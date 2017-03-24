Patrick Mahomes | Quarterback Team: College Player Age / DOB: (21) / 9/17/1995 Ht / Wt: 6'3' / 230 College: Texas Tech Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

The Houston Chronicle's John McClain believes if Patrick Mahomes, Deshaun Watson, or Mitchell Trubisky is available at pick No. 25, the Texans will "definitely" take one of the three. This isn't really going out on a limb since Tony Romo's sudden retirement has put the Texans in a bind at quarterback. They definitely had their sights set on Romo if he was released by Dallas and wanted to continue playing. It's now on to Plan B, with Tom Savage and Brandon Weeden atop the depth chart. McClain would "love to see" the Texans grab Mahomes, but he notes his stock is "soaring.". The Texans must come away with a potential franchise passer early in the draft. Source: John McClain on Twitter

The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports the Browns are "intrigued" by Texas Tech QB Patrick Mahomes. There's been little Browns/Mahomes buzz, probably because he's not a viable option at No. 12 overall. The Browns do own the top pick on Day 2 (No. 33), and have more than enough ammunition to trade back into the first round for a third first-rounder. Per reporter Mary Kay Cabot, coach Hue Jackson is impressed by Mahomes' big arm. Source: Cleveland Plain Dealer

Giants coach Ben McAdoo attended Texas Tech QB Patrick Mahomes' Pro Day. The Record's Art Stapleton believes McAdoo, who has avoided Pro Days in the past, showing up is a "sign" the Giants are giving "strong consideration" to drafting an heir apparent for Eli Manning. Considering Manning's age (36) and level of play last season, it would be wise for New York to start looking toward the future. They are a sleeper team to take a quarterback in the first round. Source: The Record