The Broncos join fellow Chiefs divisional rival San Diego in seeking to interview Toub, who is highly regarded in league circles. Hiring a special teams coordinator in unorthodox, but not unprecedented, as John Harbaugh can attest.

Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reports the Chargers have requested permission to interview Chiefs special teams coach Dave Toub for their head coaching vacancy.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports the Broncos are expected to do the same. With the Chiefs on bye, Toub is eligible to interview this week. One of the best special teams coordinators in the league, Toub has had a couple interviews for head coaching positions, but none in recent years. By all accounts, he would make a great head coach.