer
More Mitchell Trubisky Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Current Season Stats
YearPassingRushingFumb.
YearTeamGCompAtt % YdsY/GY/A300+TDIntRushYdsY/GAvgTD100+Lost
In-season stats are currently unavailable
Career Stats
YearPassingRushingFumb.
YearTeamGCompAtt % YdsY/GY/A300+TDIntRushYdsY/GAvgTD100+Lost
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
GamePassingRushingFumb.
WeekDateOppCompAtt % YdsY/ATDIntRushYdsAvgTDLost

Depth Charts

PosRoleName
 

 