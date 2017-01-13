Steve Wilks | Center Team: Carolina Panthers Age / DOB: (48) / 8/8/1969 Share: Tweet

The Cardinals will interview Panthers DC Steve Wilks for their head-coaching vacancy. Wilks has now been connected to every open job aside from the Raiders. Wilks was interviewed by the Rams last year, essentially putting his name on the map. He then guided the Panthers to a seventh-place finish in total defense, while also coming in at No. 7 in Football Outsiders' defense DVOA. 2017 was Wilks' first season as defensive coordinator after coaching the DBs. Source: Mike Jurecki on Twitter

Panthers DC Steve Wilks has received head-coaching interview requests from the Lions, Colts, Giants and Bears. NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reports the Cardinals are also expected to reach out. Finishing up his first year as Panthers coordinator, Wilks oversaw a defense that tallied 2017's third-most sacks (50), erased the run and largely stymied the pass. Wilks was last a head coach for small-school Savannah State in 1999. Source: Ian Rapoport on Twitter

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports the Lions have requested an interview with Panthers DC Steve Wilks. The theme of the Lions' early coaching candidates is easy to spot -- they also want to interview Patriots DC Matt Patricia and Texans DC Mike Vrabel. Wilks has just one year of coordinating experience at the NFL level after taking over for Sean McDermott this season, but he has been the assistant head coach in Carolina since 2015. Source: Ian Rapoport on Twitter