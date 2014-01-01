Eliot Wolf | Guard Team: Green Bay Packers Age / DOB: (34) / 3/21/1982 Share: Tweet

Packers director of football operations Eliot Wolf removed his name from consideration for the 49ers' vacant general manager position. Tom Pelissero of USA Today reports Wolf was given a new contract in Green Bay, one that might include language about his eventual replacement of GM Ted Thompson. Packers director of player personnel Brian Gutekunst appears to be the favorite for the 49ers job. Source: Tom Pelissero on Twitter

NFL Network's Michael Silver reports Packers director of football operations Eliot Wolf and director of player personnel Brian Gutekunst "are the leading contenders" for the 49ers vacant general manager position. A hot prospect for several years, Wolf seems like the more likely candidate, but it remains possible current Packers GM Ted Thompson steps aside after the season to make room for Wolf in Green Bay. Either way, Wolf will be running his own team in the near future. It seems like Gutekunst is on that track as well. The 49ers have interviewed six candidates so far. Source: Michael Silver on Twitter