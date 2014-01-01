Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Davante Adams
(WR)
Jared Cook
(TE)
Brett Hundley
(QB)
Eddie Lacy
(RB)
Aaron Ripkowski
(RB)
Geronimo Allison
(WR)
John Crockett
(RB)
Don Jackson
(RB)
Christine Michael
(RB)
Aaron Rodgers
(QB)
Javess Blue
(WR)
Mason Crosby
(K)
Jeff Janis
(WR)
Ty Montgomery
(RB)
Richard Rodgers
(TE)
Joe Callahan
(QB)
Trevor Davis
(WR)
Joe Kerridge
(RB)
Jordy Nelson
(WR)
James Starks
(RB)
Randall Cobb
(WR)
Eliot Wolf | Guard
Team:
Green Bay Packers
Age / DOB:
(
34
) / 3/21/1982
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Packers director of football operations Eliot Wolf removed his name from consideration for the 49ers' vacant general manager position.
Tom Pelissero of USA Today reports Wolf was given a new contract in Green Bay, one that might include language about his eventual replacement of GM Ted Thompson. Packers director of player personnel Brian Gutekunst appears to be the favorite for the 49ers job.
Jan 19 - 12:23 PM
Source:
Tom Pelissero on Twitter
NFL Network's Michael Silver reports Packers director of football operations Eliot Wolf and director of player personnel Brian Gutekunst "are the leading contenders" for the 49ers vacant general manager position.
A hot prospect for several years, Wolf seems like the more likely candidate, but it remains possible current Packers GM Ted Thompson steps aside after the season to make room for Wolf in Green Bay. Either way, Wolf will be running his own team in the near future. It seems like Gutekunst is on that track as well. The 49ers have interviewed six candidates so far.
Jan 10 - 9:53 AM
Source:
Michael Silver on Twitter
Packers director of football operations Eliot Wolf will interview for the 49ers' general manager vacancy.
Packers director of player personnel Brian Gutekunst is also expected to get an interview. The son of Hall of Fame general manager Ron Wolf, Eliot has been a hot prospect for several years. In fact, there are rumors current Packers GM Ted Thompson could step aside after the season in order to keep Wolf in the building. At this point, it is only a question of when the 34-year-old will take over a team.
Jan 4 - 12:49 AM
Source:
Ian Rapoport on Twitter
Eliot Wolf pulls out of 49ers' GM search
Jan 19 - 12:23 PM
Wolf, Gutekunst 'leading' 49ers GM job race
Jan 10 - 9:53 AM
Packers exec Wolf will interview with 49ers
Jan 4 - 12:49 AM
More Eliot Wolf Player News
Current Season Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
In-season stats are currently unavailable
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Aaron Rodgers
2
Brett Hundley
RB
1
Ty Montgomery
2
Christine Michael
3
James Starks
Sidelined
James Starks (concussion) is out for Sunday's Divisional Round game against the Cowboys.
Another week, another absence for Starks, who remains in the league's concussion protocol. He hasn't played in over a month. The Packers haven't been running the ball much, but Ty Montgomery is still the lead back with Christine Michael handling a change-of-pace role. Fullback Aaron Ripkowski has also been getting some short-yardage opportunities.
Jan 13
GLB
1
Ty Montgomery
2
Christine Michael
3RB
1
Ty Montgomery
2
James Starks
FB
1
Aaron Ripkowski
WR1
1
Jordy Nelson
Questionable
Jordy Nelson (broken ribs) admitted he worked "slowly" back into Wednesday's practice.
Officially, he was listed as "limited." Either way, it was a step in the right direction. "I just caught some balls, tried to slowly work back in to it and feel things out," Nelson described. Nelson admitted he is entering unknown territory in his "hopeful" quest to play against the Falcons. "I've never played receiver with broken ribs," said Jordy. "We'll find out, hopefully. ... It's one of those things that you'll figure out when you get there. If it happens, we'll see how it goes."
Jan 18
2
Randall Cobb
3
Trevor Davis
WR2
1
Davante Adams
Sidelined
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports the Packers expect Davante Adams (ankle) to play Sunday against the Falcons.
RapSheet adds Geronimo Allison (leg) is also expected to suit up. It is a surprising report considering Adams has already been ruled out for the first three days of practice, but perhaps the Packers are just getting him as much rest as possible. His availability for Saturday's practice still needs to be monitored closely, but as of now he can be penciled into DFS lineups.
Jan 19
2
Jeff Janis
Questionable
Jeff Janis (quad) is questionable for Sunday's Divisional Round game against the Cowboys.
Janis sat out Wednesday's practice but returned to limited sessions on Thursday and Friday. All signs point to Janis suiting up Sunday at Dallas. He should play more snaps with Jordy Nelson (broken ribs) sidelined this week, but won't be a recommended DFS option.
Jan 13
3
Geronimo Allison
Questionable
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports Geronimo Allison (hamstring) is expected to play Sunday against the Falcons.
Allison said he sat out practice Wednesday "for precautionary reasons," so this is not a big surprise. With Davante Adams (ankle) likely to be limited even if he plays and Jordy Nelson (ribs) a "longshot," Allison could play a big role in a great matchup against the Falcons.
Jan 19
WR3
1
Randall Cobb
TE
1
Richard Rodgers
2
Jared Cook
LT
1
David Bakhtiari
2
Jason Spriggs
LG
1
Lane Taylor
2
Don Barclay
C
1
J.C. Tretter
2
Corey Linsley
RG
1
T.J. Lang
RT
1
Bryan Bulaga
2
Kyle Murphy
K
1
Mason Crosby
