Alex Bazzie | Linebacker

Team: Indianapolis Colts
Age / DOB:  () / 1/1/2050
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 244
College: Marshall
Colts signed CFL pass rusher Alex Bazzie to a reserve/future contract.
Bazzie went undrafted out of Marshall in 2014. He's spent the past three seasons toiling in the CFL and piled up 11 sacks for the B.C. Lions this past year. He was recently worked out by the Bengals, but signed with the Colts instead. Bazzie was listed at 6-foot-2, 244 at his 2014 Pro Day, but he reportedly weighs under 230 pounds now. He's a project for a desperate defense. Jan 9 - 4:11 PM
Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Andrew Luck
2Scott Tolzien
RB1Frank Gore
2Robert Turbin
3Josh Ferguson
4Jordan Todman
GLB1Frank Gore
2Robert Turbin
3RB1Frank Gore
2Robert Turbin
WR11T.Y. Hilton
2Phillip Dorsett
WR21Donte Moncrief
2Chester Rogers
WR31Phillip Dorsett
TE1Dwayne Allen
2Jack Doyle
3Erik Swoope
LT1Anthony Castonzo
2Jeremy Vujnovich
LG1Jonotthan Harrison
C1Ryan Kelly
2Austin Blythe
3Kristjan Sokoli
RG1Denzelle Good
2Joe Haeg
RT1Joe Reitz
2Le'Raven Clark
K1Adam Vinatieri
 

 