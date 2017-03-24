Player Page

Patrick Mahomes | Quarterback

Team: College Player
Age / DOB:  (21) / 9/17/1995
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 230
College: Texas Tech
The Houston Chronicle's John McClain believes if Patrick Mahomes, Deshaun Watson, or Mitchell Trubisky is available at pick No. 25, the Texans will "definitely" take one of the three.
This isn't really going out on a limb since Tony Romo's sudden retirement has put the Texans in a bind at quarterback. They definitely had their sights set on Romo if he was released by Dallas and wanted to continue playing. It's now on to Plan B, with Tom Savage and Brandon Weeden atop the depth chart. McClain would "love to see" the Texans grab Mahomes, but he notes his stock is "soaring.". The Texans must come away with a potential franchise passer early in the draft. Apr 7 - 12:51 PM
Source: John McClain on Twitter
