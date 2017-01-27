Joe Mixon | Running Back

The NFL recently instituted a policy preventing any college prospects with history of domestic violence from participating at the Combine. Mixon punched a young girl early in his college career, and it was caught on video. He was suspended for an entire year by the University of Oklahoma before Bob Stoops gave Mixon a second chance. The inability to perform in front of NFL scouts and interview with personnel evaluators will hurt Mixon's draft stock.

