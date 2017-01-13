Player Page

Weather | Roster

Steve Wilks | Center

Team: Carolina Panthers
Age / DOB:  (48) / 8/8/1969
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

The Cardinals will interview Panthers DC Steve Wilks for their head-coaching vacancy.
Wilks has now been connected to every open job aside from the Raiders. Wilks was interviewed by the Rams last year, essentially putting his name on the map. He then guided the Panthers to a seventh-place finish in total defense, while also coming in at No. 7 in Football Outsiders' defense DVOA. 2017 was Wilks' first season as defensive coordinator after coaching the DBs. Jan 5 - 10:37 AM
Source: Mike Jurecki on Twitter
More Steve Wilks Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
In-season stats are currently unavailable
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Cam Newton
2Derek Anderson
3Garrett Gilbert
RB1Christian McCaffrey
2Jonathan Stewart
3Fozzy Whittaker
4Cameron Artis-Payne
GLB1Jonathan Stewart
2Christian McCaffrey
3RB1Christian McCaffrey
2Jonathan Stewart
FB1Alexander Armah
WR11Devin Funchess
2Kaelin Clay
WR21Russell Shepard
2Brenton Bersin
3Mose Frazier
WR31Kaelin Clay
TE1Greg Olsen
2Ed Dickson
3Scott Simonson
LT1Matt Kalil
2Blaine Clausell
3John Theus
LG1Andrew Norwell
2Amini Silatolu
C1Ryan Kalil
2Tyler Larsen
RG1Trai Turner
2Greg Van Roten
RT1Daryl Williams
2Taylor Moton
K1Graham Gano
 

 