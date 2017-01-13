Welcome,
date 2017-01-13
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Football
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Derek Anderson
(QB)
Kaelin Clay
(WR)
Garrett Gilbert
(QB)
Cam Newton
(QB)
Russell Shepard
(WR)
Alexander Armah
(RB)
Ed Dickson
(TE)
Charles Johnson
(WR)
Greg Olsen
(TE)
Scott Simonson
(TE)
Cameron Artis-Payne
(RB)
Mose Frazier
(WR)
Chris Manhertz
(TE)
Michael Palardy
(K)
Jonathan Stewart
(RB)
Brenton Bersin
(WR)
Devin Funchess
(WR)
Christian McCaffrey
(RB)
Curtis Samuel
(WR)
Fozzy Whittaker
(RB)
Damiere Byrd
(WR)
Graham Gano
(K)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Steve Wilks | Center
Team:
Carolina Panthers
Age / DOB:
(
48
) / 8/8/1969
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
The Cardinals will interview Panthers DC Steve Wilks for their head-coaching vacancy.
Wilks has now been connected to every open job aside from the Raiders. Wilks was interviewed by the Rams last year, essentially putting his name on the map. He then guided the Panthers to a seventh-place finish in total defense, while also coming in at No. 7 in Football Outsiders' defense DVOA. 2017 was Wilks' first season as defensive coordinator after coaching the DBs.
Jan 5 - 10:37 AM
Source:
Mike Jurecki on Twitter
Panthers DC Steve Wilks has received head-coaching interview requests from the Lions, Colts, Giants and Bears.
NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reports the Cardinals are also expected to reach out. Finishing up his first year as Panthers coordinator, Wilks oversaw a defense that tallied 2017's third-most sacks (50), erased the run and largely stymied the pass. Wilks was last a head coach for small-school Savannah State in 1999.
Jan 1 - 1:07 PM
Source:
Ian Rapoport on Twitter
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports the Lions have requested an interview with Panthers DC Steve Wilks.
The theme of the Lions' early coaching candidates is easy to spot -- they also want to interview Patriots DC Matt Patricia and Texans DC Mike Vrabel. Wilks has just one year of coordinating experience at the NFL level after taking over for Sean McDermott this season, but he has been the assistant head coach in Carolina since 2015.
Jan 1 - 9:52 AM
Source:
Ian Rapoport on Twitter
The Panthers are expected to run a similar scheme under DC Steve Wilks.
The Panthers aren't going to change much defensively after losing Sean McDermott, who ran a version of Ron Rivera's 4-3. "This wasn’t Sean’s defense. This was our defense," Wilks said. "We all had a hand in it. We’re not going to change anything from a standpoint of scheme-wise." The Panthers are coming off a down season but played better down the stretch. With corners James Bradberry and Daryl Worley on the rise and a healthy Luke Kuechly, Carolina should be an improved defense in 2017.
Fri, Jan 13, 2017 07:07:00 PM
Source:
Charlotte Observer
Cardinals to also interview Panthers DC Wilks
Jan 5 - 10:37 AM
Four teams reach out to Panthers DC Wilks
Jan 1 - 1:07 PM
Lions request to interview Panthers DC Wilks
Jan 1 - 9:52 AM
Panthers to run same defense under Wilks
Fri, Jan 13, 2017 07:07:00 PM
More Steve Wilks Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Carolina Panthers Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
In-season stats are currently unavailable
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Cam Newton
2
Derek Anderson
3
Garrett Gilbert
RB
1
Christian McCaffrey
2
Jonathan Stewart
3
Fozzy Whittaker
4
Cameron Artis-Payne
GLB
1
Jonathan Stewart
2
Christian McCaffrey
3RB
1
Christian McCaffrey
2
Jonathan Stewart
FB
1
Alexander Armah
WR1
1
Devin Funchess
Questionable
Devin Funchess (shoulder) is questionable for Week 18 against the Saints.
Funchess sat out Wednesday and Thursday's practices but was back out there Friday and is fully expected to play Sunday. Funchess has rarely practiced the past couple months but has always been out there on game day.
Jan 5
2
Kaelin Clay
WR2
1
Russell Shepard
2
Brenton Bersin
3
Mose Frazier
WR3
1
Kaelin Clay
TE
1
Greg Olsen
2
Ed Dickson
3
Scott Simonson
LT
1
Matt Kalil
2
Blaine Clausell
3
John Theus
LG
1
Andrew Norwell
2
Amini Silatolu
C
1
Ryan Kalil
2
Tyler Larsen
RG
1
Trai Turner
Questionable
Panthers RG Trai Turner (concussion) is questionable for Sunday's Wild Card game against the Saints.
Turner remained in the concussion protocol as of Thursday, though there is some optimism he'll be cleared in time for Sunday's playoff opener. Amini Silatolu has been filling in for Turner at right guard.
Jan 5
2
Greg Van Roten
RT
1
Daryl Williams
2
Taylor Moton
K
1
Graham Gano
Headlines
Injury Report: Wild Card Round
Jan 5
Raymond Summerlin checks in on LeSean McCoy, Devin Funchess, and the biggest fantasy names on the Wild Card injury report.
More NFL Columns
»
Injury Report: Wild Card Round
Jan 5
»
Silva's Wild Card Matchups
Jan 5
»
The Coaching Carousel: NFC
Jan 5
»
Dose: Wild Card Weekend
Jan 5
»
The Coaching Carousel: AFC
Jan 4
»
Wild Card Round Rankings
Jan 4
»
Dose: McCoy Still Out
Jan 4
»
Final 2017 Power Rankings
Jan 3
NFL Headlines
»
Michael Thomas left off final injury report
»
McCoy (ankle) expected to play vs. Jaguars
»
Jon Gruden's deal for 10 years, $100 million
»
Funchess questionable, will play vs. Saints
»
Report: Raiders to name Gruden HC on Tuesday
»
Marqise Lee officially questionable vs. Bills
»
Rams lead league with six first-team All-Pros
»
Packers want to interview BAL asst GM DeCosta
»
Vikings deny Packers request to talk to Paton
»
Cardinals to also interview Panthers DC Wilks
»
Corey Coleman's Browns future 'uncertain'?
»
LeSean McCoy upgraded to 'limited' on Friday
