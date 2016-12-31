Player Page

Dalvin Cook | Running Back

Team: College Player
Age / DOB:  (21) / 8/10/1995
Ht / Wt:  5'11' / 213
MMQB's Albert Breer mentions Florida State RB Dalvin Cook's "off-field questions" as a reason he may not pass LSU's Leonard Fournette to be this year's first running back drafted.
Breer didn't elaborate, but it's not the first time "off-field issues" have been mentioned regarding Cook. Cook was suspended for allegedly punching a woman outside a Tallahassee bar in 2015 -- it wasn't caught on video like Joe Mixon -- and Cook was also cited in 2014 for leaving three pitbull puppies chained up by their necks in an unsheltered area, resulting in a $550 fine. Cook apparently had two more non-detailed run-ins with police at Florida State. Feb 23 - 11:12 AM
Source: MMQB
