Pat Mahomes | Quarterback | #15 Team: Kansas City Chiefs Age / DOB: (22) / 9/17/1995 Ht / Wt: 6'3' / 230 College: Texas Tech Drafted: 2017 / Rd. 1 (10) / KC Contract: view contract details [x] 7/20/2017: Signed a four-year, $16.4 million contract. The deal is fully guaranteed, including a $10 million signing bonus. 2018: $555,000 (+ $656,635), 2019: $645,000 (+ $1.31 million), 2020: $735,000 (+ $1.96 million roster bonus), 2021: Club Option, 2022: Free Agent

Pat Mahomes has thrown seven interceptions through six practices at Chiefs training camp. He threw three picks on Wednesday alone. Chiefs OC Eric Bienemy acknowledged Mahomes has experienced "hiccups," albeit unsurprising for a first-year starter with a gunslinger's game. Beat writer Adam Teicher did note Mahomes is mixing in "his fair share of big plays in practice." Practice is an ideal setting for Mahomes to go through growing pains, of course. Regardless, he's likely to be a higher-variance option than predecessor Alex Smith. Source: ESPN.com

Chiefs coach Andy Reid says Patrick Mahomes has impressed him with his ability to adjust to the blitz this offseason. "We wanted to come in and make sure we challenged him," Reid said of pre-snap adjustments. "I thought he handled that very well. One of the big things for young kids is just the blitz game, so we put a big emphasis on that and tried to give him a lot of different looks there." Although it's not necessarily surprising, Mahomes has drawn universally positive reviews for his offseason work. Mahomes will open the year as a high-end streamer with a shot at every-week QB1 status. Source: chiefs.com

Sports Illustrated reports the rookie-year progress of Patrick Mahomes played a role in the Chiefs trading Alex Smith. "He’s way ahead of schedule," a Chiefs coach told MMQB’s Albert Breer. "Hearing the play, calling it, motions, shifts, coverage recognition, all of that is much easier. Throwing the football has always been the fun part for him." Mahomes will get a full offseason as Kansas City’s starter after spending his first year learning behind Smith. A college producer with dual-threat skills, Mahomes has the makings for a 2018 breakout. Source: Sports Illustrated