Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Patrick Mahomes | Quarterback
Team:
College Player
Age / DOB:
(
21
) / 9/17/1995
Ht / Wt:
6'3' / 230
College:
Texas Tech
The Houston Chronicle's John McClain believes if Patrick Mahomes, Deshaun Watson, or Mitchell Trubisky is available at pick No. 25, the Texans will "definitely" take one of the three.
This isn't really going out on a limb since Tony Romo's sudden retirement has put the Texans in a bind at quarterback. They definitely had their sights set on Romo if he was released by Dallas and wanted to continue playing. It's now on to Plan B, with Tom Savage and Brandon Weeden atop the depth chart. McClain would "love to see" the Texans grab Mahomes, but he notes his stock is "soaring.". The Texans must come away with a potential franchise passer early in the draft.
Apr 7 - 12:51 PM
Source:
John McClain on Twitter
The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports the Browns are "intrigued" by Texas Tech QB Patrick Mahomes.
There's been little Browns/Mahomes buzz, probably because he's not a viable option at No. 12 overall. The Browns do own the top pick on Day 2 (No. 33), and have more than enough ammunition to trade back into the first round for a third first-rounder. Per reporter Mary Kay Cabot, coach Hue Jackson is impressed by Mahomes' big arm.
Apr 4 - 6:53 PM
Source:
Cleveland Plain Dealer
Giants coach Ben McAdoo attended Texas Tech QB Patrick Mahomes' Pro Day.
The Record's Art Stapleton believes McAdoo, who has avoided Pro Days in the past, showing up is a "sign" the Giants are giving "strong consideration" to drafting an heir apparent for Eli Manning. Considering Manning's age (36) and level of play last season, it would be wise for New York to start looking toward the future. They are a sleeper team to take a quarterback in the first round.
Apr 1 - 10:21 AM
Source:
The Record
The Cardinals held a private workout with Texas Tech QB Pat Mahomes on Thursday.
With Carson Palmer in the twilight of his career, it's time for the Cardinals to start looking for his successor. Coach Bruce Arians said there are "five or six really good arms in this draft" and Mahomes could be one of them. Mahomes has also worked out for the Chargers, who are in a similar position with Philip Rivers nearing the end of his career. Even if it's not Mahomes, the Cardinals will certainly address quarterback in next month's draft.
Mar 26 - 9:27 AM
Source:
Arizona Republic
Texans to target quarterback at pick No. 25?
Apr 7 - 12:51 PM
Browns 'intrigued' by Patrick Mahomes
Apr 4 - 6:53 PM
McAdoo attends Patrick Mahomes' Pro Day
Apr 1 - 10:21 AM
Cardinals worked out Pat Mahomes Thursday
Mar 26 - 9:27 AM
More Patrick Mahomes Player News
