Dave Toub | Center

Team: Kansas City Chiefs
Age / DOB:  (54) / 6/1/1962
CBS' Jason La Canfora reports the Broncos plan to interview Chiefs special teams coordinator Dave Toub for their head-coaching vacancy.
The Broncos join fellow Chiefs divisional rival San Diego in seeking to interview Toub, who is highly regarded in league circles. Hiring a special teams coordinator in unorthodox, but not unprecedented, as John Harbaugh can attest. Jan 3 - 7:34 PM
Source: Jason La Canfora on Twitter
