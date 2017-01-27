Player Page

Weather | Roster

Joe Mixon | Running Back

Team: College Player
Age / DOB:  (20) / 7/24/1996
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 226
College: Oklahoma
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Oklahoma RB Joe Mixon was not invited to the NFL Combine.
The NFL recently instituted a policy preventing any college prospects with history of domestic violence from participating at the Combine. Mixon punched a young girl early in his college career, and it was caught on video. He was suspended for an entire year by the University of Oklahoma before Bob Stoops gave Mixon a second chance. The inability to perform in front of NFL scouts and interview with personnel evaluators will hurt Mixon's draft stock. Feb 3 - 4:06 PM
More Joe Mixon Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Current Season Stats
YearRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
In-season stats are currently unavailable
Career Stats
YearRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
GameRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRushYdsAvgTDRecYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD

Depth Charts

PosRoleName
 

 