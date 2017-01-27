Welcome,
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Corey Clement
(RB)
Corey Davis
(WR)
DeShone Kizer
(QB)
Mitch Trubisky
(QB)
Deshaun Watson
(QB)
Dalvin Cook
(RB)
Leonard Fournette
(RB)
Joe Mixon
(RB)
Joe Mixon | Running Back
Team:
College Player
Age / DOB:
(
20
) / 7/24/1996
Ht / Wt:
6'1' / 226
College:
Oklahoma
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Oklahoma RB Joe Mixon was not invited to the NFL Combine.
The NFL recently instituted a policy preventing any college prospects with history of domestic violence from participating at the Combine. Mixon punched a young girl early in his college career, and it was caught on video. He was suspended for an entire year by the University of Oklahoma before Bob Stoops gave Mixon a second chance. The inability to perform in front of NFL scouts and interview with personnel evaluators will hurt Mixon's draft stock.
Feb 3 - 4:06 PM
USA Today reports teams have a first-round grade on Oklahoma RB Joe Mixon.
Mixon has first round talent but is going to be off a lot of draftboards for his off-field baggage. It's possible he falls to Day 3 in a deep running back class. Where Mixon lands will be one of the top storylines leading to the draft.
Jan 28 - 5:04 PM
Source:
USA Today
Oklahoma RB Joe Mixon will forego his final two years of eligibility and enter the NFL draft.
Mixon had a monster two years at Oklahoma, averaging an eye-popping 6.73 yards on 301 career carries. That was, of course, after he was suspended the entire 2014 season for domestic violence, of which a shocking video was released last month. Mixon is an early-round talent who may go undrafted because of his troubled past.
Jan 5 - 6:55 PM
Source:
Adam Schefter on Twitter
Oklahoma RB Joe Mixon not invited to Combine
Feb 3 - 4:06 PM
Report: Teams have first-round grade on Mixon
Jan 28 - 5:04 PM
Oklahoma's Joe Mixon declares for draft
Jan 5 - 6:55 PM
More Joe Mixon Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
C. Palmer
ARZ
(2752)
2
J. Jones
ATL
(2377)
3
T. Romo
DAL
(2255)
4
R. Gronkowski
NE
(2185)
5
M. Bryant
PIT
(2158)
6
J. Garoppolo
NE
(2025)
7
J. Cutler
CHI
(1856)
8
T. Bridgewater
MIN
(1849)
9
T. Taylor
BUF
(1738)
10
A. Brown
PIT
(1721)
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Current Season Stats
Year
Rushing
Receiving
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Career Stats
Year
Rushing
Receiving
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Game Log
Game
Rushing
Receiving
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Rec
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Depth Charts
Pos
Role
Name
Headlines
