Mitchell Trubisky | Quarterback Team: College Player Age / DOB: (22) / 8/20/1994 Ht / Wt: 6'3' / 220 College: North Carolina

The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports the Browns are "fairly confident" they can wait on UNC QB Mitch Trubisky or Clemson QB Deshaun Watson until the No. 12 overall pick. The Browns are beginning to appear too high on Texas A&M edge rusher Myles Garrett to pass with the No. 1 overall pick. If they're comfortable with either Trubisky or Watson, it's a reasonable assumption one of them will still be on the board at No. 12 overall, but a trade up could end up being necessary. The Browns have the draft capital, and then some, for such a move. Trubisky has been connected to the Browns early and often. Source: Cleveland Plain Dealer

Speaking at the Combine Thursday, Browns coach Hue Jackson said the team will "aggressively" pursue a quarterback solution this offseason. Jackson went on to claim the team wouldn't mind heading into 2017 with Cody Kessler, Robert Griffin III and Kevin Hogan. That's extremely unlikely. The Cleveland Plain Dealer reported Thursday that North Carolina QB Mitch Trubisky is "on the Browns' radar at No. 1 overall." Cleveland owns the Nos. 1 and 12 picks, giving it flexibility. Source: Pat McManamon on Twitter

Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports North Carolina QB Mitch Trubisky is "on the Browns' radar at No. 1 overall." There had been concerns about his height, but Trubisky measured 6-foot-2 and 1/8-inches at the Combine. Asked about the measurement, Browns coach Hue Jackson said his threshold is 6-foot-2 for a quarterback and that height is "an important piece of the puzzle." It seems relevant to note Cody Kessler, who the Browns drafted in the third round last season, is "only" 6-foot-1. Drafting a guy with limited experience like Trubisky at No. 1 overall would seem to go against the way the Browns attacked the draft last season. It remains more likely they take Texas A&M DE Myles Garrett if they stick in the No. 1 spot. Source: Cleveland Plain Dealer